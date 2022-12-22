Yucca Valley man struck and killed by vehicle on SR-62

A Yucca Valley man was killed after being struck by a vehicle along Twentynine Palms Highway (SR-62) Wednesday night.

The incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. on SR-62 and Fox Trail.

Deputies discovered that a white Fiat travel traveling east on SR-62 collided with a pedestrian who was in the roadway.

The pedestrian, identified as 69-year-old Gary Ray, was taken to the Hi-Desert Medical Center by the San Bernardino County Fire Department where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

The Morongo Basin Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) responded and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said alcohol or drug intoxication does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Morongo Basin Station (760)-366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1800-78 CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com

