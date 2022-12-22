TommyBrison // Shutterstock

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Missouri

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Missouri. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

#44. Jackson County

- Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #53

--- Length of life rank: #66

--- Quality of life rank: #42

#44. Miller County

- Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #49

--- Length of life rank: #37

--- Quality of life rank: #62

#44. Mercer County

- Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

--- Length of life rank: #31

--- Quality of life rank: #16

#44. Atchison County

- Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

--- Length of life rank: #36

--- Quality of life rank: #3

#41. Pike County

- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #50

--- Length of life rank: #30

--- Quality of life rank: #74

#41. Greene County

- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35

--- Length of life rank: #51

--- Quality of life rank: #28

#41. Webster County

- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34

--- Length of life rank: #34

--- Quality of life rank: #48

#35. Hickory County

- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #92

--- Length of life rank: #80

--- Quality of life rank: #99

#35. Schuyler County

- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #73

--- Length of life rank: #50

--- Quality of life rank: #81

#35. Bollinger County

- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #64

--- Length of life rank: #39

--- Quality of life rank: #86

#35. Grundy County

- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #54

--- Length of life rank: #45

--- Quality of life rank: #67

#35. Callaway County

- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23

--- Length of life rank: #26

--- Quality of life rank: #22

#35. Clinton County

- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

--- Length of life rank: #11

--- Quality of life rank: #17

#34. Monroe County

- Average life expectancy: 77.1 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #57

--- Length of life rank: #59

--- Quality of life rank: #49

#33. St. Louis County

- Average life expectancy: 77.2 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26

--- Length of life rank: #47

--- Quality of life rank: #9

#29. Knox County

- Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #70

--- Length of life rank: #81

--- Quality of life rank: #35

#29. Taney County

- Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #67

--- Length of life rank: #65

--- Quality of life rank: #61

#29. Adair County

- Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #45

--- Length of life rank: #27

--- Quality of life rank: #59

#29. Perry County

- Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

--- Length of life rank: #25

--- Quality of life rank: #13

#28. St. Clair County

- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42

--- Length of life rank: #40

--- Quality of life rank: #41

#27. Cole County

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

--- Length of life rank: #24

--- Quality of life rank: #10

#24. Harrison County

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36

--- Length of life rank: #23

--- Quality of life rank: #66

#24. Howard County

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31

--- Length of life rank: #28

--- Quality of life rank: #46

#24. Shelby County

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

--- Length of life rank: #21

--- Quality of life rank: #60

#23. Chariton County

- Average life expectancy: 78 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24

--- Length of life rank: #19

--- Quality of life rank: #40

#22. Barton County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37

--- Length of life rank: #17

--- Quality of life rank: #85

#18. Daviess County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

--- Length of life rank: #12

--- Quality of life rank: #44

#18. Cass County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

--- Length of life rank: #18

--- Quality of life rank: #7

#18. Cooper County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

--- Length of life rank: #10

--- Quality of life rank: #20

#18. Johnson County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

--- Length of life rank: #3

--- Quality of life rank: #15

#17. Livingston County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19

--- Length of life rank: #9

--- Quality of life rank: #53

#15. Ralls County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #40

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #76

#15. Clark County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22

--- Length of life rank: #6

--- Quality of life rank: #69

#13. Warren County

- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28

--- Length of life rank: #29

--- Quality of life rank: #32

#13. Osage County

- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

--- Length of life rank: #7

--- Quality of life rank: #12

#11. Ste. Genevieve County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20

--- Length of life rank: #15

--- Quality of life rank: #50

#11. Christian County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

--- Length of life rank: #16

--- Quality of life rank: #5

#10. Boone County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

--- Length of life rank: #14

--- Quality of life rank: #14

#7. Camden County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18

--- Length of life rank: #22

--- Quality of life rank: #19

#7. Andrew County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

--- Length of life rank: #8

--- Quality of life rank: #6

#7. Clay County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

--- Length of life rank: #5

--- Quality of life rank: #4

#6. Scotland County

- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25

--- Length of life rank: #13

--- Quality of life rank: #58

#4. Nodaway County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (3.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

--- Length of life rank: #2

--- Quality of life rank: #31

#4. St. Charles County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (3.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

--- Length of life rank: #4

--- Quality of life rank: #2

#2. Worth County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (3.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #69

--- Length of life rank: #63

--- Quality of life rank: #64

#2. Platte County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (3.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

--- Length of life rank: #1

--- Quality of life rank: #1

#1. Holt County

- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (4.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30

--- Length of life rank: #63

--- Quality of life rank: #11