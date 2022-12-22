Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Montana

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Montana. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

#24. Teton County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35

--- Length of life rank: #25

--- Quality of life rank: #33

#24. Lincoln County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19

--- Length of life rank: #16

--- Quality of life rank: #24

#23. Fallon County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18

--- Length of life rank: #27

--- Quality of life rank: #13

#21. Chouteau County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31

--- Length of life rank: #13

--- Quality of life rank: #34

#21. Flathead County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

--- Length of life rank: #10

--- Quality of life rank: #8

#20. Lewis and Clark County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

--- Length of life rank: #11

--- Quality of life rank: #9

#19. Dawson County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

--- Length of life rank: #8

--- Quality of life rank: #14

#18. Ravalli County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

--- Length of life rank: #7

--- Quality of life rank: #23

#17. Missoula County

- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

--- Length of life rank: #5

--- Quality of life rank: #10

#16. Park County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

--- Length of life rank: #14

--- Quality of life rank: #26

#15. Mineral County

- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #39

--- Length of life rank: #27

--- Quality of life rank: #40

#14. Sheridan County

- Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22

--- Length of life rank: #27

--- Quality of life rank: #17

#13. Broadwater County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

--- Length of life rank: #27

--- Quality of life rank: #3

#12. Madison County

- Average life expectancy: 81.4 years (3.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

--- Length of life rank: #4

--- Quality of life rank: #4

#9. Stillwater County

- Average life expectancy: 81.6 years (3.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

--- Length of life rank: #3

--- Quality of life rank: #31

#9. Beaverhead County

- Average life expectancy: 81.6 years (3.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

--- Length of life rank: #2

--- Quality of life rank: #11

#9. Carbon County

- Average life expectancy: 81.6 years (3.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

--- Length of life rank: #6

--- Quality of life rank: #1

#8. Daniels County

- Average life expectancy: 82.3 years (3.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: Not ranked

--- Length of life rank: Not ranked

--- Quality of life rank: Not ranked

#6. Meagher County

- Average life expectancy: 82.5 years (4.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28

--- Length of life rank: #27

--- Quality of life rank: #25

#6. Judith Basin County

- Average life expectancy: 82.5 years (4.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25

--- Length of life rank: #27

--- Quality of life rank: #19

#5. Gallatin County

- Average life expectancy: 82.6 years (4.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

--- Length of life rank: #1

--- Quality of life rank: #6

#4. Powder River County

- Average life expectancy: 83.4 years (5.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: Not ranked

--- Length of life rank: Not ranked

--- Quality of life rank: Not ranked

#3. Sweet Grass County

- Average life expectancy: 83.7 years (5.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

--- Length of life rank: #27

--- Quality of life rank: #7

#2. Granite County

- Average life expectancy: 85.5 years (7.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23

--- Length of life rank: #27

--- Quality of life rank: #18

#1. Liberty County

- Average life expectancy: 89.7 years (11.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: Not ranked

--- Length of life rank: Not ranked

--- Quality of life rank: Not ranked