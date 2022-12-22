ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Colorado

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5lvQ_0jrr1cVK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFPLN_0jrr1cVK00
Canva

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Colorado

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Colorado. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FekV4_0jrr1cVK00
Peter Romero // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Weld County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pXm5D_0jrr1cVK00
Yassie // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Jefferson County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCRmv_0jrr1cVK00
Jeffrey Beall from Colorado, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Montrose County

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIuck_0jrr1cVK00
GSpics // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Garfield County

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXSB4_0jrr1cVK00
Mountain Mike Johans // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Arapahoe County

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NDXdf_0jrr1cVK00
David Shankbone // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Teller County

- Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02StUZ_0jrr1cVK00
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#20. Larimer County

- Average life expectancy: 81.7 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWoRY_0jrr1cVK00
Canva

#19. Broomfield

- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42K9ch_0jrr1cVK00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Chaffee County

- Average life expectancy: 81.9 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgrDy_0jrr1cVK00
Canva

#17. La Plata County

- Average life expectancy: 82 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rOAlN_0jrr1cVK00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Elbert County

- Average life expectancy: 82.4 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghWRQ_0jrr1cVK00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Gilpin County

- Average life expectancy: 82.5 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FV8eY_0jrr1cVK00
Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Archuleta County

- Average life expectancy: 82.6 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #28
--- Quality of life rank: #14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKSnv_0jrr1cVK00
Maciej Bledowski // Shutterstock

#13. Boulder County

- Average life expectancy: 82.6 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ot9r5_0jrr1cVK00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Douglas County

- Average life expectancy: 83.4 years (3.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f8TSi_0jrr1cVK00
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Clear Creek County

- Average life expectancy: 83.5 years (3.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFOg5_0jrr1cVK00
The Greater Southwestern Exploration Company from Long Beach, California, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Gunnison County

- Average life expectancy: 83.9 years (3.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okueb_0jrr1cVK00
Canva

#9. Routt County

- Average life expectancy: 84.1 years (4.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykxTY_0jrr1cVK00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Park County

- Average life expectancy: 85.6 years (5.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #23
--- Quality of life rank: #25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1540De_0jrr1cVK00
Ken Lund from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Ouray County

- Average life expectancy: 85.7 years (5.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fM0Pe_0jrr1cVK00
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lake County

- Average life expectancy: 86.5 years (6.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H14Ld_0jrr1cVK00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Grand County

- Average life expectancy: 86.6 years (6.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #34

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBDin_0jrr1cVK00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Eagle County

- Average life expectancy: 91.4 years (11.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgUSI_0jrr1cVK00
Canva

#3. Pitkin County

- Average life expectancy: 92.5 years (12.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #4

Canva

#2. Summit County

- Average life expectancy: 93.5 years (13.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZFPO_0jrr1cVK00
JERREYE AND ROYKLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#1. San Miguel County

- Average life expectancy: 93.6 years (13.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #3

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy