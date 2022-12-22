ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genevieve Rafferty
3d ago

They both have all they need, with their personally owned Factory Farms and investments in pharmaceutical companies.

Western Iowa Today

Rep. Axne Secures $23,770,522 for 15 Community Projects in Iowa’s Third Congressional District: Griswold Child Development Center to receive $1 million

(Washington, D.C.) Today, Rep. Cindy Axne announced that $23,770,522 that will go toward 15 community projects in Iowa’s Third Congressional District was included in the government spending bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives. This bill also passed the Senate and is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Senator Chuck Grassley Nominates 32 Iowa Students For U.S. Service Academies

(Undated) — Thirty-two Iowa students will be considered for appointments to the U.S. service academies after being nominated by Senator Chuck Grassley. The U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, and U.S. Naval Academy will each select at least one of the nominated students. Two students will be considered for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. A full list of nominees for the 2023-24 school year can be found on Grassley’s website.
