ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Massachusetts boy first from state to compete in 'Kids Baking Championship'

EASTON, Mass. — A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts who has a talent for making delicious desserts received a tremendous opportunity to put his skills to the test. Jason Chan, an Easton resident, is one of 12 contestants on the latest season of "Kids Baking Championship." He is the first kid from Massachusetts to appear on the Food Network show.
EASTON, MA
WCVB

Menino family donates toys to hundreds of families in Boston community

BOSTON — The family of late Boston Mayor Tom Menino continues to carry out his legacy through his annual Christmas Eve tradition. For the 29th year, Menino's family teamed up with Catholic Charities Boston to donate toys, food and clothing to more than 300 families in the Bowdoin-Geneva community. Saturday's event marked the 29th annual toy delivery since Menino established the tradition in 1994.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
WCVB

Massive Southwest Airlines disruption leaves customers stranded

BOSTON — A major winter storm that impacted much of the United States before the Christmas holiday continues to provide headaches for travelers and some airlines. For Southwest Airlines, the headaches across its network have become migraine-proportioned, leading to more than two-thirds of its flights being canceled on Monday and nearly the same number on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Frozen hydrants hinder response to morning fire in Merrimac, Mass.

MERRIMAC, Mass. — Firefighters from several communities converged on a reported fire Monday morning, where their efforts were complicated by frozen hydrants. Officials said the fire was reported in a multi-family building at 63 Church St. in Merrimac at approximately 7:30 a.m. The first firefighters to arrive reported smoke coming from the common wall between two homes.
MERRIMAC, MA
WCVB

Family of five displaced by Christmas morning fire in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A fire that broke out early Christmas morning has put a Massachusetts family out of their home. Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis said the fire started at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the chimney of the Summer Street residence before flames spread to the first floor, second floor and attic.
LYNNFIELD, MA
WCVB

1 killed, 2 injured in Christmas Eve fire in Roxbury

BOSTON — One person is dead and two others are injured following a fire that happened early on Christmas Eve in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said the fire at 314 Warren St. started at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

New Hampshire man dies after going on Christmas Eve hike in Franconia

FRANCONIA, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says it has recovered the body of a Salem man who died after he went out for a hike on Christmas Eve. The hiker, 28-year-old Guopeng "Tony" Li, set out at about 11 a.m. Saturday to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail in Franconia.
FRANCONIA, NH
WCVB

House fire in Fitchburg displaces residents day after Christmas

FITCHBURG, Mass. — The residents of a Fitchburg home have been displaced by a fire that broke out in their house the day after Christmas, according to officials in the Massachusetts city. Deputy Fire Chief Gregg Normandin said the two-alarm fire at 77 Maverick St. started shortly before 10...
FITCHBURG, MA
WCVB

Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Sharon road

SHARON, Mass. — Police in Sharon, Massachusetts, were investigating a fatal late-night crash involving a pedestrian on Route 27 near the intersection with Bayberry Drive. Sharon police responded to the scene near the entrance to the Sharon Green Condominiums around 8:45 p.m. Police did not release any specifics about...
SHARON, MA
WCVB

Man dead after shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood

BOSTON — Boston police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting in the city's Dorchester neighborhood that left a man dead. Police said they were notified about the shooting, which happened near the intersection of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road, shortly before 11:20 p.m. Friday.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy