Missouri State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Missouri

By Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKaAq_0jrr1g2E00

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Missouri. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vV4K_0jrr1g2E00
Jon Kraft // Shutterstock

#44. Jackson County

- Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #53
--- Length of life rank: #66
--- Quality of life rank: #42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V10Rf_0jrr1g2E00
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Miller County

- Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #49
--- Length of life rank: #37
--- Quality of life rank: #62

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zvfhy_0jrr1g2E00
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Mercer County

- Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #31
--- Quality of life rank: #16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JLF2A_0jrr1g2E00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Atchison County

- Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #36
--- Quality of life rank: #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Juv3l_0jrr1g2E00
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Pike County

- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #50
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #74

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opV8Q_0jrr1g2E00
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#41. Greene County

- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35
--- Length of life rank: #51
--- Quality of life rank: #28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XFZrM_0jrr1g2E00
thomas carr // Shutterstock

#41. Webster County

- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34
--- Length of life rank: #34
--- Quality of life rank: #48

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7wUx_0jrr1g2E00
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Hickory County

- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #92
--- Length of life rank: #80
--- Quality of life rank: #99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gEIEt_0jrr1g2E00
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Schuyler County

- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #73
--- Length of life rank: #50
--- Quality of life rank: #81

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tE29I_0jrr1g2E00
Skye Marthaler, retouched by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Bollinger County

- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #64
--- Length of life rank: #39
--- Quality of life rank: #86

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fOnXk_0jrr1g2E00
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Grundy County

- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #54
--- Length of life rank: #45
--- Quality of life rank: #67

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIsXE_0jrr1g2E00
Onegentlemanofverona // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Callaway County

- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LaIvm_0jrr1g2E00
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Clinton County

- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQOka_0jrr1g2E00
Onegentlemanofverona // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Monroe County

- Average life expectancy: 77.1 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #57
--- Length of life rank: #59
--- Quality of life rank: #49

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRo5D_0jrr1g2E00
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#33. St. Louis County

- Average life expectancy: 77.2 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #47
--- Quality of life rank: #9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QX2cv_0jrr1g2E00
Canva

#29. Knox County

- Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #70
--- Length of life rank: #81
--- Quality of life rank: #35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Sd9U_0jrr1g2E00
Lilith Munck // Shutterstock

#29. Taney County

- Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #67
--- Length of life rank: #65
--- Quality of life rank: #61

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4e6y_0jrr1g2E00
Andrew.Belair // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Adair County

- Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #45
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #59

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zkDT8_0jrr1g2E00
Markkaempfer // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Perry County

- Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #25
--- Quality of life rank: #13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jyAiW_0jrr1g2E00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#28. St. Clair County

- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42
--- Length of life rank: #40
--- Quality of life rank: #41

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7rp1_0jrr1g2E00
Katherine Dowler // Wikimedia

#27. Cole County

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ofNFX_0jrr1g2E00
Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Harrison County

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36
--- Length of life rank: #23
--- Quality of life rank: #66

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRnBL_0jrr1g2E00
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Howard County

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31
--- Length of life rank: #28
--- Quality of life rank: #46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ANSqp_0jrr1g2E00
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Shelby County

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #21
--- Quality of life rank: #60

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f3D2b_0jrr1g2E00
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Chariton County

- Average life expectancy: 78 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20lR4k_0jrr1g2E00
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Barton County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #85

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NC0L9_0jrr1g2E00
en:User:Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Daviess County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #44

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hbpj5_0jrr1g2E00
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Cass County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQNNu_0jrr1g2E00
Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Cooper County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJycQ_0jrr1g2E00
Nja1985, retouched by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Johnson County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Faw41_0jrr1g2E00
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Livingston County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWcGZ_0jrr1g2E00
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Ralls County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #40
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #76

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fU6go_0jrr1g2E00
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Clark County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #69

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G298C_0jrr1g2E00
Allegrorondo // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Warren County

- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #32

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4tNB_0jrr1g2E00
Patrick Jennings // Shutterstock

#13. Osage County

- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gta7v_0jrr1g2E00
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Ste. Genevieve County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SANvx_0jrr1g2E00
Semipaw // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Christian County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCTKo_0jrr1g2E00
Pixabay

#10. Boone County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24WlcZ_0jrr1g2E00
Lisa Fitzthum Photography // Shutterstock

#7. Camden County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0atuR0_0jrr1g2E00
Rcool1234 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Andrew County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4P03_0jrr1g2E00
Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Clay County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07KRyg_0jrr1g2E00
Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Scotland County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #58

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XP1YE_0jrr1g2E00
NMSU // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Nodaway County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (3.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #31

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cs182_0jrr1g2E00
Rob Neville Photos // Shutterstock

#4. St. Charles County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (3.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8U3x_0jrr1g2E00
Original by Patrick Hull, modifications by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Worth County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (3.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #69
--- Length of life rank: #63
--- Quality of life rank: #64

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#2. Platte County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (3.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0REbr6_0jrr1g2E00
Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Holt County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (4.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30
--- Length of life rank: #63
--- Quality of life rank: #11

