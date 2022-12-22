Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Indiana

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Indiana. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Allen County

- Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #46

--- Length of life rank: #43

--- Quality of life rank: #50

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Noble County

- Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38

--- Length of life rank: #40

--- Quality of life rank: #33

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Rush County

- Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37

--- Length of life rank: #32

--- Quality of life rank: #41

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Ripley County

- Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28

--- Length of life rank: #41

--- Quality of life rank: #14

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Huntington County

- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #39

--- Length of life rank: #24

--- Quality of life rank: #58

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Benton County

- Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #48

--- Length of life rank: #49

--- Quality of life rank: #45

W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Harrison County

- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42

--- Length of life rank: #50

--- Quality of life rank: #34

Rhatsa26X // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Gibson County

- Average life expectancy: 77 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32

--- Length of life rank: #28

--- Quality of life rank: #35

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Tipton County

- Average life expectancy: 77 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

--- Length of life rank: #36

--- Quality of life rank: #23

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Jasper County

- Average life expectancy: 77 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26

--- Length of life rank: #33

--- Quality of life rank: #28

Cwebb1996 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Montgomery County

- Average life expectancy: 77.2 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31

--- Length of life rank: #27

--- Quality of life rank: #39

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Wells County

- Average life expectancy: 77.2 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30

--- Length of life rank: #31

--- Quality of life rank: #30

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Dearborn County

- Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19

--- Length of life rank: #29

--- Quality of life rank: #12

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Franklin County

- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #40

--- Length of life rank: #47

--- Quality of life rank: #32

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Warrick County

- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

--- Length of life rank: #18

--- Quality of life rank: #7

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Perry County

- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34

--- Length of life rank: #13

--- Quality of life rank: #68

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Putnam County

- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18

--- Length of life rank: #23

--- Quality of life rank: #15

User:Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Johnson County

- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

--- Length of life rank: #12

--- Quality of life rank: #6

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Adams County

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #44

--- Length of life rank: #30

--- Quality of life rank: #65

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Kosciusko County

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

--- Length of life rank: #25

--- Quality of life rank: #20

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Porter County

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

--- Length of life rank: #19

--- Quality of life rank: #8

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Marshall County

- Average life expectancy: 78 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25

--- Length of life rank: #22

--- Quality of life rank: #40

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Spencer County

- Average life expectancy: 78 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22

--- Length of life rank: #34

--- Quality of life rank: #9

12019 // Pixabay

#18. Bartholomew County

- Average life expectancy: 78 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

--- Length of life rank: #26

--- Quality of life rank: #10

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Elkhart County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #43

Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Boone County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

--- Length of life rank: #9

--- Quality of life rank: #2

MrGreenBean // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Brown County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23

--- Length of life rank: #37

--- Quality of life rank: #11

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#13. LaGrange County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20

--- Length of life rank: #7

--- Quality of life rank: #51

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Warren County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

--- Length of life rank: #17

--- Quality of life rank: #5

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Whitley County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

--- Length of life rank: #11

--- Quality of life rank: #26

Kmweber // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Posey County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

--- Length of life rank: #15

--- Quality of life rank: #21

Canva

#10. Hancock County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

--- Length of life rank: #6

--- Quality of life rank: #4

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Ohio County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (2.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

--- Length of life rank: #5

--- Quality of life rank: #22

Cool10191 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Dubois County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (2.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

--- Length of life rank: #3

--- Quality of life rank: #17

Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hendricks County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (2.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

--- Length of life rank: #2

--- Quality of life rank: #3

MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Steuben County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (2.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

--- Length of life rank: #14

--- Quality of life rank: #16

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Parke County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (2.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24

--- Length of life rank: #16

--- Quality of life rank: #49

Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Tippecanoe County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (2.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

--- Length of life rank: #8

--- Quality of life rank: #18

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Monroe County

- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (3.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

--- Length of life rank: #10

--- Quality of life rank: #13

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Carroll County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (3.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

--- Length of life rank: #4

--- Quality of life rank: #19

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Hamilton County

- Average life expectancy: 81.6 years (5.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

--- Length of life rank: #1

--- Quality of life rank: #1