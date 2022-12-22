ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Pennsylvania

Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Pennsylvania. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Montour County

- Average life expectancy: 78 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #17

Canva

#32. Clinton County

- Average life expectancy: 78 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #34

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Delaware County

- Average life expectancy: 78 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #14

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Cameron County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #51
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #63

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#28. Dauphin County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #44
--- Length of life rank: #41
--- Quality of life rank: #44

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Monroe County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38
--- Length of life rank: #32
--- Quality of life rank: #45

Andrew Rodland // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Wayne County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33
--- Length of life rank: #28
--- Quality of life rank: #31

Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Columbia County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #48

Joe Calzarette // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Huntingdon County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #25
--- Quality of life rank: #33

Canva

#23. Elk County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #24

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lebanon County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #37

Canva

#23. Tioga County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #20

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Fulton County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37
--- Length of life rank: #23
--- Quality of life rank: #54

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Susquehanna County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #21
--- Quality of life rank: #35

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Warren County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #41

Canva

#19. Bradford County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #25

Canva

#18. York County

- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #27

Mvincec // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Butler County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #3

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Potter County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #49

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Juniata County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #36

Canva

#14. Franklin County

- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #23

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Berks County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #32

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lehigh County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #26

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Bucks County

- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #4

Pixabay

#10. Adams County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #18

Canva

#8. Pike County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #34
--- Quality of life rank: #13

Shuvaev // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Northampton County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #12

Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lancaster County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #9

Canva

#6. Cumberland County

- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #7

Douglas Muth // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Montgomery County

- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #2

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Snyder County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (2.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #22

Camerafiend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Chester County

- Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (3.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #1

Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Union County

- Average life expectancy: 82.1 years (4.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #6

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Centre County

- Average life expectancy: 82.5 years (4.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #5

