Counties with the longest life expectancy in Idaho

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Idaho. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Franklin County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #22

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Clearwater County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
--- Length of life rank: #31
--- Quality of life rank: #15

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jerome County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #37

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Madison County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #19

Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Boundary County

- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #36
--- Quality of life rank: #9

Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Jefferson County

- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #10

L'Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bonner County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #11

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Fremont County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #16

Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Idaho County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #12

Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#7. Ada County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #2

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Adams County

- Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #39

PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Boise County

- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #39
--- Quality of life rank: #7

Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Latah County

- Average life expectancy: 82.8 years (3.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #3

Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Teton County

- Average life expectancy: 83.5 years (4.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #5

Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Valley County

- Average life expectancy: 85 years (5.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #1

Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Blaine County

- Average life expectancy: 85.2 years (6.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #4

Comments / 0

