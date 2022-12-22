ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3wIu_0jrr2DWe00
PTCdude // Wikimedia Commons

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Georgia. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QMQB6_0jrr2DWe00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Hart County

- Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #47
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #73

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Cxsz_0jrr2DWe00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Dawson County

- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #46
--- Quality of life rank: #8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oODwU_0jrr2DWe00
Canva

#36. Lumpkin County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38
--- Length of life rank: #50
--- Quality of life rank: #23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KmxP7_0jrr2DWe00
KudzuVine // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Rabun County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36
--- Length of life rank: #36
--- Quality of life rank: #38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fLNq_0jrr2DWe00
John Trainor // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Putnam County

- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41
--- Length of life rank: #39
--- Quality of life rank: #41

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKxiH_0jrr2DWe00
Pixabay

#34. Chatham County

- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #40
--- Length of life rank: #42
--- Quality of life rank: #36

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49NYGr_0jrr2DWe00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Pickens County

- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DdKPg_0jrr2DWe00
KudzuVine // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Catoosa County

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZvP3_0jrr2DWe00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Lincoln County

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42
--- Length of life rank: #25
--- Quality of life rank: #61

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0001bp_0jrr2DWe00
Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Jones County

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32
--- Length of life rank: #32
--- Quality of life rank: #40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FqSDb_0jrr2DWe00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Chattahoochee County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #39
--- Length of life rank: #52
--- Quality of life rank: #19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BlQfF_0jrr2DWe00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Camden County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #28
--- Quality of life rank: #22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVdnD_0jrr2DWe00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#27. White County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #38
--- Quality of life rank: #13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JsdCe_0jrr2DWe00
Canva

#26. Oglethorpe County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #43

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4SRZ_0jrr2DWe00
Swall12345 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Greene County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #53
--- Length of life rank: #40
--- Quality of life rank: #72

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hDA5_0jrr2DWe00
Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Wheeler County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #44
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #97

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zld8a_0jrr2DWe00
John Trainor // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Coweta County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0eJ7_0jrr2DWe00
Canva

#22. Paulding County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DB82F_0jrr2DWe00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hall County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vpz9r_0jrr2DWe00
Canva

#20. Union County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYrgK_0jrr2DWe00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Pulaski County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #63
--- Length of life rank: #48
--- Quality of life rank: #85

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmLuA_0jrr2DWe00
Canva

#17. Towns County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdVh6_0jrr2DWe00
User:DukeArcTerex // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Fulton County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tbxy0_0jrr2DWe00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Webster County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #78
--- Length of life rank: #74
--- Quality of life rank: #83

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8CIe_0jrr2DWe00
Canva

#15. Clarke County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #58

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IhcrL_0jrr2DWe00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Harris County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CICGj_0jrr2DWe00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Baker County

- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #77
--- Length of life rank: #74
--- Quality of life rank: #82

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t9jRU_0jrr2DWe00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Echols County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #82
--- Length of life rank: #74
--- Quality of life rank: #92

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cdcFE_0jrr2DWe00
Truth Falcon // Wikimedia Commons

#11. DeKalb County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6p35_0jrr2DWe00
HeWolf1961 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Columbia County

- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (2.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRAbM_0jrr2DWe00
Thomson M // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Cherokee County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (2.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2RLu_0jrr2DWe00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Schley County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (3.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #57
--- Length of life rank: #53
--- Quality of life rank: #57

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35pBlc_0jrr2DWe00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Cobb County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (3.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40iTrb_0jrr2DWe00
John Trainor // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Gwinnett County

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (3.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWzvX_0jrr2DWe00
Canva

#5. Oconee County

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (3.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TiHKW_0jrr2DWe00
Canva

#2. McIntosh County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (3.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #101
--- Length of life rank: #115
--- Quality of life rank: #86

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHSC1_0jrr2DWe00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Long County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (3.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #62

PTCdude // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Fayette County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (3.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lNxQ_0jrr2DWe00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Forsyth County

- Average life expectancy: 82.3 years (5.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #2

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

