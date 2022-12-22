ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Michigan

By Stacker
Gpwitteveen // Wikimedia Commons

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Michigan. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Crawford County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #59
--- Length of life rank: #39
--- Quality of life rank: #71

Russell Sekeet (amtrak_russ) // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Berrien County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #45
--- Length of life rank: #48
--- Quality of life rank: #45

Michigan Department of Natural Resources // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Sanilac County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #52

Lawrence G. Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Van Buren County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31
--- Length of life rank: #31
--- Quality of life rank: #35

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Schoolcraft County

- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #67
--- Length of life rank: #49
--- Quality of life rank: #78

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Newaygo County

- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #49
--- Length of life rank: #47
--- Quality of life rank: #54

Bryan Robb // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Ingham County

- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38
--- Length of life rank: #46
--- Quality of life rank: #32

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lapeer County

- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #24

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Dickinson County

- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28
--- Length of life rank: #50
--- Quality of life rank: #14

Dwight Burdette // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Lenawee County

- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
--- Length of life rank: #23
--- Quality of life rank: #25

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Gogebic County

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #50
--- Length of life rank: #52
--- Quality of life rank: #51

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Isabella County

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #48
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #70

Dylan L. Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Alpena County

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34
--- Length of life rank: #34
--- Quality of life rank: #41

Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Mason County

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #39
--- Length of life rank: #43
--- Quality of life rank: #36

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Osceola County

- Average life expectancy: 78 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #51
--- Length of life rank: #35
--- Quality of life rank: #67

Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Mackinac County

- Average life expectancy: 78 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #58

David Coats // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Presque Isle County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42
--- Length of life rank: #59
--- Quality of life rank: #23

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Chippewa County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32
--- Length of life rank: #25
--- Quality of life rank: #46

Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Mecosta County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #44

US Army Corps of Engineer // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Benzie County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #38
--- Quality of life rank: #12

Adam Buzzo // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Allegan County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #21
--- Quality of life rank: #19

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Oceana County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #47
--- Length of life rank: #37
--- Quality of life rank: #59

Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Ionia County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #33

Jcvertin // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Houghton County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #22

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Missaukee County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #28

SBarnes // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Eaton County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #13

Mxobe // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Kalamazoo County

- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #20

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Menominee County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #16

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Marquette County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #17

Ryano913~commonswiki // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Barry County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #15

Phoenix-Five // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Keweenaw County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #40
--- Quality of life rank: #18

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Emmet County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #10

Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Kent County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #21

User:My name // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Charlevoix County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #9

stanthejeep // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Grand Traverse County

- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #7

Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Oakland County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #6

National Park Service // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Alger County

- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #62

Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Antrim County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (2.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #11

O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Midland County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (2.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #8

Joshuay04 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Livingston County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (3.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #2

Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock

#4. Washtenaw County

- Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (3.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #5

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Clinton County

- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (3.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #4

Gpwitteveen // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Ottawa County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (3.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #3

Alexey Stiop // Shutterstock

#1. Leelanau County

- Average life expectancy: 82.3 years (4.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #1

