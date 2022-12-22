ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Arkansas

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jebu_0jrr1pjX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzkdS_0jrr1pjX00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Arkansas

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Arkansas. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sp0dK_0jrr1pjX00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Sharp County

- Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #43
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #67

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IfGYA_0jrr1pjX00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Johnson County

- Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #45

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXiZI_0jrr1pjX00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Hempstead County

- Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #49

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJEIO_0jrr1pjX00
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#18. Pulaski County

- Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22
--- Length of life rank: #31
--- Quality of life rank: #11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRfZB_0jrr1pjX00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#18. Sebastian County

- Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SleWC_0jrr1pjX00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Sevier County

- Average life expectancy: 75.7 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429fXt_0jrr1pjX00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Independence County

- Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEiy7_0jrr1pjX00
doug_wertman // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Carroll County

- Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #32
--- Quality of life rank: #7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FSau_0jrr1pjX00
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Craighead County

- Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xEKIo_0jrr1pjX00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Boone County

- Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXBJf_0jrr1pjX00
Canva

#12. Baxter County

- Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #25
--- Quality of life rank: #8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjfY8_0jrr1pjX00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Perry County

- Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276FTp_0jrr1pjX00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Grant County

- Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3aI3_0jrr1pjX00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Madison County

- Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bant0_0jrr1pjX00
Ronny2756 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Faulkner County

- Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTBWR_0jrr1pjX00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Crawford County

- Average life expectancy: 76.4 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXlKf_0jrr1pjX00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Stone County

- Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28
--- Length of life rank: #21
--- Quality of life rank: #51

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qvFY_0jrr1pjX00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pope County

- Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152pn7_0jrr1pjX00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Van Buren County

- Average life expectancy: 77 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mn86p_0jrr1pjX00
User:Rmcclen // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Saline County

- Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #2

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#2. Washington County

- Average life expectancy: 78 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320H4G_0jrr1pjX00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Benton County

- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (4.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #1

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy