Counties with the longest life expectancy in Minnesota

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Minnesota. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Blue Earth County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42

--- Length of life rank: #27

--- Quality of life rank: #57

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Fillmore County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19

--- Length of life rank: #39

--- Quality of life rank: #15

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Kandiyohi County

- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37

--- Length of life rank: #26

--- Quality of life rank: #46

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#27. McLeod County

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25

--- Length of life rank: #10

--- Quality of life rank: #49

Checubus // Shutterstock

#27. Hennepin County

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23

--- Length of life rank: #28

--- Quality of life rank: #21

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Rice County

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

--- Length of life rank: #19

--- Quality of life rank: #24

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Dodge County

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

--- Length of life rank: #36

--- Quality of life rank: #7

Elkman // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Meeker County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

--- Length of life rank: #8

--- Quality of life rank: #27

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Martin County

- Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33

--- Length of life rank: #24

--- Quality of life rank: #43

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Winona County

- Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32

--- Length of life rank: #15

--- Quality of life rank: #58

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Le Sueur County

- Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #23

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Anoka County

- Average life expectancy: 81 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

--- Length of life rank: #25

--- Quality of life rank: #14

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Wright County

- Average life expectancy: 81 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

--- Length of life rank: #4

--- Quality of life rank: #3

McGhiever // Wikicommons

#20. Stearns County

- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41

--- Length of life rank: #37

--- Quality of life rank: #48

Jet Lowe // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Lac qui Parle County

- Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

--- Length of life rank: #32

--- Quality of life rank: #20

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Steele County

- Average life expectancy: 81.4 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22

--- Length of life rank: #17

--- Quality of life rank: #38

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Jackson County

- Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20

--- Length of life rank: #12

--- Quality of life rank: #42

Gobonobo // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Stevens County

- Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

--- Length of life rank: #22

--- Quality of life rank: #8

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Nicollet County

- Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

--- Length of life rank: #3

--- Quality of life rank: #19

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Houston County

- Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

--- Length of life rank: #5

--- Quality of life rank: #9

Elkman // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Sibley County

- Average life expectancy: 81.6 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26

--- Length of life rank: #33

--- Quality of life rank: #29

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Todd County

- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #56

--- Length of life rank: #60

--- Quality of life rank: #55

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dakota County

- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

--- Length of life rank: #7

--- Quality of life rank: #6

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Marshall County

- Average life expectancy: 81.9 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #46

--- Length of life rank: #59

--- Quality of life rank: #31

Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Washington County

- Average life expectancy: 81.9 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

--- Length of life rank: #6

--- Quality of life rank: #2

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Wabasha County

- Average life expectancy: 82 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

--- Length of life rank: #21

--- Quality of life rank: #11

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Yellow Medicine County

- Average life expectancy: 82.1 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18

--- Length of life rank: #11

--- Quality of life rank: #41

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Olmsted County

- Average life expectancy: 82.1 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

--- Length of life rank: #14

--- Quality of life rank: #4

Appraiser // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Scott County

- Average life expectancy: 82.4 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

--- Length of life rank: #2

--- Quality of life rank: #5

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Cook County

- Average life expectancy: 82.5 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #53

--- Length of life rank: #47

--- Quality of life rank: #61

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Red Lake County

- Average life expectancy: 83.1 years (2.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #68

--- Length of life rank: #47

--- Quality of life rank: #76

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Carver County

- Average life expectancy: 83.2 years (2.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

--- Length of life rank: #1

--- Quality of life rank: #1

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Murray County

- Average life expectancy: 83.7 years (3.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35

--- Length of life rank: #18

--- Quality of life rank: #59