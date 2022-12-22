ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Wyoming

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avivi_0jrr1mKa00
MR. Pockets // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Wyoming

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Wyoming. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EflSo_0jrr1mKa00
Richard Bauer // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Carbon County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QByfT_0jrr1mKa00
Jllm06 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Niobrara County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25yhn5_0jrr1mKa00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Crook County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVsy6_0jrr1mKa00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#10. Washakie County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ygpG_0jrr1mKa00
Kenneth Hynek from Edmonton, Canada // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lincoln County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GI24s_0jrr1mKa00
Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Converse County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rIA64_0jrr1mKa00
Kevin Dooley // Flickr

#7. Sheridan County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWXut_0jrr1mKa00
Caveman1949 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Johnson County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loSpr_0jrr1mKa00
Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Park County

- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eW8pZ_0jrr1mKa00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Weston County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0In0J4_0jrr1mKa00
Canva

#3. Albany County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (2.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #10

MR. Pockets // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Sublette County

- Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070WRm_0jrr1mKa00
C Rolan // Shutterstock

#1. Teton County

- Average life expectancy: 86.7 years (8.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #1

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy