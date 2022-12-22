ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine the Week of 12/26/22

The kids are on vacation this week, you have relatives over, and you are looking to get everyone out of the house and do something together that won't cost an arm and a leg. Good news, I've got you covered with some ideas. There are some events that charge an admission fee, and there are plenty of free events you can check out. It's also a good time to check out one of the holiday light displays if you haven't yet because this is the last week for most of them. I'm always happy to include your events, activities, fundraisers, and press releases in my weekly things to do. Email them to me at TheMaineWriter@outlook.com Have a great week!
wabi.tv

Maine getting slammed by pre-Christmas storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rain, snow and wind is causing flooding, power outages and hazardous travel across the state. Winds are expected to get stronger through Friday afternoon and evening; gusts to 60 mph are possible inland with 70-75 mph along the coast. Heavy rain will also continue across the...
101.9 The Rock

If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?

We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
The Maine Writer

Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm Friday

Even if you have never visited the state of Maine, chances are pretty good that you have seen one of our more famous lighthouses. While Maine has plenty of lighthouses, more than 60 to be exact, there is one that is very well photographed. The Portland Head lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth is the oldest lighthouse in the state.
wabi.tv

Update: Power restored to most Mainers following Friday’s storm

Maine (WABI) - Crews continue to work to restore power after Friday’s storm which at its peak left more than 300-thousand customers without power. As of 11:55 a.m. Monday, Central Maine Power is reporting 469 outages and nearly 11,000 customers without power. CMP says they restored power to 46,000...
WMTW

Widespread outages grow in Maine as storm whips up winds, heavy rain

MAINE — Central Maine Power is reporting more than 100,000 outages as wicked winds continue to batter the state. As of 2 p.m., more than 148,700 people throughout the state are without power. Cumberland County is reporting nearly 50,00 homes without power, while nearly 34,00 are experiencing outages in York County.
wabi.tv

For some, trouble will begin after the storm passes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Once the rain and wind from the storm have subsided, Mainers will have temperatures below freezing to deal with, and that can mean trouble in the way of slick roads and frozen pipes. The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging people to stay off the roads...
97.5 WOKQ

High Winds, Heavy Rain Knock Out NH, ME, Power Before Deep Freeze

Thousands are without power Friday morning as winds and rain pound the Seacoast before the big freeze by nightfall. Heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and astronomically high tides are all expected, with winds out of the southeast at 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 70 mph that will likely bring down trees, branches, and power lines. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
WPFO

'Grinch' storm could leave Mainers without power for days, CMP says

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A powerful holiday storm is expected to bring high winds, which Central Maine Power believes may lead to a multi-day power restoration effort. CBS13 Meteorologist Christian Bridges says rain will start in southern Maine after midnight going into Friday morning. The worst winds will pick up around 5 a.m. and last through the early afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 65 miles per hour.
