Robertson County, TN

WSMV

Man dies after shooting in car on County Hospital Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are pursuing active leads after a fatal shooting a 28-year-old in the 1400 block of County Hospital Road. On Monday Julius Sanford was shot in a vehicle around 11:50 a.m. Officials said the gunman ran away from the vehicle after the shooting. According to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Investigation underway in deadly ‘road rage’ shooting on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are asking for the community’s help as they investigate the Christmas Day murder of a 32-year-old man. Officers responded to a shooting on Interstate 24 at noon on Sunday. Christopher Spaunhorst, of Greenbrier, had been driving on I-24...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Mannington Loop Crash

A wreck on Mannington Loop in Christian County sent a man to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man lost control of his truck causing it to run off the road and hit a guy-wire for a utility pole near the intersection of Kentucky 1687. The...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WKRN

Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead in creek

Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area. Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead …. Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent an Illinois woman to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Pearl Scott was northbound when she lost control of her SUV causing it to run off the road and hit a brick wall then overturn. She was taken...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Woman found fatally shot in creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a creek on Wednesday in the 4000 block of Fairview Drive. A passerby walking their dog found the remains. On Thursday, the Forensic Science Center revealed the woman had been fatally shot. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement

The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. La Vergne seeks help from Smyrna after low water …. The city of La Vergne says a "perfect storm" has...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

13 displaced after fire at home in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thirteen people were displaced after a fire broke out at a home in the 1100 block of Pennock Avenue on Monday. Seven adults and six children were impacted by the fire. Nashville Fire Department crews were called to the home around 4:20 p.m. When crews arrived,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Train derails in Gallatin blocking several streets

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A train derailed in Gallatin and blocked several streets for at least a couple of hours on Monday, Dec. 26. The train blocked Red River, West Eastland and Gray streets. Sometime around 12:30 p.m., the Gallatin Police Department said that the tracks were cleared. The Gallatin...
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

2 shot outside West Nashville shopping center, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway and a suspect in on the loose after two people were shot Friday evening in Nashville. At about 6:40 p.m., Metro Police responded to a shooting outside a shopping center at 6337 Charlotte Pike. The two people who were shot were transported...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man accused of trying to use fake $100 bills in Hopkinsville

A man was arrested in Hopkinsville after reportedly trying to pass off fake money at a gas station.. Man accused of trying to use fake $100 bills in Hopkinsville. A man was arrested in Hopkinsville after reportedly trying to pass off fake money at a gas station.. Food pantry demands.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

