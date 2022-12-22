Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Kansas

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Kansas. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Rooks County

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33

--- Length of life rank: #29

--- Quality of life rank: #47

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Sheridan County

- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

--- Length of life rank: #44

--- Quality of life rank: #10

Macross24 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Lyon County

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #53

--- Length of life rank: #19

--- Quality of life rank: #76

JonHarder // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Harvey County

- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

--- Length of life rank: #30

--- Quality of life rank: #39

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Rawlins County

- Average life expectancy: 78 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34

--- Length of life rank: #44

--- Quality of life rank: #24

Douglas Kulp // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Morris County

- Average life expectancy: 78 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22

--- Length of life rank: #18

--- Quality of life rank: #37

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Seward County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #79

--- Length of life rank: #22

--- Quality of life rank: #97

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Stanton County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #73

--- Length of life rank: #44

--- Quality of life rank: #75

The All-Nite Images // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Dickinson County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #57

--- Length of life rank: #23

--- Quality of life rank: #78

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Marion County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23

--- Length of life rank: #41

--- Quality of life rank: #22

Jmorgan1959 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Osborne County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

--- Length of life rank: #44

--- Quality of life rank: #8

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Phillips County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #40

--- Length of life rank: #13

--- Quality of life rank: #72

Jon Barker // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Jackson County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35

--- Length of life rank: #25

--- Quality of life rank: #50

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Sherman County

- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27

--- Length of life rank: #21

--- Quality of life rank: #43

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Graham County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #93

--- Length of life rank: #44

--- Quality of life rank: #100

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Scott County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #62

--- Length of life rank: #17

--- Quality of life rank: #87

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Cheyenne County

- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #55

--- Length of life rank: #44

--- Quality of life rank: #54

Clay County Commissioners // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Clay County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26

--- Length of life rank: #26

--- Quality of life rank: #36

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Mitchell County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

--- Length of life rank: #9

--- Quality of life rank: #46

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Leavenworth County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

--- Length of life rank: #16

--- Quality of life rank: #18

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Decatur County

- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30

--- Length of life rank: #44

--- Quality of life rank: #20

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Ellsworth County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

--- Length of life rank: #6

--- Quality of life rank: #28

Mark Michalovic // Wikimedia Commons

#21. McPherson County

- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

--- Length of life rank: #8

--- Quality of life rank: #9

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Gray County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

--- Length of life rank: #10

--- Quality of life rank: #12

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Kearny County

- Average life expectancy: 79 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #88

--- Length of life rank: #44

--- Quality of life rank: #94

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Nemaha County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

--- Length of life rank: #4

--- Quality of life rank: #7

IveGoneAway // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Trego County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #56

--- Length of life rank: #44

--- Quality of life rank: #56

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Smith County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #39

--- Length of life rank: #44

--- Quality of life rank: #25

Jcakp // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Jefferson County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

--- Length of life rank: #11

--- Quality of life rank: #6

Bhall87 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Wabaunsee County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

--- Length of life rank: #28

--- Quality of life rank: #2

Tinboy2341 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Haskell County

- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #76

--- Length of life rank: #44

--- Quality of life rank: #80

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Stevens County

- Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38

--- Length of life rank: #24

--- Quality of life rank: #53

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Ellis County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

--- Length of life rank: #7

--- Quality of life rank: #35

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Miami County

- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

--- Length of life rank: #12

--- Quality of life rank: #5

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Jewell County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #67

--- Length of life rank: #44

--- Quality of life rank: #67

antisocialtory // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lincoln County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24

--- Length of life rank: #44

--- Quality of life rank: #14

Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Gove County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19

--- Length of life rank: #44

--- Quality of life rank: #11

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Washington County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #64

--- Length of life rank: #44

--- Quality of life rank: #61

Steve Ferro // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Chase County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #48

--- Length of life rank: #44

--- Quality of life rank: #48

Ajohnson360 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Douglas County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

--- Length of life rank: #5

--- Quality of life rank: #23

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Riley County

- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (2.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

--- Length of life rank: #2

--- Quality of life rank: #30

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Pottawatomie County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (3.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

--- Length of life rank: #3

--- Quality of life rank: #3

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Johnson County

- Average life expectancy: 81.4 years (3.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

--- Length of life rank: #1

--- Quality of life rank: #1