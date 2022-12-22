Myles Garrett: ‘I definitely don’t have a gold jacket career at the moment’ but ‘that could be in my future’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in ClevelandTourineCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing PermanentlyTy D.Beachwood, OH
Looking for a Gyro in Westlake, Ohio? Consider Checking Out This PlaceIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
‘Sad Christmas Eve Football & Season,’ writes Bernie Kosar: What they’re saying after Browns’ loss to Saints
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ meager playoff hopes coming into Christmas Eve officially hit zero after their 17-10 loss at home to the Saints in FirstEnergy Stadium. The Saints had 17 unanswered points, with the crucial score coming with the help of an interception by Daniel Sorensen against Deshaun Watson. The Browns didn’t score in the second half and struggled to establish the run until late in the game.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch live for free (12/24/22)
The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial); Sling TV has promotional offers. In their last game on Dec. 18,...
The Browns’ play calling should be questioned after 17-10 loss
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns were delivered a cold-hearted 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Yet, the biggest factor for the loss was not the fact this was the third-coldest game in NFL history, instead it was the play calling. The Browns’ offensive calls favored the pass...
Painful truth about the Browns’ loss and their season was on display in the frigid weather – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 17-10 loss to New Orleans:. 1. A few times in his postgame interview, New Orleans coach Dennis Allen said: “We talked all week about how this game was going to be about mental toughness, and I thought our guys showed incredible grit.”
Deshaun Watson struggles amid fierce winds and cold in loss to Saints but doesn’t get enough help from his receivers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson struggled amid the fierce winds and brutal cold during Saturday’s 17-10 loss to the Saints, but didn’t get much help from his receivers, with three sure touchdown passes dropped. “You have to factor in the conditions,” Watson said after the game of...
Bengals force late turnover to win nail-biter, 22-18, over New England
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Bengals forgot their ABC’s on Saturday. Cincinnati avoided the type of slow start that’s plagued them in recent weeks only to see the Patriots storm back from a 22-0 first-half deficit in stunning fashion. It was nearly the complete opposite of what happened to the Bengals last week against Tampa Bay.
Why Daniel Sorensen’s 3rd-quarter interception of Deshaun Watson was the turning point in Browns vs. Saints
CLEVELAND, Ohio — On a day where throwing the football was extremely difficult, it’s unsurprising the way the Browns’ Christmas Eve game vs. the Saints was decided. With the score tied at 10 in the third quarter, a pass from Deshaun Watson went off the hands of David Bell and into the hands of Saints safety Daniel Sorensen, who has been a thorn in the Browns’ side the past two seasons when he was with Kansas City.
Deshaun Watson, receivers go cold in 17-10 loss to Saints that drops Browns to 6-9, ends their slim playoff hopes
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson tried to thaw out frozen Browns fans and send them home for a Merry Christmas Eve, but it wasn’t to be. In the end, it was the Saints (6-9) who were blaring Christmas music in their locker room after beating the Browns in their own frigid climate, 17-10 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The temperature at kickoff was 6 degrees, making it the coldest regular season game in club history. Windchills were minus-16 and wind gusts were 30 mph. When the tarp came off Saturday morning, the field was snow-covered and slick.
Georgia-Ohio State and Michigan-TCU concerns, confidence and expert analysis: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Two episodes of The College Football Survivor Show broke down the College Football Playoff semifinals set for New Year’s Eve between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State, and No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. On the latest episode available to all listeners,...
Kevin Love says Kyrie Irving’s jersey should be retired by Cleveland Cavaliers: ‘Not even a question to me’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving continued to stupefy the crowd inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with clutch mastery and entrancing dribbles in the face of suffocating double-teams, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love started having flashbacks. “Seen that before,” Love told cleveland.com of Irving’s performance. “The shots...
Saints could be a cautionary tale as the Browns cash in their chips for contention around Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND – Both teams were fighting fatigue and frost bite with a losing record. Only one was burying its bank account in the process. The bill is coming due for the Saints, who beat the Browns 17-10 on Sunday but spent their salary cap space like a child with their parents’ credit card for most of the last decade. New Orleans has circumvented the cap for six straight seasons by repeatedly converting player salaries into bonuses that don’t count against the cap but do add dead money to the end of a player’s contract.
Browns Amari Cooper sees bright future with Deshaun Watson: ‘Trust me, we’ll be a lot better’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Amari Cooper, for the fourth time in five seasons and sixth time in his career, eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on Saturday. He needed 68 yards and got 72 on a windy, frigid day at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday. “It was cold. It wasn’t as bad as it...
Bengals right tackle La’el Collins out for the season with knee injury: Report
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals starting right tackle La’el Collins will miss the rest of the season, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. Collins was blocking Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy in the first quarter of a 22-18 win on Saturday and didn’t see Joe Burrow attempt to scramble up the middle. Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux made the tackle and rolled into the back of Collins’ leg.
Playing too slow? What’s in the bank? Gotta love Jarrett Allen – Terry’s Talkin’ Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several stories have recently appeared about “pace,” how fast a team plays. The implication is the faster, the better. The Cavs are playing at the NBA’s slowest pace. Let’s look deeper at this:. 1. Heading into the weekend, here were the top...
Cleveland Browns vs New Orleans Saints: How to watch live for free (12/24/22)
The Cleveland Browns will take on the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial). In their last game...
Browns tight end David Njoku after 4th-quarter drop: ‘I’ve got to own up to that’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- David Njoku made a potential season-saving play five weeks ago when he caught a one-handed pass in the back of the end zone to beat the Buccaneers and keep the Browns’ faint playoff hopes alive. Saturday, Njoku’s drop near the goal line on the Browns’ final...
Which Browns defender graded out the highest vs. the Saints?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense again had a hard time stopping the run during Saturday’s 17-10 loss to the Saints. Here’s how the defense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating...
NFL Week 16 Picks Against the Spread
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’re into Week 16 of the NFL season, and there’s no shortage of intrigue surrounding the matchups over the Christmas weekend....
Grade Deshaun Watson’s performance vs. the Saints in Week 16: Poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson struggled during a freezing 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints, unable to create much chemistry with his pass-catchers. Watson was 15 of 31 for 135 yards, throwing for 63 yards in the fourth quarter alone, along with one interception which bounced off the hands of David Bell. Watson produced the Browns’ only touchdown of the game on a 12-yard run in the second quarter.
Caesars promo code: NBA Christmas bonus, Ohio early sign up offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start betting on Christmas NBA action with a Caesars promo code. Click here to sign up with CLEFULL for a two-part...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0