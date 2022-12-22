(Undated) — Thirty-two Iowa students will be considered for appointments to the U.S. service academies after being nominated by Senator Chuck Grassley. The U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, and U.S. Naval Academy will each select at least one of the nominated students. Two students will be considered for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. A full list of nominees for the 2023-24 school year can be found on Grassley’s website.

