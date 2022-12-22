ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Gianvito Rossi on Milan Store Revamp, Retail Push and the Art of Shoemaking

By Sandra Salibian
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euRLp_0jrr1W9q00

MILAN Gianvito Rossi ’s list of good intentions for the new year is short and pretty straightforward. “To keep doing what I love, that is beautiful shoes, and have customers experience the brand in a way that matches the quality of the product,” he said in an interview held at his newly revamped flagship store here.

The first unit launched by the brand, the 1,400-square-foot location opened in 2008 in the historic 19th-century Palazzo Bagatti Valsecchi in the city’s golden shopping triangle with an interior concept developed in partnership with Milan-based architect Patricia Urquiola , with whom Rossi teamed again for the refurbishing.

More from WWD

In sync with Rossi’s approach to his designs, the revamp was more about an evolution of the previous space rather than marking a new, disruptive aesthetic. The signature muted shade of powder pink — nodding to the color of his shoes’ interior sole — was still the hue of preference, combined with champagne and earth tones and gold details. The store design mixes essential lines with sinuous surfaces, ranging from the round onyx tables and metal shelves to velvet sofas and leather armchairs.

Rossi said the goal was to offer a welcoming and warm environment through modernity, “which can sometimes be too hard or cold.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQ4qb_0jrr1W9q00
Inside the Gianvito Rossi flagship store in Milan .

The restyle was the latest in a streak of projects aimed at enhancing the company’s retail presence. It followed the opening of a shop-in-shop at Harrods’ last month and a series of stores in the Middle East and China earlier this year.

The brand unveiled units at Dubai Mall and Place Vendôme mall in Doha, which will be soon joined by openings in Riyadh and in Turkey in early 2023. In China, the launch at SKP Beijing was followed by locations in Chongqing and Chengdu this year.

Pinpointed as pivotal for the company’s growth, Middle East and Asia still come only second and third in the ranking of best-performing markets for the brand. According to Rossi, the U.S. — where the shoe brand opened its first stand-alone store in 2015 — still holds the lead.

In addition to the aforementioned locations, Gianvito Rossi has stores in Rome, Paris, Monte Carlo, London, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul.

The designer underscored that controlling locations directly enables the brand to display the whole product assortment and ensure the best customer experience. Yet Rossi stressed that there are no plans in cutting the wholesale presence, made up of “solid collaborations and historic ties.” International stockists of the brand include Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, Bergdorf Goodman and Net-a-porter, to name a few.

Overall, sales generated from Gianvito Rossi’s direct channels — including online — are expected to grow 50 percent in 2022 compared to last year.

In 2021, the company’s total sales were up 30.5 percent to 73.7 million euros compared to 2020, when it generated 56.4 million euros, according to sources. The brand projects it will register a similar double-digit growth in 2022, too, reaching pre-pandemic sales levels — Gianvito Rossi was said to have totaled around 95 million euros in 2019. Asked about recent rumors that wanted the company coming up for sale, Rossi waved away the speculations, underscoring that interest by suitors has always been there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNPRo_0jrr1W9q00
Gianvito Rossi

Commenting on the company’s annual performance instead, he noted that “the return to social life after the pandemic propelled the interest [in the brand] as there’s a wish of dressing in a more special way, more sophisticated and feminine.”

This shift matches the designer’s approach, which is rooted in putting footwear at the service of women. “I like to offer shoes that enhance them, their individuality and make them more confident, rather than having women become ambassadors of one brand or the other,” Rossi said. He also addressed the change of paradigm occurred in fashion in the recent past, noting that “today there’s not a dogma, an absolute trend that everyone must follow and uniform to it,” and customers can embrace freedom and play by their own rulebook.

Rossi’s designs hinge on less-is-more style with a heightened attention on proportions that elongate the silhouette and quality. Rather than introducing new models that could tap into seasonal trends, he prefers to update his creations by tweaking materials or gradually expanding his tight color palette, therefore conferring continuity and longevity to his line.

Bestsellers include the Gianvito stiletto pump, the Vamp Open Toe bootie, the Plexi collection and the Portofino sandal, whose simple yet graphic design has been revisited in the new Bijoux style.

“It’s all about maximum simplicity that demands the maximum care and precision in proportions and details,” said Rossi, stressing that quality is pivotal in such an aesthetic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wvxUD_0jrr1W9q00
Gianvito Rossi’s Jaipur pump.

The designer, who launched his namesake brand in 2006 after spending years studying shoemaking under his father Sergio Rossi, noted the market has evolved to appreciate true craftsmanship too, as this represents a real point of difference in an ever-competitive segment.

Even if some of its most iconic styles get knockoffs — “which can also be a flattering thing because it means you did something interesting, after all,” he said with a smile. Rossi underscored that shoes “are a difficult product to copy…they require many techniques, a huge work of research and fine-tuning.”

For one, each pump requires 60 steps, starting with the meticulous selection of the raw materials, with each piece of leather cut individually to avoid imperfections before being assembled. All Gianvito Rossi shoes are handcrafted in Italy, with the production and development plant located in San Mauro Pascoli, a town renowned for its longstanding footwear tradition.

The designer’s priority is securing that such a legacy is preserved and that the brand’s know-how is passed down to younger generations. To this end, 18 months ago, Rossi launched an in-house academy, enrolling a handful of retired expert craftsmen of his company to train professional figures in the field.

Through the years, the company has put its craftsmanship at use of other brands, too, via special collaborations, including a one-off capsule collection developed with Etro and debuted on the red carpet of Venice Film Festival in 2020.

