Parishes with the longest life expectancy in Louisiana

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COrEM_0jrr2Ps800
Mtortorich // Wikimedia Commons

Parishes with the longest life expectancy in Louisiana

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified parishes with the longest life expectancy in Louisiana. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Parishes with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLNtK_0jrr2Ps800
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#20. St. Martin Parish

- Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1My15B_0jrr2Ps800
DanielCD // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Beauregard Parish

- Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SByPO_0jrr2Ps800
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#18. DeSoto Parish

- Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32
--- Length of life rank: #23
--- Quality of life rank: #46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jSr1H_0jrr2Ps800
Tjean314 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Pointe Coupee Parish

- Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27
--- Length of life rank: #25
--- Quality of life rank: #32

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4InPWn_0jrr2Ps800
Canva

#17. New Orleans

- Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #35
--- Quality of life rank: #20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK8U6_0jrr2Ps800
UpAheadDesign // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lincoln Parish

- Average life expectancy: 76 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFakc_0jrr2Ps800
Chris Litherland // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Vermilion Parish

- Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUJzX_0jrr2Ps800
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#13. St. James Parish

- Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKNt9_0jrr2Ps800
Benjamin Eunice // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Livingston Parish

- Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrdPf_0jrr2Ps800
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#12. St. Charles Parish

- Average life expectancy: 76.4 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LgzmN_0jrr2Ps800
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Assumption Parish

- Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #47

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHcEu_0jrr2Ps800
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lafourche Parish

- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNFDG_0jrr2Ps800
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Plaquemines Parish

- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jbIRa_0jrr2Ps800
Infrogmation // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Jefferson Parish

- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NMbWc_0jrr2Ps800
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#6. West Baton Rouge Parish

- Average life expectancy: 77.1 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTZBg_0jrr2Ps800
Gwmackey // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Bossier Parish

- Average life expectancy: 77.1 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15CC5Q_0jrr2Ps800
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#4. Lafayette Parish

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nxvhw_0jrr2Ps800
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#4. St. Tammany Parish

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09AVY1_0jrr2Ps800
U.S. Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#3. West Feliciana Parish

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (2.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #3

Mtortorich // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Ascension Parish

- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (3.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7GPX_0jrr2Ps800
Hillebrand, Steve - U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Cameron Parish

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (5.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #16

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

