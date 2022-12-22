ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bb3iK_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Nebraska. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdFHA_0jrr1hux00
Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Saline County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #66
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #76

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03EcOZ_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Keith County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #77
--- Length of life rank: #73
--- Quality of life rank: #77

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyPDD_0jrr1hux00
Jasperdo // Flickr

#36. Brown County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #62
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #67

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7zNj_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Perkins County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #40
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #37

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p24DY_0jrr1hux00
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Kearney County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32
--- Length of life rank: #57
--- Quality of life rank: #32

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pN5c8_0jrr1hux00
David Wilson // Flickr

#32. Cass County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #25
--- Quality of life rank: #15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HyfOY_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Seward County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ntarn_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Deuel County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #49
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #48

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWk14_0jrr1hux00
Canva

#30. Cherry County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33
--- Length of life rank: #59
--- Quality of life rank: #30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCump_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Chase County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ywldy_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Knox County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27
--- Length of life rank: #28
--- Quality of life rank: #31

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvYwy_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Platte County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #21
--- Quality of life rank: #19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44rsR6_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. York County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6Z4D_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Holt County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M26il_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Garfield County

- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #65
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #69

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qoXRK_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Cuming County

- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0jrr1hux00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#22. Lancaster County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDuKI_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Phelps County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8PZJ_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Stanton County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #43
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #44

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqUBS_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Dixon County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRRFY_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Colfax County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #46
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #64

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a2yQs_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Custer County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #51

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8MgC_0jrr1hux00
Workman // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Otoe County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXXvn_0jrr1hux00
Jasperdo // Flickr

#15. Buffalo County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iOwg9_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Sherman County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #60
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #65

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7rjM_0jrr1hux00
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Sarpy County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351QhO_0jrr1hux00
The Crumpled Pamphlet // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Fillmore County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WTRyJ_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Washington County

- Average life expectancy: 81 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NznDx_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Boone County

- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #44
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #45

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTQuL_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Pierce County

- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qsm6V_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Cedar County

- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqt9D_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hamilton County

- Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQkUU_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Valley County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqj4D_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Harlan County

- Average life expectancy: 81.4 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #52
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #54

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30g3H2_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Greeley County

- Average life expectancy: 82 years (3.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #61
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #66

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46TEq5_0jrr1hux00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#3. Antelope County

- Average life expectancy: 82.7 years (3.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #20

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Wayne County

- Average life expectancy: 83.2 years (4.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRxgX_0jrr1hux00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Frontier County

- Average life expectancy: 84.3 years (5.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #48
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #47

