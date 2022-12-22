ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Minnesota

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FjPe_0jrr2AsT00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Minnesota

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Minnesota. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6FoL_0jrr2AsT00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Blue Earth County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #57

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8m9A_0jrr2AsT00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Fillmore County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #39
--- Quality of life rank: #15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iz1FX_0jrr2AsT00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Kandiyohi County

- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ohVzM_0jrr2AsT00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#27. McLeod County

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #49

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcLRq_0jrr2AsT00
Checubus // Shutterstock

#27. Hennepin County

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #28
--- Quality of life rank: #21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07mcuH_0jrr2AsT00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Rice County

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kIxX1_0jrr2AsT00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Dodge County

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #36
--- Quality of life rank: #7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmAPV_0jrr2AsT00
Elkman // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Meeker County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EhFz5_0jrr2AsT00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Martin County

- Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #43

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WjKqn_0jrr2AsT00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Winona County

- Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #58

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zvxtF_0jrr2AsT00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Le Sueur County

- Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVg0V_0jrr2AsT00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Anoka County

- Average life expectancy: 81 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #25
--- Quality of life rank: #14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hyO8P_0jrr2AsT00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Wright County

- Average life expectancy: 81 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qaa80_0jrr2AsT00
McGhiever // Wikicommons

#20. Stearns County

- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41
--- Length of life rank: #37
--- Quality of life rank: #48

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOwq1_0jrr2AsT00
Jet Lowe // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Lac qui Parle County

- Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #32
--- Quality of life rank: #20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YA1Qx_0jrr2AsT00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Steele County

- Average life expectancy: 81.4 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BnxQ_0jrr2AsT00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Jackson County

- Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VvSD1_0jrr2AsT00
Gobonobo // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Stevens County

- Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWp1w_0jrr2AsT00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Nicollet County

- Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDBkh_0jrr2AsT00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Houston County

- Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AqSSg_0jrr2AsT00
Elkman // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Sibley County

- Average life expectancy: 81.6 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUYjQ_0jrr2AsT00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Todd County

- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #56
--- Length of life rank: #60
--- Quality of life rank: #55

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4jZi_0jrr2AsT00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dakota County

- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qa0Sk_0jrr2AsT00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Marshall County

- Average life expectancy: 81.9 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #46
--- Length of life rank: #59
--- Quality of life rank: #31

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8Kxb_0jrr2AsT00
Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Washington County

- Average life expectancy: 81.9 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XR5nz_0jrr2AsT00
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Wabasha County

- Average life expectancy: 82 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #21
--- Quality of life rank: #11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zrIy_0jrr2AsT00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Yellow Medicine County

- Average life expectancy: 82.1 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #41

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JfCCw_0jrr2AsT00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Olmsted County

- Average life expectancy: 82.1 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZ2Jx_0jrr2AsT00
Appraiser // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Scott County

- Average life expectancy: 82.4 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEl4p_0jrr2AsT00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Cook County

- Average life expectancy: 82.5 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #53
--- Length of life rank: #47
--- Quality of life rank: #61

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZuqeK_0jrr2AsT00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Red Lake County

- Average life expectancy: 83.1 years (2.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #68
--- Length of life rank: #47
--- Quality of life rank: #76

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Carver County

- Average life expectancy: 83.2 years (2.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20sfHu_0jrr2AsT00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Murray County

- Average life expectancy: 83.7 years (3.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #59

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy