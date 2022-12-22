ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Alabama

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4V5T_0jrr2Khj00
Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Alabama

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Alabama. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12v2cQ_0jrr2Khj00
Canva

#17. Winston County

- Average life expectancy: 74.8 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36
--- Length of life rank: #23
--- Quality of life rank: #45

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5Ymc_0jrr2Khj00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Dale County

- Average life expectancy: 74.9 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0sEP_0jrr2Khj00
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#15. Montgomery County

- Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lF5Sh_0jrr2Khj00
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Washington County

- Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vxi7_0jrr2Khj00
Myself - Nathon Morris // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lamar County

- Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #32

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k8zhq_0jrr2Khj00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Coffee County

- Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsZoS_0jrr2Khj00
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Elmore County

- Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fAs55_0jrr2Khj00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Henry County

- Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41S4yh_0jrr2Khj00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Houston County

- Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cs3OC_0jrr2Khj00
Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#8. Tuscaloosa County

- Average life expectancy: 75.8 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lCVKj_0jrr2Khj00
Wayne James // Shutterstock

#7. Lauderdale County

- Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpVPj_0jrr2Khj00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Autauga County

- Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mAcfJ_0jrr2Khj00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Limestone County

- Average life expectancy: 77.1 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrdWT_0jrr2Khj00
Pixabay

#4. Madison County

- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYxA0_0jrr2Khj00
Library of Congress

#2. Lee County

- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (2.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #4

Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Baldwin County

- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (2.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRFgO_0jrr2Khj00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Shelby County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (5.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #1

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy