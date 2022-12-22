Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Wisconsin

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Wisconsin. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

Dramsey57 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Burnett County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #58

--- Length of life rank: #64

--- Quality of life rank: #23

Billertl // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Price County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #47

--- Length of life rank: #26

--- Quality of life rank: #61

Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Grant County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35

--- Length of life rank: #27

--- Quality of life rank: #45

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Oconto County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #48

--- Length of life rank: #31

--- Quality of life rank: #60

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Trempealeau County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36

--- Length of life rank: #35

--- Quality of life rank: #43

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr

#33. Sheboygan County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

--- Length of life rank: #28

--- Quality of life rank: #12

I, the copyright holder of this work, hereby publish it under the following license: // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Waushara County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #44

--- Length of life rank: #29

--- Quality of life rank: #57

Creative Commons

#30. Winnebago County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33

--- Length of life rank: #34

--- Quality of life rank: #39

bogdanstepniak // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Sauk County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27

--- Length of life rank: #24

--- Quality of life rank: #25

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Crawford County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37

--- Length of life rank: #40

--- Quality of life rank: #36

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Chippewa County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20

--- Length of life rank: #17

--- Quality of life rank: #21

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Fond du Lac County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41

--- Length of life rank: #36

--- Quality of life rank: #48

Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Eau Claire County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18

--- Length of life rank: #15

--- Quality of life rank: #24

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Outagamie County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

--- Length of life rank: #16

--- Quality of life rank: #13

Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#23. Brown County

- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #27

Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Jefferson County

- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

--- Length of life rank: #19

--- Quality of life rank: #11

Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#21. La Crosse County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22

--- Length of life rank: #22

--- Quality of life rank: #19

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Green County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19

--- Length of life rank: #18

--- Quality of life rank: #18

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Vernon County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34

--- Length of life rank: #33

--- Quality of life rank: #42

Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Richland County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32

--- Length of life rank: #25

--- Quality of life rank: #44

Dls4832 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Bayfield County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

--- Length of life rank: #54

--- Quality of life rank: #8

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Marathon County

- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

--- Length of life rank: #13

--- Quality of life rank: #26

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lafayette County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38

--- Length of life rank: #39

--- Quality of life rank: #38

Emistuemke // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Dunn County

- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

--- Length of life rank: #14

--- Quality of life rank: #30

Mjrichter // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Washington County

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

--- Length of life rank: #12

--- Quality of life rank: #4

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. St. Croix County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

--- Length of life rank: #3

--- Quality of life rank: #3

Chris Rand // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Kewaunee County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23

--- Length of life rank: #23

--- Quality of life rank: #20

self // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Calumet County

- Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

--- Length of life rank: #5

--- Quality of life rank: #7

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Portage County

- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

--- Length of life rank: #11

--- Quality of life rank: #34

Tgkrause // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Iowa County

- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

--- Length of life rank: #6

--- Quality of life rank: #16

pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Waukesha County

- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

--- Length of life rank: #7

--- Quality of life rank: #1

Wtimmers // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Door County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

--- Length of life rank: #10

--- Quality of life rank: #14

Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Pierce County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

--- Length of life rank: #1

--- Quality of life rank: #6

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Taylor County

- Average life expectancy: 81.4 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

--- Length of life rank: #9

--- Quality of life rank: #22

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#4. Dane County

- Average life expectancy: 81.4 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

--- Length of life rank: #8

--- Quality of life rank: #5

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Buffalo County

- Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

--- Length of life rank: #4

--- Quality of life rank: #37

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Pepin County

- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (2.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30

--- Length of life rank: #32

--- Quality of life rank: #31

James Meyer // Shutterstock

#1. Ozaukee County

- Average life expectancy: 81.9 years (3.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

--- Length of life rank: #2

--- Quality of life rank: #2