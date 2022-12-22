Read full article on original website
Related
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
newscentermaine.com
Here's the latest on the storm, as of noon Friday
Maine's coastline is seeing massive waves and significant damage as the Friday storm continues to pummel the state. Here's the latest.
Photos, Videos Highlight Extensive Damage, Flooding in Maine from Powerful Storm
A powerful storm struck Maine on Friday, December 23, but it wasn't some right-before-Christmas snowstorm. Instead, heavy rain and strong winds were at the forefront of this "Grinch" storm that took down trees, caused widespread flooding and knocked out power to thousands of Mainers. As of 8 a.m. Saturday, December...
Things to do in Maine the Week of 12/26/22
The kids are on vacation this week, you have relatives over, and you are looking to get everyone out of the house and do something together that won't cost an arm and a leg. Good news, I've got you covered with some ideas. There are some events that charge an admission fee, and there are plenty of free events you can check out. It's also a good time to check out one of the holiday light displays if you haven't yet because this is the last week for most of them. I'm always happy to include your events, activities, fundraisers, and press releases in my weekly things to do. Email them to me at TheMaineWriter@outlook.com Have a great week!
wabi.tv
Maine getting slammed by pre-Christmas storm
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rain, snow and wind is causing flooding, power outages and hazardous travel across the state. Winds are expected to get stronger through Friday afternoon and evening; gusts to 60 mph are possible inland with 70-75 mph along the coast. Heavy rain will also continue across the...
WMTW
Flash freeze tonight, icy roads possible
How’s the weather looking for your Friday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm Friday
Even if you have never visited the state of Maine, chances are pretty good that you have seen one of our more famous lighthouses. While Maine has plenty of lighthouses, more than 60 to be exact, there is one that is very well photographed. The Portland Head lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth is the oldest lighthouse in the state.
wabi.tv
Update: Power restored to most Mainers following Friday’s storm
Maine (WABI) - Crews continue to work to restore power after Friday’s storm which at its peak left more than 300-thousand customers without power. As of 11:55 a.m. Monday, Central Maine Power is reporting 469 outages and nearly 11,000 customers without power. CMP says they restored power to 46,000...
WMTW
High impact storm expected on Friday
How’s the weather looking for your Friday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
WMTW
Widespread outages grow in Maine as storm whips up winds, heavy rain
MAINE — Central Maine Power is reporting more than 100,000 outages as wicked winds continue to batter the state. As of 2 p.m., more than 148,700 people throughout the state are without power. Cumberland County is reporting nearly 50,00 homes without power, while nearly 34,00 are experiencing outages in York County.
wabi.tv
For some, trouble will begin after the storm passes
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Once the rain and wind from the storm have subsided, Mainers will have temperatures below freezing to deal with, and that can mean trouble in the way of slick roads and frozen pipes. The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging people to stay off the roads...
High Winds, Heavy Rain Knock Out NH, ME, Power Before Deep Freeze
Thousands are without power Friday morning as winds and rain pound the Seacoast before the big freeze by nightfall. Heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and astronomically high tides are all expected, with winds out of the southeast at 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 70 mph that will likely bring down trees, branches, and power lines. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
As The Wind Ramps Up, Track Central Maine Power Outages & Restoration Times Here
Would it really be Maine if we were looking at a Christmas weekend without any kind of crazy weather? We would argue absolutely not. And, it seems like Mother Nature had the exact same thought. Buckle up because today is sure to get wild with lots of wind, some localized...
NECN
UNBELIEVABLE PHOTOS! Storm Socks Boston Area With Rain, Wind
With rain pouring down and wind shaking trees, roads were treacherous around the Greater Boston area Friday morning. Here are some of the sights from the region as a powerful storm blew through. Send your photos in to us at shareit@nbcboston.com.
Multiple weather advisories issued for Mass.: Here’s what to expect from the storm
It wouldn’t be a New England storm without some measure of complexity. The National Weather Service has hoisted multiple weather watches, warnings and advisories for different parts of Massachusetts from Thursday afternoon into the weekend, advising residents of high wind, coastal flooding, river flooding and snow in varying localities.
WBUR
Rain and wind hit Mass., with potential for flash freezing into Saturday morning
A storm from the Midwest on Thursday delivered Greater Boston a dose of wind and rain, along with crashing temperatures. The worst of the storm is hitting on Friday in terms of rain, wind and coastal flooding. As cold air blasts into New England in the afternoon, we will see another spike in wind gusts.
WPFO
'Grinch' storm could leave Mainers without power for days, CMP says
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A powerful holiday storm is expected to bring high winds, which Central Maine Power believes may lead to a multi-day power restoration effort. CBS13 Meteorologist Christian Bridges says rain will start in southern Maine after midnight going into Friday morning. The worst winds will pick up around 5 a.m. and last through the early afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 65 miles per hour.
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
Comments / 0