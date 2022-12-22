Josejuan05 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

#47. Osceola County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #69

--- Length of life rank: #86

--- Quality of life rank: #30

#47. Henry County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #40

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #71

#43. Washington County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42

--- Length of life rank: #40

--- Quality of life rank: #53

#43. Howard County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35

--- Length of life rank: #14

--- Quality of life rank: #76

#43. Wright County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28

--- Length of life rank: #18

--- Quality of life rank: #49

#43. Boone County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

--- Length of life rank: #15

--- Quality of life rank: #29

#41. Floyd County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #65

--- Length of life rank: #59

--- Quality of life rank: #70

#41. Marion County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22

--- Length of life rank: #29

--- Quality of life rank: #18

#37. Sac County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32

--- Length of life rank: #44

--- Quality of life rank: #24

#37. Winnebago County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25

--- Length of life rank: #17

--- Quality of life rank: #47

#37. Warren County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

--- Length of life rank: #31

--- Quality of life rank: #7

#37. Grundy County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

--- Length of life rank: #33

--- Quality of life rank: #2

#35. Jasper County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #47

--- Length of life rank: #35

--- Quality of life rank: #64

#35. Hardin County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #39

--- Length of life rank: #41

--- Quality of life rank: #40

#34. Poweshiek County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41

--- Length of life rank: #42

--- Quality of life rank: #45

#32. Clay County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

--- Length of life rank: #37

--- Quality of life rank: #27

#32. Madison County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

--- Length of life rank: #30

--- Quality of life rank: #3

#27. Crawford County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #59

--- Length of life rank: #28

--- Quality of life rank: #88

#27. Keokuk County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #57

--- Length of life rank: #49

--- Quality of life rank: #68

#27. Delaware County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37

--- Length of life rank: #32

--- Quality of life rank: #46

#27. Shelby County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27

--- Length of life rank: #26

--- Quality of life rank: #35

#27. Benton County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24

--- Length of life rank: #38

--- Quality of life rank: #17

#26. Plymouth County

- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36

--- Length of life rank: #36

--- Quality of life rank: #38

#24. Greene County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #49

--- Length of life rank: #27

--- Quality of life rank: #82

#24. Linn County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30

--- Length of life rank: #43

--- Quality of life rank: #25

#21. Adams County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31

--- Length of life rank: #50

--- Quality of life rank: #16

#21. Carroll County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

--- Length of life rank: #39

--- Quality of life rank: #9

#21. Buchanan County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

--- Length of life rank: #11

--- Quality of life rank: #15

#19. Kossuth County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #44

--- Length of life rank: #61

--- Quality of life rank: #22

#19. Jefferson County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26

--- Length of life rank: #34

--- Quality of life rank: #26

#18. Humboldt County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20

--- Length of life rank: #9

--- Quality of life rank: #54

#16. Worth County

- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33

--- Length of life rank: #24

--- Quality of life rank: #52

#16. Dubuque County

- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18

--- Length of life rank: #21

--- Quality of life rank: #21

#13. Clayton County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38

--- Length of life rank: #22

--- Quality of life rank: #62

#13. Guthrie County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23

--- Length of life rank: #16

--- Quality of life rank: #50

#13. Mitchell County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

--- Length of life rank: #3

--- Quality of life rank: #19

#12. Buena Vista County

- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #46

--- Length of life rank: #19

--- Quality of life rank: #83

#11. Dickinson County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

--- Length of life rank: #25

--- Quality of life rank: #8

#10. Bremer County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

--- Length of life rank: #13

--- Quality of life rank: #6

#9. Cedar County

- Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

--- Length of life rank: #10

--- Quality of life rank: #10

#7. Jones County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19

--- Length of life rank: #8

--- Quality of life rank: #56

#7. Lyon County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

--- Length of life rank: #12

--- Quality of life rank: #20

#5. Hancock County

- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

--- Length of life rank: #4

--- Quality of life rank: #12

#5. Dallas County

- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

--- Length of life rank: #5

--- Quality of life rank: #1

#4. Story County

- Average life expectancy: 82.1 years (3.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

--- Length of life rank: #7

--- Quality of life rank: #14

#3. Johnson County

- Average life expectancy: 82.6 years (3.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

--- Length of life rank: #6

--- Quality of life rank: #13

#2. Sioux County

- Average life expectancy: 83.3 years (4.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

--- Length of life rank: #2

--- Quality of life rank: #5

#1. Winneshiek County

- Average life expectancy: 83.5 years (4.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

--- Length of life rank: #1

--- Quality of life rank: #4