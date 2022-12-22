ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Ohio

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cnHmg_0jrr2BlC00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Ohio

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Ohio. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0jrr2BlC00
Canva

#43. Cuyahoga County

- Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #65
--- Length of life rank: #59
--- Quality of life rank: #71

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LpEI6_0jrr2BlC00
Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Stark County

- Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #46
--- Length of life rank: #39
--- Quality of life rank: #51

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CuCok_0jrr2BlC00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Shelby County

- Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #46
--- Quality of life rank: #15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0jrr2BlC00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#41. Franklin County

- Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42
--- Length of life rank: #47
--- Quality of life rank: #36

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g6ndI_0jrr2BlC00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Tuscarawas County

- Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #43

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gic6L_0jrr2BlC00
Roger O. Young // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Washington County

- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41
--- Length of life rank: #45
--- Quality of life rank: #37

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bC2OV_0jrr2BlC00
User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Wyandot County

- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38
--- Length of life rank: #40
--- Quality of life rank: #34

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6kte_0jrr2BlC00
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#37. Summit County

- Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #43
--- Length of life rank: #41
--- Quality of life rank: #46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VuSZA_0jrr2BlC00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Champaign County

- Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33
--- Length of life rank: #35
--- Quality of life rank: #31

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451jp4_0jrr2BlC00
Ndutro // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Seneca County

- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #51
--- Length of life rank: #37
--- Quality of life rank: #61

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iVhHB_0jrr2BlC00
Bwsmith84// Wikimedia Commons

#34. Monroe County

- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #45
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #60

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTzgf_0jrr2BlC00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Carroll County

- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #44
--- Length of life rank: #32
--- Quality of life rank: #57

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Beg9l_0jrr2BlC00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Licking County

- Average life expectancy: 77.1 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #23
--- Quality of life rank: #26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUDdm_0jrr2BlC00
Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Williams County

- Average life expectancy: 77.1 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #34
--- Quality of life rank: #12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inWXh_0jrr2BlC00
OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Ashland County

- Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #28
--- Quality of life rank: #21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015kew_0jrr2BlC00
David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Athens County

- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #55
--- Length of life rank: #25
--- Quality of life rank: #76

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXT73_0jrr2BlC00
Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Van Wert County

- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #47

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12afOp_0jrr2BlC00
Myself // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Paulding County

- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAdzl_0jrr2BlC00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Defiance County

- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AspFr_0jrr2BlC00
Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Henry County

- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0t6N_0jrr2BlC00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Miami County

- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KyPcu_0jrr2BlC00
Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lorain County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35
--- Length of life rank: #31
--- Quality of life rank: #41

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjVd2_0jrr2BlC00
Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Clermont County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27
--- Length of life rank: #36
--- Quality of life rank: #18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlVAa_0jrr2BlC00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Madison County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c6Hzu_0jrr2BlC00
Lugevas // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wayne County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtwGQ_0jrr2BlC00
Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Hancock County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ety0G_0jrr2BlC00
Darren56brown // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Fulton County

- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #21
--- Quality of life rank: #16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dhl8q_0jrr2BlC00
Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Fairfield County

- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QdUT1_0jrr2BlC00
LeeG7144 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Ottawa County

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29HFSs_0jrr2BlC00
JonRidinger // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Portage County

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Fvq6_0jrr2BlC00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Auglaize County

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ExYKq_0jrr2BlC00
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Morrow County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37
--- Length of life rank: #38
--- Quality of life rank: #38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMg5p_0jrr2BlC00
Mark Spearman from Newark, Ohio, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Knox County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fc4W0_0jrr2BlC00
Pdepalma // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lake County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfBAG_0jrr2BlC00
Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Wood County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NjIwp_0jrr2BlC00
Ken Ratcliff // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Greene County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJMgs_0jrr2BlC00
Eric Lochtefeld // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Mercer County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VuK6P_0jrr2BlC00
Wiki Historian N OH // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Union County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H7kln_0jrr2BlC00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Warren County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (2.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DaC1I_0jrr2BlC00
Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Holmes County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (2.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CvB9M_0jrr2BlC00
Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Putnam County

- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (3.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZIOVc_0jrr2BlC00
Brenda // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Medina County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (3.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFIar_0jrr2BlC00
Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Geauga County

- Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (4.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #4

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Noble County

- Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (4.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #45

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHlb8_0jrr2BlC00
Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Delaware County

- Average life expectancy: 81.7 years (5.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #1

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

