South Dakota State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in South Dakota

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in South Dakota

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in South Dakota. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#34. Miner County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #48
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #49

tochichi//Wikicommons

#34. Pennington County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #39
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #38

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Davison County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #39

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Butte County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #47

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Aurora County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #40
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #31

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Spink County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #10

User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Clay County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #13

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#29. Moody County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #29

Amphibol // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Brule County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #20

Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Hutchinson County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #32

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Meade County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #40

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Yankton County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #37

Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Walworth County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #26

Canva

#23. Haakon County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #44
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #42

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Faulk County

- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #43
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #36

Canva

#20. Codington County

- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #44

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Hanson County

- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #6

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clark County

- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #47
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #48

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Jerauld County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #22

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Union County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #21

Winkelvi // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Brown County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #18

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Bon Homme County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #17

Canva

#14. Lawrence County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #41

puroticorico // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Custer County

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #35

Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Douglas County

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #1

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#10. McPherson County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #50
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #51

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#10. Hand County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #23

Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Brookings County

- Average life expectancy: 81 years (2.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #8

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Kingsbury County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #14

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#7. Edmunds County

- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (3.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #5

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Potter County

- Average life expectancy: 81.9 years (3.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #28

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Deuel County

- Average life expectancy: 82 years (3.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #2

Canva

#4. Lake County

- Average life expectancy: 82.8 years (4.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #15

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lincoln County

- Average life expectancy: 83.9 years (5.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #12

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Marshall County

- Average life expectancy: 84.5 years (6.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GgG5I_0jrr2OEd00
Canva

#1. Stanley County

- Average life expectancy: 91.9 years (13.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #16

