WCVB
Family driving rental to Boston for NHL Winter Classic after Southwest flights delayed
BOSTON — With the NHL Winter Classic set for Boston's Fenway Park in less than a week, one family — who was planning to fly to Boston on Southwest — is not letting the airline's meltdown stop them from getting to Beantown. Tim Maher and his family...
WCVB
Shayna's Favorites: Feasting on 'spuckies' and baked goods in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Been a while since you had a goodspuckie? Run, don’t walk, to New Deal Fruit in Revere. Or hook up with Anthony Gesualdi and his Politically Incorrect North End Food Tour. And killer spuckies are also to be had at Monica's Mercato and Salumeria on Salem St.
WCVB
Massachusetts boy first from state to compete in 'Kids Baking Championship'
EASTON, Mass. — A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts who has a talent for making delicious desserts received a tremendous opportunity to put his skills to the test. Jason Chan, an Easton resident, is one of 12 contestants on the latest season of "Kids Baking Championship." He is the first kid from Massachusetts to appear on the Food Network show.
WCVB
Menino family donates toys to hundreds of families in Boston community
BOSTON — The family of late Boston Mayor Tom Menino continues to carry out his legacy through his annual Christmas Eve tradition. For the 29th year, Menino's family teamed up with Catholic Charities Boston to donate toys, food and clothing to more than 300 families in the Bowdoin-Geneva community. Saturday's event marked the 29th annual toy delivery since Menino established the tradition in 1994.
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
WCVB
Massive Southwest Airlines disruption leaves customers stranded
BOSTON — A major winter storm that impacted much of the United States before the Christmas holiday continues to provide headaches for travelers and some airlines. For Southwest Airlines, the headaches across its network have become migraine-proportioned, leading to more than two-thirds of its flights being canceled on Monday and nearly the same number on Tuesday.
WCVB
Frozen hydrants hinder response to morning fire in Merrimac, Mass.
MERRIMAC, Mass. — Firefighters from several communities converged on a reported fire Monday morning, where their efforts were complicated by frozen hydrants. Officials said the fire was reported in a multi-family building at 63 Church St. in Merrimac at approximately 7:30 a.m. The first firefighters to arrive reported smoke coming from the common wall between two homes.
WCVB
'It sounded like a firehose'; burst pipe floods apartment, ruining Christmas dinner
LYNN, Mass. — One family's Christmas dinner was ruined after their third-floor apartment was flooded with water from a burst pipe. "It actually sounded like a firehose to me, it was that loud," said John Silver, who experienced the unfortunate leak inside Caggiano Plaza in Lynn. Maritza Martinez said...
WCVB
Woman charged after delivering baby in NH woods, misleading Manchester first responders, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman is facing a felony charge after police in New Hampshire said she gave birth to a baby in a wooded area of Manchester and initially lied to first responders about the newborn's location. Manchester police said 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley is facing a count of...
WCVB
Pine Street Inn prepares nearly 1,000 meals on Christmas Eve for people experiencing homelessness
BOSTON — Pine Street Inn, New England's leading organization dedicated to ending homelessness, prepared nearly 1,000 holiday meals on Christmas Eve. The holiday lunch menu at the Pine Street Inn shelter on Harrison Avenue included lasagna, Caesar salad, garlic bread and an assortment of pies. Cardinal Seán O'Malley, the...
WCVB
Family of five displaced by Christmas morning fire in Lynnfield
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A fire that broke out early Christmas morning has put a Massachusetts family out of their home. Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis said the fire started at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the chimney of the Summer Street residence before flames spread to the first floor, second floor and attic.
WCVB
Boston Public Schools considering 'temporary masking mandate' after holiday break
BOSTON — School leaders and public health leaders in Boston will decide this week whether any temporary COVID-19 safety measures are necessary when students return to class next week. One option on the table: A temporary return to requiring that masks be worn in school. "While you are away...
WCVB
1 killed, 2 injured in Christmas Eve fire in Roxbury
BOSTON — One person is dead and two others are injured following a fire that happened early on Christmas Eve in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said the fire at 314 Warren St. started at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they...
WCVB
New Hampshire man dies after going on Christmas Eve hike in Franconia
FRANCONIA, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says it has recovered the body of a Salem man who died after he went out for a hike on Christmas Eve. The hiker, 28-year-old Guopeng "Tony" Li, set out at about 11 a.m. Saturday to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail in Franconia.
WCVB
House fire in Fitchburg displaces residents day after Christmas
FITCHBURG, Mass. — The residents of a Fitchburg home have been displaced by a fire that broke out in their house the day after Christmas, according to officials in the Massachusetts city. Deputy Fire Chief Gregg Normandin said the two-alarm fire at 77 Maverick St. started shortly before 10...
WCVB
Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Sharon road
SHARON, Mass. — Police in Sharon, Massachusetts, were investigating a fatal late-night crash involving a pedestrian on Route 27 near the intersection with Bayberry Drive. Sharon police responded to the scene near the entrance to the Sharon Green Condominiums around 8:45 p.m. Police did not release any specifics about...
WCVB
Man dead after shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting in the city's Dorchester neighborhood that left a man dead. Police said they were notified about the shooting, which happened near the intersection of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road, shortly before 11:20 p.m. Friday.
