ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4udm_0jrr1o6200
cpaulfell // Shutterstock

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PCltY_0jrr1o6200
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Yamhill County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q75NY_0jrr1o6200
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Grant County

- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #21
--- Quality of life rank: #30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AtqnN_0jrr1o6200
Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Polk County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16y00O_0jrr1o6200
Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Clackamas County

- Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSrhb_0jrr1o6200
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hood River County

- Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B82qy_0jrr1o6200
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sherman County

- Average life expectancy: 81.7 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25v2cp_0jrr1o6200
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Deschutes County

- Average life expectancy: 81.7 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQAzk_0jrr1o6200
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Wallowa County

- Average life expectancy: 82 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEAcj_0jrr1o6200
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Washington County

- Average life expectancy: 82.6 years (2.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #1

cpaulfell // Shutterstock

#2. Benton County

- Average life expectancy: 83.1 years (3.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCbi4_0jrr1o6200
Tedder // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Gilliam County

- Average life expectancy: 84.8 years (5.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #34

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy