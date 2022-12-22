ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2OTy_0jrr2UHl00
Josejuan05 // Wikimedia Commons

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqZnQ_0jrr2UHl00
Coasterlover1994 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Osceola County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #69
--- Length of life rank: #86
--- Quality of life rank: #30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vydZw_0jrr2UHl00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Henry County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #40
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #71

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y32my_0jrr2UHl00
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Washington County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42
--- Length of life rank: #40
--- Quality of life rank: #53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcFem_0jrr2UHl00
Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Howard County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #76

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9Nao_0jrr2UHl00
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Wright County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #49

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDR76_0jrr2UHl00
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Boone County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qPM9F_0jrr2UHl00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Floyd County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #65
--- Length of life rank: #59
--- Quality of life rank: #70

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXaVE_0jrr2UHl00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Marion County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Tv8v_0jrr2UHl00
User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Sac County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSdxJ_0jrr2UHl00
Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Winnebago County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #47

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajJRK_0jrr2UHl00
Lynn Betts // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Warren County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #31
--- Quality of life rank: #7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4Fsp_0jrr2UHl00
Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Grundy County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZdyR_0jrr2UHl00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Jasper County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #47
--- Length of life rank: #35
--- Quality of life rank: #64

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cgp7K_0jrr2UHl00
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Hardin County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #39
--- Length of life rank: #41
--- Quality of life rank: #40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UtBy5_0jrr2UHl00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Poweshiek County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41
--- Length of life rank: #42
--- Quality of life rank: #45

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQBOq_0jrr2UHl00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Clay County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #37
--- Quality of life rank: #27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B6bk4_0jrr2UHl00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Madison County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3td8_0jrr2UHl00
Joe Elliott // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Crawford County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #59
--- Length of life rank: #28
--- Quality of life rank: #88

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AexnS_0jrr2UHl00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Keokuk County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #57
--- Length of life rank: #49
--- Quality of life rank: #68

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AjLxj_0jrr2UHl00
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Delaware County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37
--- Length of life rank: #32
--- Quality of life rank: #46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kIwHU_0jrr2UHl00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Shelby County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QR2Kk_0jrr2UHl00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Benton County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
--- Length of life rank: #38
--- Quality of life rank: #17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yCYeN_0jrr2UHl00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Plymouth County

- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36
--- Length of life rank: #36
--- Quality of life rank: #38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Z1Cq_0jrr2UHl00
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Greene County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #49
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #82

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gr0Ik_0jrr2UHl00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Linn County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30
--- Length of life rank: #43
--- Quality of life rank: #25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZBzX_0jrr2UHl00
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Adams County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31
--- Length of life rank: #50
--- Quality of life rank: #16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bPMb_0jrr2UHl00
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Carroll County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #39
--- Quality of life rank: #9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8EI7_0jrr2UHl00
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Buchanan County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jEdis_0jrr2UHl00
Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Kossuth County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #44
--- Length of life rank: #61
--- Quality of life rank: #22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=301JNv_0jrr2UHl00
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Jefferson County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #34
--- Quality of life rank: #26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYMsS_0jrr2UHl00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Humboldt County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #54

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1doRid_0jrr2UHl00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Worth County

- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #52

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23gQCt_0jrr2UHl00
FluffyGryphon // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Dubuque County

- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #21
--- Quality of life rank: #21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjWxz_0jrr2UHl00
Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Clayton County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #62

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHxrQ_0jrr2UHl00
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Guthrie County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18a91Q_0jrr2UHl00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Mitchell County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qqk7_0jrr2UHl00
Scott A. Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Buena Vista County

- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #46
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #83

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06CGeb_0jrr2UHl00
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dickinson County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #25
--- Quality of life rank: #8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmSJs_0jrr2UHl00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bremer County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25PdVg_0jrr2UHl00
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Cedar County

- Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWY80_0jrr2UHl00
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Jones County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #56

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KL6VM_0jrr2UHl00
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lyon County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7XEN_0jrr2UHl00
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Hancock County

- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h1EmN_0jrr2UHl00
Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dallas County

- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tExY7_0jrr2UHl00
Carl Wycoff // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Story County

- Average life expectancy: 82.1 years (3.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFIo9_0jrr2UHl00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Johnson County

- Average life expectancy: 82.6 years (3.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #13

Josejuan05 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Sioux County

- Average life expectancy: 83.3 years (4.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02XEDy_0jrr2UHl00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Winneshiek County

- Average life expectancy: 83.5 years (4.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #4

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

