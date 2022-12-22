ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Virginia

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16BKyt_0jrr1ajs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KbkfU_0jrr1ajs00
Pics2018 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Virginia

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Virginia. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJSTX_0jrr1ajs00
Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Surry County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #64
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #97

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYLWv_0jrr1ajs00
Lzgoss // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bedford County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30
--- Length of life rank: #28
--- Quality of life rank: #32

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9Iis_0jrr1ajs00
Wikipelli // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Spotsylvania County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35
--- Length of life rank: #40
--- Quality of life rank: #30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WNE0X_0jrr1ajs00
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Hanover County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #21
--- Quality of life rank: #11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3IaA_0jrr1ajs00
LexingtonPark // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Rockbridge County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #46
--- Length of life rank: #46
--- Quality of life rank: #54

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17uQXJ_0jrr1ajs00
Alma mater // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Harrisonburg

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #66

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9yqB_0jrr1ajs00
AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Frederick County

- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22DEaV_0jrr1ajs00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Highland County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #66
--- Length of life rank: #71
--- Quality of life rank: #62

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjO1z_0jrr1ajs00
Ser_Amantio_di_Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Northumberland County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #60
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #94

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mesj_0jrr1ajs00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Botetourt County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ocsiu_0jrr1ajs00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Rockingham County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #23
--- Quality of life rank: #37

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1074Lt_0jrr1ajs00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Greene County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #36

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBKZC_0jrr1ajs00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Montgomery County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iir2Y_0jrr1ajs00
Moofpocket // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Charlottesville

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #34

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNTZY_0jrr1ajs00
Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Powhatan County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14l58a_0jrr1ajs00
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Stafford County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LbyO0_0jrr1ajs00
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Fauquier County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #25
--- Quality of life rank: #8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10bo8J_0jrr1ajs00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Augusta County

- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33
--- Length of life rank: #31
--- Quality of life rank: #35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRG2H_0jrr1ajs00
gargola87 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Virginia Beach

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eiXGl_0jrr1ajs00
Ealanghorne // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Fluvanna County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vOH14_0jrr1ajs00
Southerngs // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Falls Church

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BlgaJ_0jrr1ajs00
Raul654 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Prince George County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #47

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dwRBP_0jrr1ajs00
Jscott // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Goochland County

- Average life expectancy: 81 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SEpC4_0jrr1ajs00
Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Rappahannock County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32
--- Length of life rank: #41
--- Quality of life rank: #21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROI46_0jrr1ajs00
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Prince William County

- Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rq4V6_0jrr1ajs00
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#9. York County

- Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02O15f_0jrr1ajs00
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#8. James City County

- Average life expectancy: 81.6 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QrecO_0jrr1ajs00
SKM2000 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Williamsburg

- Average life expectancy: 82.2 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cr4Lk_0jrr1ajs00
Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Albemarle County

- Average life expectancy: 82.2 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17gTqK_0jrr1ajs00
ALXCHO // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Alexandria

- Average life expectancy: 83.9 years (4.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42S4sd_0jrr1ajs00
Nicole Glass Photography // Shutterstock

#4. Loudoun County

- Average life expectancy: 84.3 years (5.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1apxuA_0jrr1ajs00
Munich // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Fairfax County

- Average life expectancy: 85.2 years (6.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #5

Pics2018 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Arlington County

- Average life expectancy: 85.3 years (6.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QYCJI_0jrr1ajs00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Manassas Park

- Average life expectancy: 91.6 years (12.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #45
--- Length of life rank: #71
--- Quality of life rank: #20

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy