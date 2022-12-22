ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oklahoma

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQFl7_0jrr1dO300
Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oklahoma

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Oklahoma. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2hkR_0jrr1dO300
RaksyBH // Shutterstock

#24. Comanche County

- Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Or1w_0jrr1dO300
Greater Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Oklahoma County

- Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28
--- Length of life rank: #23
--- Quality of life rank: #29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQB6Q_0jrr1dO300
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lincoln County

- Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQp0z_0jrr1dO300
Canva

#22. Washington County

- Average life expectancy: 76 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02FSB5_0jrr1dO300
Canva

#21. Woodward County

- Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rwkmc_0jrr1dO300
Canva

#19. Marshall County

- Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLWq9_0jrr1dO300
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Ellis County

- Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJz8Q_0jrr1dO300
Canva

#17. Nowata County

- Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #36

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31i3Cw_0jrr1dO300
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#17. Tulsa County

- Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39G6mX_0jrr1dO300
David Dobbs // Wikimedia Commons

#16. McClain County

- Average life expectancy: 76.4 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdncf_0jrr1dO300
Canva

#15. Roger Mills County

- Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #43
--- Length of life rank: #40
--- Quality of life rank: #43

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086xoU_0jrr1dO300
Canva

#14. Greer County

- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23E5uf_0jrr1dO300
MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Kingfisher County

- Average life expectancy: 77 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aHtHP_0jrr1dO300
Cheryl Payton // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Alfalfa County

- Average life expectancy: 77 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K864l_0jrr1dO300
DrunkDriver // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Beaver County

- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0nmL_0jrr1dO300
Canva

#8. Latimer County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #49

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLhAu_0jrr1dO300
Canva

#8. Payne County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQeud_0jrr1dO300
Canva

#8. Rogers County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bn3vG_0jrr1dO300
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Harper County

- Average life expectancy: 78 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #40
--- Quality of life rank: #2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vZ7EQ_0jrr1dO300
MisterBadmoon // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Canadian County

- Average life expectancy: 78 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30AAUN_0jrr1dO300
Canva

#5. Osage County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #33

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQ9RX_0jrr1dO300
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Cleveland County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (2.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pbw7K_0jrr1dO300
Canva

#3. Wagoner County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (3.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #17

Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Logan County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (3.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qEhG_0jrr1dO300
DrunkDriver // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Cimarron County

- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (6.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34
--- Length of life rank: #40
--- Quality of life rank: #27

Comments / 0

