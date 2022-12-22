ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Texas

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I0hiq_0jrr2W3D00

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Texas. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RzbCe_0jrr2W3D00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Webb County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #75
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #185

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vglO0_0jrr2W3D00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Burnet County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28
--- Length of life rank: #39
--- Quality of life rank: #33

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lE3y8_0jrr2W3D00
Canva

#42. Lavaca County

- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27
--- Length of life rank: #25
--- Quality of life rank: #55

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ALQ8o_0jrr2W3D00
Mark Fisher // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Tarrant County

- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #49

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bPyf5_0jrr2W3D00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Bandera County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #66
--- Length of life rank: #71
--- Quality of life rank: #67

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdZDo_0jrr2W3D00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Waller County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #79

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMfP1_0jrr2W3D00
Canva

#39. Cameron County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #114
--- Length of life rank: #41
--- Quality of life rank: #208

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NG8yA_0jrr2W3D00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Hansford County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #146

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mSuVv_0jrr2W3D00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Washington County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #55
--- Length of life rank: #53
--- Quality of life rank: #77

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22LPod_0jrr2W3D00
Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Brazoria County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gD5xK_0jrr2W3D00
Canva

#35. Comal County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txuR8_0jrr2W3D00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Kinney County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #74
--- Length of life rank: #50
--- Quality of life rank: #128

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2djSv1_0jrr2W3D00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Fayette County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #45
--- Length of life rank: #47
--- Quality of life rank: #73

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wr7IS_0jrr2W3D00
Hequals2henry // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Harris County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34
--- Length of life rank: #28
--- Quality of life rank: #78

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7gC8_0jrr2W3D00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Wilson County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15nIoz_0jrr2W3D00
Liveon001 ©Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Blanco County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #34
--- Quality of life rank: #15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pAcpq_0jrr2W3D00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Erath County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22
--- Length of life rank: #23
--- Quality of life rank: #40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Goc0C_0jrr2W3D00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Live Oak County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #52
--- Length of life rank: #40
--- Quality of life rank: #106

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYqQa_0jrr2W3D00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lipscomb County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42
--- Length of life rank: #102
--- Quality of life rank: #16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdQ2u_0jrr2W3D00
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#24. Hidalgo County

- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #96
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #212

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hzuV_0jrr2W3D00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Guadalupe County

- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #34

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3leBok_0jrr2W3D00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Montgomery County

- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43D8pf_0jrr2W3D00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Sutton County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #70
--- Length of life rank: #102
--- Quality of life rank: #38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41J5KA_0jrr2W3D00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Brazos County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #65

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hi17k_0jrr2W3D00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Archer County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIqOu_0jrr2W3D00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Shackelford County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #59
--- Length of life rank: #102
--- Quality of life rank: #26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kB4Wm_0jrr2W3D00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Sherman County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #47
--- Length of life rank: #102
--- Quality of life rank: #18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=478NwC_0jrr2W3D00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Hartley County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #40
--- Length of life rank: #102
--- Quality of life rank: #14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAgHS_0jrr2W3D00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Rockwall County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5FCX_0jrr2W3D00
Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Gillespie County

- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQ1R1_0jrr2W3D00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Goliad County

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #49
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #76

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xiZzA_0jrr2W3D00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hays County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Axcqw_0jrr2W3D00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Hemphill County

- Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FS9Sg_0jrr2W3D00
Patriarca12 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Brewster County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #88
--- Quality of life rank: #2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142bzb_0jrr2W3D00
天王星 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Travis County

- Average life expectancy: 81.4 years (3.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12SJDT_0jrr2W3D00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Kendall County

- Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHV8R_0jrr2W3D00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Williamson County

- Average life expectancy: 81.6 years (3.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xksl9_0jrr2W3D00
Mick Watson from Atascocita, Texas // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Denton County

- Average life expectancy: 81.7 years (3.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QL4Bo_0jrr2W3D00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hudspeth County

- Average life expectancy: 82 years (3.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #224
--- Length of life rank: #102
--- Quality of life rank: #244

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ikJx_0jrr2W3D00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Mason County

- Average life expectancy: 82.1 years (3.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #80
--- Length of life rank: #102
--- Quality of life rank: #54

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pm101_0jrr2W3D00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Collin County

- Average life expectancy: 82.2 years (3.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWmYO_0jrr2W3D00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Fort Bend County

- Average life expectancy: 82.3 years (3.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2C71_0jrr2W3D00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Concho County

- Average life expectancy: 82.6 years (4.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #133
--- Length of life rank: #102
--- Quality of life rank: #147

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Jeff Davis County

- Average life expectancy: 84.4 years (6.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #110
--- Length of life rank: #102
--- Quality of life rank: #102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZHbb_0jrr2W3D00
Talshiarr // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Presidio County

- Average life expectancy: 87.6 years (9.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #106
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #242

Stacker

Stacker

