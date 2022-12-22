ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0wH1_0jrr1qcG00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Utah. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03j38B_0jrr1qcG00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Millard County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSDvq_0jrr1qcG00
rob Stoeltje // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Kane County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niEeR_0jrr1qcG00
runt35 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Sanpete County

- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0jrr1qcG00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Utah County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCMMn_0jrr1qcG00
Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Davis County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ppQJ_0jrr1qcG00
Rich jj // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Morgan County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0jrr1qcG00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Cache County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJXUq_0jrr1qcG00
Rich jj // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Wasatch County

- Average life expectancy: 81.7 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLgIz_0jrr1qcG00
MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#3. Washington County

- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #10

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Rich County

- Average life expectancy: 85 years (5.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQ9HY_0jrr1qcG00
MJBUMM // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Summit County

- Average life expectancy: 85.5 years (5.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #5

