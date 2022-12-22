Mtortorich // Wikimedia Commons

Parishes with the longest life expectancy in Louisiana

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified parishes with the longest life expectancy in Louisiana. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Parishes with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#20. St. Martin Parish

- Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19

--- Length of life rank: #18

--- Quality of life rank: #24

DanielCD // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Beauregard Parish

- Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

--- Length of life rank: #15

--- Quality of life rank: #11

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#18. DeSoto Parish

- Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32

--- Length of life rank: #23

--- Quality of life rank: #46

Tjean314 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Pointe Coupee Parish

- Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27

--- Length of life rank: #25

--- Quality of life rank: #32

Canva

#17. New Orleans

- Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

--- Length of life rank: #35

--- Quality of life rank: #20

UpAheadDesign // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lincoln Parish

- Average life expectancy: 76 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18

--- Length of life rank: #14

--- Quality of life rank: #26

Chris Litherland // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Vermilion Parish

- Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

--- Length of life rank: #6

--- Quality of life rank: #27

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#13. St. James Parish

- Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25

--- Length of life rank: #22

--- Quality of life rank: #35

Benjamin Eunice // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Livingston Parish

- Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

--- Length of life rank: #12

--- Quality of life rank: #5

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#12. St. Charles Parish

- Average life expectancy: 76.4 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

--- Length of life rank: #7

--- Quality of life rank: #6

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Assumption Parish

- Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38

--- Length of life rank: #27

--- Quality of life rank: #47

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lafourche Parish

- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

--- Length of life rank: #10

--- Quality of life rank: #15

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Plaquemines Parish

- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

--- Length of life rank: #11

--- Quality of life rank: #9

Infrogmation // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Jefferson Parish

- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

--- Length of life rank: #13

--- Quality of life rank: #8

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#6. West Baton Rouge Parish

- Average life expectancy: 77.1 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

--- Length of life rank: #9

--- Quality of life rank: #12

Gwmackey // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Bossier Parish

- Average life expectancy: 77.1 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

--- Length of life rank: #5

--- Quality of life rank: #14

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#4. Lafayette Parish

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

--- Length of life rank: #4

--- Quality of life rank: #4

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#4. St. Tammany Parish

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

--- Length of life rank: #3

--- Quality of life rank: #1

U.S. Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#3. West Feliciana Parish

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (2.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #3

Mtortorich // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Ascension Parish

- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (3.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

--- Length of life rank: #2

--- Quality of life rank: #2

Hillebrand, Steve - U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Cameron Parish

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (5.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

--- Length of life rank: #1

--- Quality of life rank: #16