ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Wisconsin

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OvPPc_0jrr2TP200
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Wisconsin

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Wisconsin. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRnys_0jrr2TP200
Dramsey57 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Burnett County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #58
--- Length of life rank: #64
--- Quality of life rank: #23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BVLT_0jrr2TP200
Billertl // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Price County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #47
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #61

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5y68_0jrr2TP200
Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Grant County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #45

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IwADh_0jrr2TP200
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Oconto County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #48
--- Length of life rank: #31
--- Quality of life rank: #60

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xq9LA_0jrr2TP200
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Trempealeau County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36
--- Length of life rank: #35
--- Quality of life rank: #43

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPY1f_0jrr2TP200
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr

#33. Sheboygan County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #28
--- Quality of life rank: #12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZiCa_0jrr2TP200
I, the copyright holder of this work, hereby publish it under the following license: // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Waushara County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #44
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #57

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382mJL_0jrr2TP200
Creative Commons

#30. Winnebago County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33
--- Length of life rank: #34
--- Quality of life rank: #39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lkwpf_0jrr2TP200
bogdanstepniak // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Sauk County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HjHdB_0jrr2TP200
Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Crawford County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37
--- Length of life rank: #40
--- Quality of life rank: #36

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1R51_0jrr2TP200
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Chippewa County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DsrG5_0jrr2TP200
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Fond du Lac County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41
--- Length of life rank: #36
--- Quality of life rank: #48

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zjeoa_0jrr2TP200
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Eau Claire County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0jrr2TP200
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Outagamie County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Sdft_0jrr2TP200
Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#23. Brown County

- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VdWsa_0jrr2TP200
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Jefferson County

- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhJks_0jrr2TP200
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#21. La Crosse County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ycFKC_0jrr2TP200
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Green County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UT24l_0jrr2TP200
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Vernon County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d15vw_0jrr2TP200
Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Richland County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32
--- Length of life rank: #25
--- Quality of life rank: #44

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDjQS_0jrr2TP200
Dls4832 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Bayfield County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #54
--- Quality of life rank: #8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z871v_0jrr2TP200
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Marathon County

- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F01aO_0jrr2TP200
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lafayette County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38
--- Length of life rank: #39
--- Quality of life rank: #38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VvpZV_0jrr2TP200
Emistuemke // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Dunn County

- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRjkA_0jrr2TP200
Mjrichter // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Washington County

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dC5lV_0jrr2TP200
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. St. Croix County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0210wF_0jrr2TP200
Chris Rand // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Kewaunee County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #23
--- Quality of life rank: #20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35r8q7_0jrr2TP200
self // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Calumet County

- Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfZRL_0jrr2TP200
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Portage County

- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #34

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ijlT1_0jrr2TP200
Tgkrause // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Iowa County

- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQjke_0jrr2TP200
pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Waukesha County

- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02UYd2_0jrr2TP200
Wtimmers // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Door County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OXVhx_0jrr2TP200
Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Pierce County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5aUF_0jrr2TP200
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Taylor County

- Average life expectancy: 81.4 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7qpN_0jrr2TP200
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#4. Dane County

- Average life expectancy: 81.4 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=417YMW_0jrr2TP200
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Buffalo County

- Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #37

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Pepin County

- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (2.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30
--- Length of life rank: #32
--- Quality of life rank: #31

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VdHr_0jrr2TP200
James Meyer // Shutterstock

#1. Ozaukee County

- Average life expectancy: 81.9 years (3.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #2

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy