Mississippi State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Mississippi

By Stacker
 4 days ago

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Mississippi

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Mississippi. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Copiah County

- Average life expectancy: 74 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #50
--- Length of life rank: #39
--- Quality of life rank: #59

Librarylady2726 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Jones County

- Average life expectancy: 74 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #21

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lee County

- Average life expectancy: 74.1 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #13

Fredlyfish4 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Itawamba County

- Average life expectancy: 74.2 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #17

Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Stone County

- Average life expectancy: 74.3 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #30

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Franklin County

- Average life expectancy: 74.4 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #22

Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Leake County

- Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #43

Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Harrison County

- Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #9

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Wayne County

- Average life expectancy: 74.8 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35
--- Length of life rank: #23
--- Quality of life rank: #52

Quentin Melson // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Jackson County

- Average life expectancy: 74.8 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #8

Zeamays // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Carroll County

- Average life expectancy: 75 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #47
--- Length of life rank: #60
--- Quality of life rank: #40

Michaelswikiusername // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Pontotoc County

- Average life expectancy: 75.2 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #18

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Union County

- Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #15

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Smith County

- Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33
--- Length of life rank: #34
--- Quality of life rank: #37

Carlcath // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Clay County

- Average life expectancy: 75.7 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #64

Mac H. Alford // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Amite County

- Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #41

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Greene County

- Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #6

Scoutandboo // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Madison County

- Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #1

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Oktibbeha County

- Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #16

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#6. DeSoto County

- Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #3

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Hancock County

- Average life expectancy: 77 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #7

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Kemper County

- Average life expectancy: 77.1 years (3.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #56
--- Length of life rank: #21
--- Quality of life rank: #73

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lafayette County

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (3.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #4

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Rankin County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (4.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #2

The diva777 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Lamar County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (5.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #5