Earlier this year, Gianvito Rossi teamed with French eco-luxury beauty label La Bouche Rouge on two exclusive lipstick hues and refillable cases in dusty pink and silver leather repurposed from offcuts of the footwear brand’s permanent collection of leather shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFikD_0jrr1W9q00
La Bouche Rouge and Gianvito Rossi collaborate on lip colors and cases.

While Rossi said the idea is to continue to explore new tie-ups, especially with partners hailing from other industries, the collaboration with La Bouche Rouge was particularly fitting as the parties involved shared a green approach and attention in reducing their environmental footprint.

To this end, last year Gianvito Rossi unveiled a sustainability roadmap that built on its eco-friendly plan established in 2019 in tandem with the University of Bologna, labeled as the oldest university in the world.

The company implemented a platform that uses quantitative measurements and data analysis to reduce the environmental and social impact, ranging from measuring its energy consumption and waste management to assessing its entire supply chain, including raw materials and processes.

“Sometimes there’s more storytelling than facts behind sustainability, while we wanted to have a methodology enabling us to constantly measure our impact,” Rossi said.

The brand also pledged to assess all its suppliers and distributors by 2025, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by compensating all Scope 3 GHG emissions throughout its pipeline.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection

PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
WWD

Zara Is Taking Over Thrift Stores, Says Report

Zara is top of the thrift pile, according to a new report. A report from charity-linked discount finder Savoo named Zara the most popular secondhand brand, with more than 670,000 listings across the major resale platforms. Other ranked brands by listings volume include Nike, Adidas, H&M, Victoria’s Secret, Asos, Levi’s, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel.More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04Louis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventBack to School Virtually Zara’s popularity reigns across Depop, eBay, Vestiaire Collective (though the platform recently pledged to ban fast fashion by 2025) and Asos Marketplace. Out of all the...
WWD

Renzo Rosso on How OTB Is Building a Major Luxury Children’s Wear Operation

MAROSTICA, Italy — One may remember Renzo Rosso’s Dieselito line in the ’80s, which was Diesel’s children’s collection conceived by the brand’s founder for his own offspring. “Moms just loved those mini-me Diesel clothes, also because back then the offer was either mass market looks or ceremony and occasion wear,” reminisced Rosso.More from WWDJil Sander Pre-Fall 2023Diesel Pre-Fall 2023Crystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan Fashion Week Dieselito was then named Diesel Kid and children’s wear specialist Brave Kid, controlled by Rosso’s OTB Group, stems from that initial desire to venture further into the segment. It has grown to produce several...
Vice

An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion

Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
WWD

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Project, Off-calendar Shows in Paris

GHOSTED: Less than 24 hours after stating that it would continue to sell a collaborative collection with Justin Bieber — despite the musician publicly criticizing those designs and saying he did not approve them — H&M has reversed course and has stopped selling the pieces. On Monday, Bieber posted to Instagram Stories that he hadn’t approved any of the H&M collection, posting “All without my permission and approval [SMH] I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”More from WWDA Look Back at Madame GresA Look Back at Marc BohanA Look Back at Patrick Kelly He later posted to his 270 million Instagram...
WWD

Jill Biden Sparkles in Sequins to Celebrate Hannukah at the White House

First Lady Jill Biden joined her husband President Joe Biden for the White House Hannukah holiday reception on Dec. 19, wearing a festive ensemble. For the reception held in the White House’s Grand Foyer, Jill Biden wore a midnight blue long-sleeve sequin dress with a high-round neckline. She coordinated the dress with pearl earrings.
The Independent

Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule

A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WWD

Vice President Kamala Harris Wears Custom Vera Wang Dress With Cascading Details at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris attended the Kennedy Center Honors reception and ceremony at the White House on Sunday, wearing a sophisticated black dress. For the event honoring American artists and creatives, the vice president wore a floor-length black dress with above-the-elbow sleeves and a round neckline custom designed by Vera Wang. The dress had a metallic trim at the bodice under the bust. More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MoreWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Harris accessorized the look with a pair...
Footwear News

10 of the Biggest Retail Layoffs of 2022

After several quarters of record-breaking sales numbers, the post-pandemic party came to a screeching halt this summer as inflation erased gains, leaving companies that over-hired in 2021 with the question of what to do next. Many retail, fashion and footwear businesses opted for job cuts to lower costs this year. Sneaker resale site StockX was one of the first businesses to cut staff in 2022 back in June, saying in a statement that it needed to adapt and pivot its business to keep up with “macroeconomic challenges” that are impacting the economy and its business. What followed was a barrage of...
WWD

Jill Biden Wears Monique Lhuillier Floral Dress for Kennedy Center Honors 2022 Ceremony

First lady Jill Biden arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony on Sunday in Washington, D.C., wearing a floral-embroidered dress by Monique Lhuillier. For the annual event, which honors American artists and creatives, Biden’s bespoke black lace gown incorporated midnight sequins. She accessorized with a black evening clutch bag from Tyler Ellis.More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MoreWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals The first lady was accompanied by her husband, President Joe Biden, who sported a quintessential classic black and white...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Kim Kardashian ‘Reevaluating’ Relationship With Balenciaga

PARIS — Kim Kardashian is “reevaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga subsequent to the brand’s holiday campaign featuring children posing alongside handbags shaped like stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear, she announced via Instagram Stories late Sunday. The brand pulled the controversial campaign from all platforms last week and apologized for offense it caused, as reported.More from WWDSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women DinnerKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022 “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” Kardashian wrote. “The safety of...
Centre Daily

Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century

New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
WWD

Etro Pre-Fall 2023

Marco De Vincenzo’s vision at the creative helm of Etro is taking shape: For pre-fall 2023, the designer unveiled a cohesive, chic effort that offered better clarity on the design seeds he planted in his debut collection in September. This second lineup confirmed the new Etro to be younger,...
WWD

WWD

44K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy