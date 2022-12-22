W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Kentucky

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Kentucky. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

#42. Marshall County

- Average life expectancy: 75.1 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24

--- Length of life rank: #40

--- Quality of life rank: #18

#39. Union County

- Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #83

--- Length of life rank: #27

--- Quality of life rank: #101

#39. Bourbon County

- Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #55

--- Length of life rank: #73

--- Quality of life rank: #39

#39. Jefferson County

- Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32

--- Length of life rank: #64

--- Quality of life rank: #22

#36. Menifee County

- Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #68

--- Length of life rank: #47

--- Quality of life rank: #83

#36. Ohio County

- Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37

--- Length of life rank: #33

--- Quality of life rank: #51

#36. Barren County

- Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #59

#33. Henderson County

- Average life expectancy: 75.4 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #62

--- Length of life rank: #21

--- Quality of life rank: #88

#33. Lyon County

- Average life expectancy: 75.4 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22

--- Length of life rank: #49

--- Quality of life rank: #14

#33. Anderson County

- Average life expectancy: 75.4 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

--- Length of life rank: #38

--- Quality of life rank: #19

#29. Washington County

- Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34

--- Length of life rank: #29

--- Quality of life rank: #50

#29. McCracken County

- Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33

--- Length of life rank: #50

--- Quality of life rank: #30

#29. Franklin County

- Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30

--- Length of life rank: #37

--- Quality of life rank: #36

#29. Madison County

- Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

--- Length of life rank: #39

--- Quality of life rank: #32

#27. McLean County

- Average life expectancy: 75.7 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #49

--- Length of life rank: #17

--- Quality of life rank: #82

#27. Trigg County

- Average life expectancy: 75.7 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25

--- Length of life rank: #48

--- Quality of life rank: #17

#24. Wayne County

- Average life expectancy: 75.8 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #78

--- Length of life rank: #59

--- Quality of life rank: #87

#24. Rowan County

- Average life expectancy: 75.8 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #46

--- Length of life rank: #19

--- Quality of life rank: #77

#24. Meade County

- Average life expectancy: 75.8 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

--- Length of life rank: #15

--- Quality of life rank: #10

#23. Hancock County

- Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

--- Length of life rank: #12

--- Quality of life rank: #20

#20. Breckinridge County

- Average life expectancy: 76 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35

--- Length of life rank: #36

--- Quality of life rank: #43

#20. Hardin County

- Average life expectancy: 76 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18

--- Length of life rank: #34

--- Quality of life rank: #12

#20. Nelson County

- Average life expectancy: 76 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

--- Length of life rank: #26

--- Quality of life rank: #6

#18. Garrard County

- Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38

--- Length of life rank: #32

--- Quality of life rank: #54

#18. Edmonson County

- Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31

--- Length of life rank: #45

--- Quality of life rank: #31

#17. Kenton County

- Average life expectancy: 76.4 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

--- Length of life rank: #28

--- Quality of life rank: #7

#15. Ballard County

- Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19

--- Length of life rank: #10

--- Quality of life rank: #37

#15. Daviess County

- Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

--- Length of life rank: #16

--- Quality of life rank: #21

#13. Boyle County

- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

--- Length of life rank: #9

--- Quality of life rank: #27

#13. Warren County

- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

--- Length of life rank: #8

--- Quality of life rank: #23

#12. Calloway County

- Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

--- Length of life rank: #4

--- Quality of life rank: #8

#11. Scott County

- Average life expectancy: 77 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

--- Length of life rank: #3

--- Quality of life rank: #5

#10. Jessamine County

- Average life expectancy: 77.2 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27

--- Length of life rank: #23

--- Quality of life rank: #35

#8. Spencer County

- Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

--- Length of life rank: #6

--- Quality of life rank: #11

#8. Campbell County

- Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

--- Length of life rank: #11

--- Quality of life rank: #4

#7. Elliott County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #95

--- Length of life rank: #62

--- Quality of life rank: #113

#5. Shelby County

- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

--- Length of life rank: #7

--- Quality of life rank: #13

#5. Woodford County

- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

--- Length of life rank: #18

--- Quality of life rank: #3

#3. Bullitt County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (3.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

--- Length of life rank: #13

--- Quality of life rank: #16

#3. Fayette County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (3.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

--- Length of life rank: #5

--- Quality of life rank: #9

#2. Boone County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (3.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

--- Length of life rank: #2

--- Quality of life rank: #2

#1. Oldham County

- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (4.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

--- Length of life rank: #1

--- Quality of life rank: #1