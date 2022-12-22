ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9omU_0jrr2LaS00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Montana

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Montana. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wk2zX_0jrr2LaS00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Teton County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35
--- Length of life rank: #25
--- Quality of life rank: #33

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBHuo_0jrr2LaS00
USEPA Environmental-Protection-Agency // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lincoln County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tkgE_0jrr2LaS00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#23. Fallon County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVvPc_0jrr2LaS00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Chouteau County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #34

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSSLn_0jrr2LaS00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Flathead County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvxSR_0jrr2LaS00
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lewis and Clark County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVZuD_0jrr2LaS00
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Dawson County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OszKX_0jrr2LaS00
Itsa Ortiz // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Ravalli County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4850a1_0jrr2LaS00
Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons

#17. Missoula County

- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06aN3e_0jrr2LaS00
David Coats // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Park County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijqCx_0jrr2LaS00
Ltvine // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Mineral County

- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #39
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318Umq_0jrr2LaS00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sheridan County

- Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QoWcx_0jrr2LaS00
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Broadwater County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOkuR_0jrr2LaS00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Madison County

- Average life expectancy: 81.4 years (3.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XaTLX_0jrr2LaS00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#9. Stillwater County

- Average life expectancy: 81.6 years (3.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #31

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPy3J_0jrr2LaS00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Beaverhead County

- Average life expectancy: 81.6 years (3.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2QCd_0jrr2LaS00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Carbon County

- Average life expectancy: 81.6 years (3.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOfMP_0jrr2LaS00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Daniels County

- Average life expectancy: 82.3 years (3.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: Not ranked
--- Length of life rank: Not ranked
--- Quality of life rank: Not ranked

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9M0B_0jrr2LaS00
Mike Cline // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Meagher County

- Average life expectancy: 82.5 years (4.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14FTCg_0jrr2LaS00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Judith Basin County

- Average life expectancy: 82.5 years (4.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gUIs_0jrr2LaS00
Canva

#5. Gallatin County

- Average life expectancy: 82.6 years (4.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5xvo_0jrr2LaS00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Powder River County

- Average life expectancy: 83.4 years (5.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: Not ranked
--- Length of life rank: Not ranked
--- Quality of life rank: Not ranked

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qaOhy_0jrr2LaS00
Jasperdo // Flickr

#3. Sweet Grass County

- Average life expectancy: 83.7 years (5.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #7

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Granite County

- Average life expectancy: 85.5 years (7.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIqRe_0jrr2LaS00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#1. Liberty County

- Average life expectancy: 89.7 years (11.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: Not ranked
--- Length of life rank: Not ranked
--- Quality of life rank: Not ranked

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

