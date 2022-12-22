Piergiuliano Chesi // Wikimedia Commons

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified boroughs with the longest life expectancy in Alaska. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Boroughs with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

#15. Anchorage

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

--- Length of life rank: #8

--- Quality of life rank: #11

#14. Matanuska-Susitna Borough

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

--- Length of life rank: #6

--- Quality of life rank: #10

#12. Wrangell

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

--- Length of life rank: #12

--- Quality of life rank: #12

#12. Kenai Peninsula Borough

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

--- Length of life rank: #7

--- Quality of life rank: #6

#10. Ketchikan Gateway Borough

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

--- Length of life rank: #2

--- Quality of life rank: #18

#10. Fairbanks North Star Borough

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

--- Length of life rank: #5

--- Quality of life rank: #8

#9. Kodiak Island Borough

- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

--- Length of life rank: #1

--- Quality of life rank: #3

#8. Petersburg Borough

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

--- Length of life rank: #12

--- Quality of life rank: #7

#7. Sitka

- Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

--- Length of life rank: #3

--- Quality of life rank: #5

#6. Juneau

- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

--- Length of life rank: #4

--- Quality of life rank: #4

#5. Hoonah–Angoon Census Area

- Average life expectancy: 84.3 years (5.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

--- Length of life rank: #12

--- Quality of life rank: #14

#4. Haines Borough

- Average life expectancy: 84.4 years (5.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

--- Length of life rank: #12

--- Quality of life rank: #9

#3. Denali Borough

- Average life expectancy: 89.1 years (10.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: Not ranked

--- Length of life rank: Not ranked

--- Quality of life rank: Not ranked

#2. Aleutians West Census Area

- Average life expectancy: 91.5 years (12.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

--- Length of life rank: #12

--- Quality of life rank: #13

#1. Aleutians East Borough

- Average life expectancy: 112.5 years (33.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: Not ranked

--- Length of life rank: Not ranked

--- Quality of life rank: Not ranked