‘Million Dollar Listing L.A.’ Star Josh Flagg Is Ready to Marry His Much Younger Boyfriend
Real estate powerhouse and reality star Josh Flagg knows his way around a decadent mansion. For 14 seasons, fans have watched the Los Angeles native sell luxury homes on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. But while Josh sold mansions to A-listers like Adam Levine, Shonda Rhimes, and Steve Aoki, fans have become even more interested in his personal life.
Why Did James Harris and David Parnes Leave 'Million Dollar Listing'?
A mansion in Beverly Hills? Millions of dollars. Watching the drama unfold between the high-end realtors that sell those homes on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles? Priceless. The cast of the flagship series returns for Season 14 on Thursday, Dec. 8, and a few familiar faces are missing. Longtime cast...
bravotv.com
Josh Flagg Makes a Huge Career Announcement — and It Has Nothing to Do with Real Estate
Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of Josh Flagg's life. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent revealed that he's going to be acting in a soap opera next year, and, as it turns out, the role wasn't as hard of a sell as you might think.
Real Housewives Of Miami Star Alexia Echevarria “Expected” Lenny Hochstein To Cut Off Lisa Hochstein Financially Amid Divorce
Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein was reportedly “blindsided” by her husband, Dr. Lenny Hochstein’s decision to divorce. Lenny has a girlfriend, model Katharina Mazepa. Katharina alleged that Lisa was aware of her relationship with Lenny. Meanwhile, poor Lenny was fading under the stress of dealing with both his wife and his girlfriend. In a hot […] The post Real Housewives Of Miami Star Alexia Echevarria “Expected” Lenny Hochstein To Cut Off Lisa Hochstein Financially Amid Divorce appeared first on Reality Tea.
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Net Worth, Plus the Net Worth of all 4 Wives
Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Betty White's Los Angeles home demolished nearly a year after her death
Betty White's former Brentwood, California, home has been demolished. The late icon's home sold for above asking price, at land value, in June.
‘RHOBH’: Kathy Hilton Is out, Lisa Rinna Keeps Her Diamond, Astrologist Predicts Why [Exclusive]
Astrologist Joy Yascone-Elms said from Kathy Hilton's chart, she is unlikely to return to 'RHOBH' but she believes that Lisa Rinna will remain on the cast after her challenging season.
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines Slapped With Lawsuit: Literary Agency Seeking Millions
Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ former literary agency is suing the couple of Fixer Upper fame, claiming they failed to make good on a five-book deal they signed in 2017, according to multiple reports. The former HGTV stars were repped by Vigliano Associates when they agreed to a $12.5 million...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenny Slatten Gets Bad News About Bringing Sumit to America
Sometimes, it’s good to know your options — just in case. On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jenny Slatten spoke to an immigration attorney. She wanted to know about the odds of Sumit being able to immigrate to the US with her....
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Accuses Husband Kody of Turning Meri and Robyn ‘Against’ Her
Divided family. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown accused husband Kody Brown of not wanting to see his kids and turning fellow sister wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown “against” her in a heated debate over the family’s holiday plans following Christine Brown’s departure. Janelle, 53, and...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Accuses Kody of 'Using' Her for Her Money as He Says He Feels 'Disrespected'
Housing continues to be a sore subject in the Brown family on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. After Christine Brown leaves town for her new home in Utah, the sale of her old house falls through. Kody is keen on finding a way to keep the house in the family,...
toofab.com
Leah Remini Breaks Her Silence on Kirstie Alley's Death After Years Long Scientology Feud
"Although Scientologists don't believe in prayers, my prayers do go out to her two children, who are now without their mom" Leah Remini is sending well wishes to Kirstie Alley's family following the news of her death -- despite their Scientology feud that goes back years. "The news of Kirstie...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Stars Christine and Robyn Brown Reunite at the Birth of Mykelti Padron's Twins
Sister Wives stars Christine and Robyn Brown have put aside their differences in order to support Christine and Kody Brown's daughter, Mykelti Padron, at the recent birth of her twin sons, Archer and Ace Padron. The 26-year-old welcomed her second and third kids earlier this month with both her biological...
New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note
Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Would Have Stayed Married to Kody if He Was an ‘Awesome Dad’
'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown reveals the only way she would have stayed with her ex-husband Kody Brown if he had been a better father to their six children.
Teen Mom’s Leah Messer’s Ex Jaylan Mobley Publicly Slams Her Over House Deed: ‘Call the Attorney’
He said, she said. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer’s ex-fiancée Jaylan Mobley publicly slammed her over her home deed and proposal claims. “I did add you to the deed,” the U.S. Army officer, 25, claimed...
RHOP's Ashley Darby Just Gave An Update on Budding Relationship with Luke Gulbranson
Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby is officially taken. After going on a handful of sporty dates with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson, Ashley revealed that she and her fellow Bravolebrity have taken their budding romance one step further on the Dec. 19 episode of Betches Media's Mention It All podcast: meeting Luke's family in Minnesota.
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Filmed Physically Abusing Michael: Why Did 90 Day Fiance Conceal the Footage?
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers were relieved to see Michael Ilesanmi consider leaving Angela Deem. It’s not just that she’s a bad person. Viewers have witnessed her emotionally and verbally abuse him. On this season, and in years past. But, as many had suspected, Angela’s abuse...
Distractify
