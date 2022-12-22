PTCdude // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Georgia

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Georgia. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Hart County

- Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #47

--- Length of life rank: #26

--- Quality of life rank: #73

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Dawson County

- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

--- Length of life rank: #46

--- Quality of life rank: #8

Canva

#36. Lumpkin County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38

--- Length of life rank: #50

--- Quality of life rank: #23

KudzuVine // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Rabun County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36

--- Length of life rank: #36

--- Quality of life rank: #38

John Trainor // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Putnam County

- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41

--- Length of life rank: #39

--- Quality of life rank: #41

Pixabay

#34. Chatham County

- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #40

--- Length of life rank: #42

--- Quality of life rank: #36

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Pickens County

- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23

--- Length of life rank: #27

--- Quality of life rank: #27

KudzuVine // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Catoosa County

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

--- Length of life rank: #18

--- Quality of life rank: #26

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Lincoln County

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42

--- Length of life rank: #25

--- Quality of life rank: #61

Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Jones County

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32

--- Length of life rank: #32

--- Quality of life rank: #40

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Chattahoochee County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #39

--- Length of life rank: #52

--- Quality of life rank: #19

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Camden County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20

--- Length of life rank: #28

--- Quality of life rank: #22

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#27. White County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19

--- Length of life rank: #38

--- Quality of life rank: #13

Canva

#26. Oglethorpe County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30

--- Length of life rank: #19

--- Quality of life rank: #43

Swall12345 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Greene County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #53

--- Length of life rank: #40

--- Quality of life rank: #72

Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Wheeler County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #44

--- Length of life rank: #14

--- Quality of life rank: #97

John Trainor // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Coweta County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

--- Length of life rank: #11

--- Quality of life rank: #14

Canva

#22. Paulding County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

--- Length of life rank: #8

--- Quality of life rank: #15

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hall County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

--- Length of life rank: #10

--- Quality of life rank: #16

Canva

#20. Union County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31

--- Length of life rank: #30

--- Quality of life rank: #35

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Pulaski County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #63

--- Length of life rank: #48

--- Quality of life rank: #85

Canva

#17. Towns County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

--- Length of life rank: #16

--- Quality of life rank: #11

User:DukeArcTerex // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Fulton County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

--- Length of life rank: #13

--- Quality of life rank: #17

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Webster County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #78

--- Length of life rank: #74

--- Quality of life rank: #83

Canva

#15. Clarke County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24

--- Length of life rank: #9

--- Quality of life rank: #58

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Harris County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

--- Length of life rank: #17

--- Quality of life rank: #7

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Baker County

- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #77

--- Length of life rank: #74

--- Quality of life rank: #82

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Echols County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #82

--- Length of life rank: #74

--- Quality of life rank: #92

Truth Falcon // Wikimedia Commons

#11. DeKalb County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

--- Length of life rank: #15

--- Quality of life rank: #21

HeWolf1961 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Columbia County

- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (2.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

--- Length of life rank: #7

--- Quality of life rank: #5

Thomson M // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Cherokee County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (2.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

--- Length of life rank: #3

--- Quality of life rank: #3

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Schley County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (3.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #57

--- Length of life rank: #53

--- Quality of life rank: #57

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Cobb County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (3.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

--- Length of life rank: #6

--- Quality of life rank: #6

John Trainor // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Gwinnett County

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (3.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

--- Length of life rank: #4

--- Quality of life rank: #10

Canva

#5. Oconee County

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (3.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

--- Length of life rank: #2

--- Quality of life rank: #1

Canva

#2. McIntosh County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (3.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #101

--- Length of life rank: #115

--- Quality of life rank: #86

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Long County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (3.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

--- Length of life rank: #12

--- Quality of life rank: #62

PTCdude // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Fayette County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (3.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

--- Length of life rank: #5

--- Quality of life rank: #4

Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Forsyth County

- Average life expectancy: 82.3 years (5.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

--- Length of life rank: #1

--- Quality of life rank: #2