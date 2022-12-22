Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Alabama

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Alabama. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

#17. Winston County

- Average life expectancy: 74.8 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36

--- Length of life rank: #23

--- Quality of life rank: #45

#16. Dale County

- Average life expectancy: 74.9 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

--- Length of life rank: #17

--- Quality of life rank: #14

#15. Montgomery County

- Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23

--- Length of life rank: #19

--- Quality of life rank: #25

#11. Washington County

- Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37

--- Length of life rank: #15

--- Quality of life rank: #50

#11. Lamar County

- Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

--- Length of life rank: #13

--- Quality of life rank: #32

#11. Coffee County

- Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

--- Length of life rank: #10

--- Quality of life rank: #7

#11. Elmore County

- Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

--- Length of life rank: #9

--- Quality of life rank: #6

#10. Henry County

- Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20

--- Length of life rank: #14

--- Quality of life rank: #26

#9. Houston County

- Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

--- Length of life rank: #11

--- Quality of life rank: #24

#8. Tuscaloosa County

- Average life expectancy: 75.8 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

--- Length of life rank: #8

--- Quality of life rank: #15

#7. Lauderdale County

- Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

--- Length of life rank: #7

--- Quality of life rank: #12

#6. Autauga County

- Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

--- Length of life rank: #4

--- Quality of life rank: #8

#5. Limestone County

- Average life expectancy: 77.1 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

--- Length of life rank: #3

--- Quality of life rank: #5

#4. Madison County

- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

--- Length of life rank: #6

--- Quality of life rank: #3

#2. Lee County

- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (2.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

--- Length of life rank: #2

--- Quality of life rank: #4

#2. Baldwin County

- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (2.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

--- Length of life rank: #5

--- Quality of life rank: #2

#1. Shelby County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (5.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

--- Length of life rank: #1

--- Quality of life rank: #1