Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oklahoma

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Oklahoma. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

#24. Comanche County

- Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30

--- Length of life rank: #26

--- Quality of life rank: #28

#24. Oklahoma County

- Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28

--- Length of life rank: #23

--- Quality of life rank: #29

#23. Lincoln County

- Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35

--- Length of life rank: #27

--- Quality of life rank: #42

#22. Washington County

- Average life expectancy: 76 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #16

#21. Woodward County

- Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

--- Length of life rank: #14

--- Quality of life rank: #26

#19. Marshall County

- Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37

--- Length of life rank: #29

--- Quality of life rank: #46

#19. Ellis County

- Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

--- Length of life rank: #44

--- Quality of life rank: #15

#17. Nowata County

- Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

--- Length of life rank: #11

--- Quality of life rank: #36

#17. Tulsa County

- Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

--- Length of life rank: #15

--- Quality of life rank: #20

#16. McClain County

- Average life expectancy: 76.4 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

--- Length of life rank: #9

--- Quality of life rank: #11

#15. Roger Mills County

- Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #43

--- Length of life rank: #40

--- Quality of life rank: #43

#14. Greer County

- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

--- Length of life rank: #6

--- Quality of life rank: #39

#12. Kingfisher County

- Average life expectancy: 77 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

--- Length of life rank: #8

--- Quality of life rank: #13

#12. Alfalfa County

- Average life expectancy: 77 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

--- Length of life rank: #10

--- Quality of life rank: #1

#11. Beaver County

- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

--- Length of life rank: #12

--- Quality of life rank: #6

#8. Latimer County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31

--- Length of life rank: #13

--- Quality of life rank: #49

#8. Payne County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

--- Length of life rank: #7

--- Quality of life rank: #19

#8. Rogers County

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

--- Length of life rank: #1

--- Quality of life rank: #12

#6. Harper County

- Average life expectancy: 78 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

--- Length of life rank: #40

--- Quality of life rank: #2

#6. Canadian County

- Average life expectancy: 78 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

--- Length of life rank: #2

--- Quality of life rank: #3

#5. Osage County

- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25

--- Length of life rank: #19

--- Quality of life rank: #33

#4. Cleveland County

- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (2.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

--- Length of life rank: #3

--- Quality of life rank: #7

#3. Wagoner County

- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (3.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

--- Length of life rank: #5

--- Quality of life rank: #17

#2. Logan County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (3.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

--- Length of life rank: #4

--- Quality of life rank: #14

#1. Cimarron County

- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (6.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34

--- Length of life rank: #40

--- Quality of life rank: #27