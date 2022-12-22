ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Kansas

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLTMN_0jrr1eGm00
Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Kansas

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Kansas. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZPDq_0jrr1eGm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Rooks County

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #47

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04AfZ9_0jrr1eGm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Sheridan County

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12f8cG_0jrr1eGm00
Macross24 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Lyon County

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #53
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #76

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19OyUX_0jrr1eGm00
JonHarder // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Harvey County

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7SnN_0jrr1eGm00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Rawlins County

- Average life expectancy: 78 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OpuLI_0jrr1eGm00
Douglas Kulp // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Morris County

- Average life expectancy: 78 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #37

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kBI8_0jrr1eGm00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Seward County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #79
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #97

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXmAX_0jrr1eGm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Stanton County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #73
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #75

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAwbC_0jrr1eGm00
The All-Nite Images // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Dickinson County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #57
--- Length of life rank: #23
--- Quality of life rank: #78

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSk1j_0jrr1eGm00
Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Marion County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #41
--- Quality of life rank: #22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1AJ7_0jrr1eGm00
Jmorgan1959 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Osborne County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G3eBh_0jrr1eGm00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Phillips County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #40
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #72

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nw0JM_0jrr1eGm00
Jon Barker // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Jackson County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35
--- Length of life rank: #25
--- Quality of life rank: #50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEIyP_0jrr1eGm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Sherman County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27
--- Length of life rank: #21
--- Quality of life rank: #43

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k55lO_0jrr1eGm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Graham County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #93
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dvpdZ_0jrr1eGm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Scott County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #62
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #87

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6epK_0jrr1eGm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Cheyenne County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #55
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #54

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dSzTp_0jrr1eGm00
Clay County Commissioners // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Clay County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #36

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OuGhQ_0jrr1eGm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Mitchell County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zi2yW_0jrr1eGm00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Leavenworth County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0luz_0jrr1eGm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Decatur County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bje8m_0jrr1eGm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Ellsworth County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SmkUm_0jrr1eGm00
Mark Michalovic // Wikimedia Commons

#21. McPherson County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N73RI_0jrr1eGm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Gray County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZagVu_0jrr1eGm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Kearny County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #88
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #94

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIhVX_0jrr1eGm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Nemaha County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MO0sU_0jrr1eGm00
IveGoneAway // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Trego County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #56
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #56

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27d8gg_0jrr1eGm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Smith County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #39
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Opmg_0jrr1eGm00
Jcakp // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Jefferson County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GeqYb_0jrr1eGm00
Bhall87 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Wabaunsee County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #28
--- Quality of life rank: #2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qH0xI_0jrr1eGm00
Tinboy2341 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Haskell County

- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #76
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #80

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izCL1_0jrr1eGm00
Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Stevens County

- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OyqZ_0jrr1eGm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Ellis County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odFMD_0jrr1eGm00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Miami County

- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u4nzF_0jrr1eGm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Jewell County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #67
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #67

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44h7wW_0jrr1eGm00
antisocialtory // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lincoln County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmHD9_0jrr1eGm00
Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Gove County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nw7Sn_0jrr1eGm00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Washington County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #64
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #61

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PH1g2_0jrr1eGm00
Steve Ferro // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Chase County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #48
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #48

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22iS9n_0jrr1eGm00
Ajohnson360 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Douglas County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0jrr1eGm00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Riley County

- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (2.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #30

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Pottawatomie County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (3.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OEqOe_0jrr1eGm00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Johnson County

- Average life expectancy: 81.4 years (3.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #1

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy