ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Deion to Colorado QB Commit: ‘Get on Twitter And Start Recruiting’

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRq8k_0jrr2Qkr00

The new Colorado coach gave his incoming quarterback a job already.

Deion Sanders has hit the ground running on the recruiting trail ever since he was hired as Colorado’s new coach . And evidently, he wants his players to pull their weight in that regard as well.

Ryan Staub will be a freshman quarterback for the Buffaloes next season, and after his official visit to Colorado, he shared the message that his future coach gave him and how their conversation went.

“Really, we were just kind of getting to know each other,” Staub told The Athletic . “It basically got to the point where Coach Prime told me, ‘Get on Twitter and start recruiting your future teammates.’ That’s what I’ve been trying to do.”

Staub spent about 20 minutes with Sanders, and the former Jackson State coach didn’t beat around the bush it appears. Per The Athletic , Wednesday’s signing day saw 14 high school recruits and 10 transfers commit to Colorado—and he wants more.

One of them was Sanders’s son and former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur. He made the announcement via a video, but this all comes after his father announced that he would follow him to Colorado during his introductory press conference earlier this month. He was clear he wouldn’t be given the starting job, though.

“This is your quarterback,” Sanders said . “He’s going to have to earn it, though. Believe that. He’s going to have to earn it.”

Comments / 18

Pisoph!
4d ago

So he wants him to recruit from the bench while his son plays QB? Makes sense he'd delegate his job to the kids so he can focus on himself and his child.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Colorado, Deion Sanders reoffer USC 2025 4-star CB commit Jett White

Orange (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jett White was reoffered by Colorado on Saturday. He announced the news over social media. White has been committed to USC since Sept. 25, 2021. He is the No. 48 overall prospect, No. 7 cornerback and No. 6 player in California in the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Deion Sanders sent major message by Colorado regent

The University of Colorado Buffaloes gave new head football coach Deion Sanders a massive five-year contract to lure him from Jackson State. The vote for that contract among university sachems, however, was not unanimous. Colorado regents voted 8-1 in favor of awarding Deion a contract that paid $29.5 million in salary before bonuses, making him Read more... The post Deion Sanders sent major message by Colorado regent appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
thecomeback.com

QB reveals shocking truth about Ohio State recruiting money

When the NCAA changed its policy surrounding players’ name, image, and likeness (NIL), allowing college athletes to sign endorsement deals and profit from their college athletic careers, many assumed that it would help the major notorious college football powerhouses the most. But as one recent high-profile quarterback commit explains, that isn’t necessarily the case.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Has 2-Word Warning For College Football

Colorado's recruiting has already improved significantly since Deion Sanders was hired as head coach. Sanders, who was hired just a couple of weeks ago, has already put the program at third overall in the country in terms of transfer ratings. The Buffaloes have gotten one five-star recruit, two four-star recruits, and three three-star recruits from the transfer portal.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve

Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
BOULDER, CO
On3.com

Transfer portal tight end Seydou Traore commits to Colorado

Since Deon Sanders took over as head coach for Colorado, the transfer commits have been fast and furious. And on Sunday, the Buffaloes added another one. Tight end Seydou Traore announced from his social media he will be committing to Colorado for the 2023 season. Traore played high school football...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

CU lands another highly regarded transfer

One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
BOULDER, CO
The Comeback

Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting

Have you ever wondered what NFL coaches say during their postgame handshakes? In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, we got some insight, thanks to Detroit coach, Dan Campbell. The Panthers defeated the Lions 37-23. And while Campbell and Carolina coach Steve Wilks didn’t have an especially long postgame Read more... The post Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders talks Travis Hunter, why he loved playing both ways

Deion Sanders sees a lot of himself in Travis Hunter. In fact, when the former Jackson State head coach — now the head coach at the University of Colorado — secured a commitment from the five-star defensive back out of Suwanee, Georgia back in 2021, he began to map out a plan of how to best utilize Hunter’s unique skill set on both sides of the ball.
BOULDER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
COLORADO STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

119K+
Followers
45K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy