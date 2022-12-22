ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boroughs with the longest life expectancy in Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TNROu_0jrr2SWJ00
Piergiuliano Chesi // Wikimedia Commons

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified boroughs with the longest life expectancy in Alaska. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Boroughs with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1lwy_0jrr2SWJ00
Paxson Woelber // Flickr

#15. Anchorage

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Co0IB_0jrr2SWJ00
Ross Fowler // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Matanuska-Susitna Borough

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYhct_0jrr2SWJ00
ClickClick5 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Wrangell

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I0Ifz_0jrr2SWJ00
Scott McMurren // Wikicommons

#12. Kenai Peninsula Borough

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWtHO_0jrr2SWJ00
Canva

#10. Ketchikan Gateway Borough

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAtpz_0jrr2SWJ00
EQRoy // Shutterstock

#10. Fairbanks North Star Borough

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mHzr_0jrr2SWJ00
Canva

#9. Kodiak Island Borough

- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8hbu_0jrr2SWJ00
Gillfoto from Juneau, Alaska, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Petersburg Borough

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01X2dm_0jrr2SWJ00
Pixabay

#7. Sitka

- Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8onV_0jrr2SWJ00
Bernard Spragg. NZ // Flickr

#6. Juneau

- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Akdla_0jrr2SWJ00
NOAA Photo Library // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Hoonah–Angoon Census Area

- Average life expectancy: 84.3 years (5.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRYcj_0jrr2SWJ00
Canva

#4. Haines Borough

- Average life expectancy: 84.4 years (5.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01SO6H_0jrr2SWJ00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#3. Denali Borough

- Average life expectancy: 89.1 years (10.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: Not ranked
--- Length of life rank: Not ranked
--- Quality of life rank: Not ranked

Piergiuliano Chesi // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Aleutians West Census Area

- Average life expectancy: 91.5 years (12.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5Xmh_0jrr2SWJ00
Shishaldin // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Aleutians East Borough

- Average life expectancy: 112.5 years (33.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: Not ranked
--- Length of life rank: Not ranked
--- Quality of life rank: Not ranked

