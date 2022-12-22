ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucca Valley, CA

Yucca Valley man struck and killed by vehicle on SR-62

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cnvTC_0jrr2H3Y00

A Yucca Valley man was killed after being struck by a vehicle along Twentynine Palms Highway (SR-62) Wednesday night.

The incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. on SR-62 and Fox Trail.

Deputies discovered that a white Fiat travel traveling east on SR-62 collided with a pedestrian who was in the roadway.

The pedestrian, identified as 69-year-old Gary Ray, was taken to the Hi-Desert Medical Center by the San Bernardino County Fire Department where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

The Morongo Basin Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) responded and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said alcohol or drug intoxication does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Morongo Basin Station (760)-366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1800-78 CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVfNV_0jrr2H3Y00
Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Yucca Valley man struck and killed by vehicle on SR-62 appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Yucca Valley man accused of shooting at fleeing dog

San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators reported a man was arrested for cruelty to an animal. The alleged incident happened Friday before 1:30 p.m. on the 55000 block of Navajo Trail in Yucca Valley. Investigators said a concerned citizen called 9-1-1 to report the suspect was driving and attempting to shoot at a fleeing dog. Responding The post Yucca Valley man accused of shooting at fleeing dog appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Four People Injured in Crash in Oasis

(CNS) – Four people were injured Monday in a vehicle collision in Oasis. The crash was reported around 2 p.m. at Highway 86 and Johnson Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Officials said a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck crashed into each other, leaving four victims with...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Pedestrian killed in Riverside crash

A 34-year-old man was struck and killed in a crash in Riverside on Christmas Day, police said. The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Tyler and Hole avenues. Responding officers from the Riverside Police Department found the victim with “multiple serious injuries.” He was taken to a hospital where he died. A […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A 34-year-old man died after he was struck by a car while walking in a Riverside street, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred about 11 p.m. Sunday on Tyler Avenue just south of Hole Avenue, according to Riverside police Sgt. James Elliott. A 25-year-old Riverside resident...
RIVERSIDE, CA
z1077fm.com

Operation Dust Devil looks to curb illegal off-roading in the Morongo Basin

Operation: Dust Devil is the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s effort to curb illegal off-roading throughout the county. The initiative kicked off on Saturday December 17, and is scheduled for four and half months. It will include stepped up enforcement, rider education, and unique approaches to reaching off-roaders who may be illegally trespassing or damaging native ecosystems.
Fontana Herald News

Two pedestrians die after being struck by vehicles in San Bernardino in separate incidents

Two pedestrians died in separate incidents in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. —— On Dec. 20 at about 5 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to West Foothill Blvd and North Macy Street for a reported traffic collision. A pedestrian, 70-year-old David UIrey, a resident of San Bernardino, was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 11:35 p.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
z1077fm.com

Motorcyclist dies after sliding into stationary car in Yucca Valley 12/22

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a stationary car on Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley on Thursday, December 22. According to a sheriff’s report, deputies were called to the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Hanford Avenue where witnesses say a white Kawasaki motorcycle appeared to not see the stopped traffic in front of him. The unidentified motorcyclist applied his brakes and skidded a short distance before laying the motorcycle down and colliding with the back of a stopped sedan, driven by a 29 year-old resident of Twentynine Palms.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Twentynine Palms Highway

A 50-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a Toyota Corolla Thursday afternoon in Yucca Valley. The crash was reported at about 5:09 p.m. at the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Hanford Avenue. According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, deputies learned that a white Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the number The post Motorcyclist dies in crash on Twentynine Palms Highway appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Riverside County Sheriff's Department Reports Two Suspects in Custody for Christmas Eve Shooting Resulting in Death of a Perris Resident

December 26, 2022 - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports on December 24, 2022, at 11:02 PM, deputies from the Perris Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 300 block of West 7th Street in Perris. Upon arriving, deputies located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. A crime scene was secured and the Central Homicide Unit responded to assume the investigation. The victim was identified as Rafael Morales, a 27-year-old resident of Perris.
PERRIS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Motocross rider seriously injured in Anza

 A motocross rider suffered a traumatic injury today in Anza.   The incident was reported at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Highway 371, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.    The victim was taken to a trauma center by Mercy Air helicopter.    No further details were immediately available. Be the first The post Motocross rider seriously injured in Anza appeared first on KESQ.
ANZA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in a crash in Palm Desert

A police pursuit ended in a crash in Palm Desert Friday evening. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Washington Street at around 5:15 p.m. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed the pursuit started due to a The post Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in a crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cal Fire: 4 injured following multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Thousand Palms

Emergency crews rushed 4 people to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve. Representatives with Cal Fire reported the crash happened on the Eastbound I-10 just west of Monterey before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators revealed a total of 4 vehicles were involved in the collision. Four people were taken to the hospital: The post Cal Fire: 4 injured following multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Colton; suspect is arrested

A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Colton, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case, according to the Colton Police Department. On Dec. 24 at 1:25 a.m., police received a 911 call in reference to a subject lying in the roadway near the intersection of West “C” Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
COLTON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Update: Driver arrested following firearm assault incident

Updated Post (12/25/2022): Riverside County Sheriff's investigators released more information on the suspect who was arrested Saturday afternoon for a firearm assault incident. News Channel 3 learned that deputies responded to the firearm assault Saturday around 6:30 a.m. in the 67000 block of Kann Road in Desert Hot Springs. The victim reportedly said his landlord The post Update: Driver arrested following firearm assault incident appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert

A police pursuit ended in a crash in Palm Desert Friday evening. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Washington Street at around 5:15 p.m. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area. Details remain limited on the pursuit. We are working with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department The post Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy