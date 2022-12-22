ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Washington

By Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOUMT_0jrr1YvI00
U.S. Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Washington. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2Dkl_0jrr1YvI00
Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#15. Walla Walla County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SknM_0jrr1YvI00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#15. Skagit County

- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PBnce_0jrr1YvI00
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Franklin County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Mbua_0jrr1YvI00
Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#12. Chelan County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XxgQO_0jrr1YvI00
SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Snohomish County

- Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXQjD_0jrr1YvI00
Ilyaunfois // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Whitman County

- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wdYcS_0jrr1YvI00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lincoln County

- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8sRv_0jrr1YvI00
Adbar // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Jefferson County

- Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #28
--- Quality of life rank: #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0jrr1YvI00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#8. Whatcom County

- Average life expectancy: 81 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5Ypc_0jrr1YvI00
MrX // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Kittitas County

- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pd86q_0jrr1YvI00
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Island County

- Average life expectancy: 81.4 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izvtN_0jrr1YvI00
MagicalT // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Klickitat County

- Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvWHW_0jrr1YvI00
kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

#4. King County

- Average life expectancy: 82.3 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBVBJ_0jrr1YvI00
Thayne Tuason // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Douglas County

- Average life expectancy: 82.4 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #18

U.S. Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Skamania County

- Average life expectancy: 82.6 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOROF_0jrr1YvI00
Jelson25 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. San Juan County

- Average life expectancy: 86.3 years (6.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #1

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

