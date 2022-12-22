Pics2018 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Virginia

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Virginia. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Surry County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #64

--- Length of life rank: #30

--- Quality of life rank: #97

Lzgoss // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bedford County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30

--- Length of life rank: #28

--- Quality of life rank: #32

Wikipelli // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Spotsylvania County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35

--- Length of life rank: #40

--- Quality of life rank: #30

Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Hanover County

- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

--- Length of life rank: #21

--- Quality of life rank: #11

LexingtonPark // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Rockbridge County

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #46

--- Length of life rank: #46

--- Quality of life rank: #54

Alma mater // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Harrisonburg

- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37

--- Length of life rank: #9

--- Quality of life rank: #66

AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Frederick County

- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25

--- Length of life rank: #29

--- Quality of life rank: #29

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Highland County

- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #66

--- Length of life rank: #71

--- Quality of life rank: #62

Ser_Amantio_di_Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Northumberland County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #60

--- Length of life rank: #22

--- Quality of life rank: #94

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Botetourt County

- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18

--- Length of life rank: #14

--- Quality of life rank: #25

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Rockingham County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

--- Length of life rank: #23

--- Quality of life rank: #37

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Greene County

- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

--- Length of life rank: #12

--- Quality of life rank: #36

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Montgomery County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23

--- Length of life rank: #13

--- Quality of life rank: #39

Moofpocket // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Charlottesville

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20

--- Length of life rank: #11

--- Quality of life rank: #34

Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Powhatan County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

--- Length of life rank: #18

--- Quality of life rank: #14

Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Stafford County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

--- Length of life rank: #15

--- Quality of life rank: #15

Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Fauquier County

- Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

--- Length of life rank: #25

--- Quality of life rank: #8

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Augusta County

- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33

--- Length of life rank: #31

--- Quality of life rank: #35

gargola87 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Virginia Beach

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22

--- Length of life rank: #19

--- Quality of life rank: #26

Ealanghorne // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Fluvanna County

- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24

--- Length of life rank: #33

--- Quality of life rank: #18

Southerngs // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Falls Church

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

--- Length of life rank: #5

--- Quality of life rank: #1

Raul654 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Prince George County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34

--- Length of life rank: #17

--- Quality of life rank: #47

Jscott // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Goochland County

- Average life expectancy: 81 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #12

Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Rappahannock County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32

--- Length of life rank: #41

--- Quality of life rank: #21

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Prince William County

- Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

--- Length of life rank: #7

--- Quality of life rank: #16

Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#9. York County

- Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

--- Length of life rank: #8

--- Quality of life rank: #10

Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#8. James City County

- Average life expectancy: 81.6 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

--- Length of life rank: #10

--- Quality of life rank: #13

SKM2000 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Williamsburg

- Average life expectancy: 82.2 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

--- Length of life rank: #16

--- Quality of life rank: #19

Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Albemarle County

- Average life expectancy: 82.2 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

--- Length of life rank: #6

--- Quality of life rank: #9

ALXCHO // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Alexandria

- Average life expectancy: 83.9 years (4.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

--- Length of life rank: #4

--- Quality of life rank: #7

Nicole Glass Photography // Shutterstock

#4. Loudoun County

- Average life expectancy: 84.3 years (5.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

--- Length of life rank: #2

--- Quality of life rank: #3

Munich // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Fairfax County

- Average life expectancy: 85.2 years (6.1 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

--- Length of life rank: #3

--- Quality of life rank: #5

Pics2018 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Arlington County

- Average life expectancy: 85.3 years (6.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

--- Length of life rank: #1

--- Quality of life rank: #2

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Manassas Park

- Average life expectancy: 91.6 years (12.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #45

--- Length of life rank: #71

--- Quality of life rank: #20