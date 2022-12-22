Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Nebraska

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Nebraska. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Saline County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #66

--- Length of life rank: #22

--- Quality of life rank: #76

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Keith County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #77

--- Length of life rank: #73

--- Quality of life rank: #77

Jasperdo // Flickr

#36. Brown County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #62

--- Length of life rank: #33

--- Quality of life rank: #67

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Perkins County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #40

--- Length of life rank: #33

--- Quality of life rank: #37

Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Kearney County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32

--- Length of life rank: #57

--- Quality of life rank: #32

David Wilson // Flickr

#32. Cass County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

--- Length of life rank: #25

--- Quality of life rank: #15

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Seward County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

--- Length of life rank: #17

--- Quality of life rank: #17

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Deuel County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #49

--- Length of life rank: #33

--- Quality of life rank: #48

Canva

#30. Cherry County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33

--- Length of life rank: #59

--- Quality of life rank: #30

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Chase County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22

--- Length of life rank: #33

--- Quality of life rank: #18

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Knox County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27

--- Length of life rank: #28

--- Quality of life rank: #31

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Platte County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19

--- Length of life rank: #21

--- Quality of life rank: #19

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. York County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

--- Length of life rank: #19

--- Quality of life rank: #9

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Holt County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

--- Length of life rank: #9

--- Quality of life rank: #13

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Garfield County

- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #65

--- Length of life rank: #33

--- Quality of life rank: #69

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Cuming County

- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

--- Length of life rank: #26

--- Quality of life rank: #16

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#22. Lancaster County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

--- Length of life rank: #11

--- Quality of life rank: #12

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Phelps County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

--- Length of life rank: #13

--- Quality of life rank: #7

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Stanton County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #43

--- Length of life rank: #33

--- Quality of life rank: #44

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Dixon County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

--- Length of life rank: #4

--- Quality of life rank: #6

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Colfax County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #46

--- Length of life rank: #18

--- Quality of life rank: #64

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Custer County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30

--- Length of life rank: #16

--- Quality of life rank: #51

Workman // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Otoe County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20

--- Length of life rank: #15

--- Quality of life rank: #24

Jasperdo // Flickr

#15. Buffalo County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18

--- Length of life rank: #8

--- Quality of life rank: #39

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Sherman County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #60

--- Length of life rank: #33

--- Quality of life rank: #65

Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Sarpy County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

--- Length of life rank: #5

--- Quality of life rank: #1

The Crumpled Pamphlet // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Fillmore County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

--- Length of life rank: #33

--- Quality of life rank: #5

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Washington County

- Average life expectancy: 81 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

--- Length of life rank: #2

--- Quality of life rank: #8

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Boone County

- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #44

--- Length of life rank: #33

--- Quality of life rank: #45

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Pierce County

- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

--- Length of life rank: #6

--- Quality of life rank: #11

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Cedar County

- Average life expectancy: 81.1 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

--- Length of life rank: #7

--- Quality of life rank: #3

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hamilton County

- Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

--- Length of life rank: #3

--- Quality of life rank: #4

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Valley County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

--- Length of life rank: #33

--- Quality of life rank: #27

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Harlan County

- Average life expectancy: 81.4 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #52

--- Length of life rank: #33

--- Quality of life rank: #54

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Greeley County

- Average life expectancy: 82 years (3.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #61

--- Length of life rank: #33

--- Quality of life rank: #66

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#3. Antelope County

- Average life expectancy: 82.7 years (3.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24

--- Length of life rank: #33

--- Quality of life rank: #20

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Wayne County

- Average life expectancy: 83.2 years (4.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

--- Length of life rank: #1

--- Quality of life rank: #10

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Frontier County

- Average life expectancy: 84.3 years (5.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #48

--- Length of life rank: #33

--- Quality of life rank: #47