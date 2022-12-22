ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Christmas Meal Tradition Continues In Appleton

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – We Care Meals provided its annual Christmas meal for anyone who wanted or needed it today at the Grand Meridian in Appleton. Many community members stepped up to either serve meals in person or deliver them to people’s homes. We Care Meals has served...
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Holiday Season Rise At The Pump

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – The price at the pump went up for the holiday travel season. Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 8.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.82/g today, according to Gas Buddy’s survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Neighboring...
GREEN BAY, WI

