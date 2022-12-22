ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WI

nbc15.com

County P closed for Med flight after car crash in Columbia Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - County Rd. P is currently closed for a med flight landing following a one-vehicle car crash to the west of the village of Randolph on Sunday morning. Columbia Co. Dispatch says there may be multiple injuries but did not confirm how many. Police also say the...
RANDOLPH, WI
wwisradio.com

Trooper Recuperates After Patrol Car Gets Slammed By A Truck

A state trooper is recuperating after a truck slammed into his patrol vehicle near Wisconsin Dells. WMTV says the trooper was responding to a crash on I-90 in Juneau County early Saturday when the driver of a pickup truck lost control of his vehicle and slid sideways into the patrol vehicle. The report says the pickup truck rolled into the ditch, but the driver was unharmed. The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

State Patrol trooper hurt after truck crashes into cruiser

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper is hurt after a truck crashed into his cruiser while the trooper was helping out a motorist on the Interstate Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post by the State Patrol, the crash happened at 12:12 a.m. Saturday near Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle hit, trooper injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash early Saturday morning that injured one trooper. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the State Patrol trooper was responding to a crash on I-90/94 in Juneau County, near Wisconsin Dells, when his vehicle was struck by another driver.
MADISON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-27-22 garage fire

Nobody was injured in a fire that damaged a garage in Fond du Lac County. Shortly after noon Monday firefighters from four area departments were called to a residence on Marshvirew Road and quickly extinguished the fire to an attached garage. The fire is believed to have started from embers from burning materials outside. Damage was minor and isolated to the garage area.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Driver, 79, killed in crash on I-94 in western Wisconsin

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. – A 79-year-old man is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin.It happened just after 1 p.m. on westbound I-94 near Black River Falls, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.State troopers were on site to investigate a previous crash, which had slowed traffic nearby. A pickup truck driven by a Rosendale man "failed to sufficiently slow down" and rear-ended another vehicle. The pickup then went off the road and struck a semi that was parked on the shoulder.The driver was transported to Black River Memorial hospital where he died from his injuries. Officials say the victim was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol didn't play a factor. 
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac County drifting; drivers warned about rural road dangers

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers about serious drifting on rural roads amid our gusting winds. Officials in a Facebook post noted that they have seen heavy drifting on north-south rural roads. Highway and township road crews are doing the best they can to keep the roads clear.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wis. man dies in crash in southeast Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wisconsin man died in a crash on northbound U.S. 67 Thursday morning, December 22. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 10 a.m. about 4 miles north of Neelyville. They say a 2006 Volvo driven by a 63-year-old North...
NEELYVILLE, MO
northernnewsnow.com

Man dies in deadly crash near Black River Falls, WI

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 79-year-old man has died after a crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Jackson County near Black River Falls, WI. The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. on I-35 going west bound. According to officials, troopers were investigating and attempting...
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in armed robbery in Gilman

GILMAN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sherrif’s Office is investigating an armed robbery in Gilman. The incident occurred at the Cenex gas station. According to a press release, authorities are currently looking for the suspect. They say the public is not in danger. This is an active investigation....
GILMAN, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin State Patrol warns of dangerous driving conditions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking people to stay off the roads Thursday and Friday if you can. The Wisconsin State Patrol tells WEAU as of 6:00 a.m. Thursday, covering Hudson to Jackson County/Monroe County line, they have responded to 44 assists of vehicles (disabled/stalled, etc), 72 runoffs (into ditches, medians), 17 damaged vehicles/crashes, three injury crashes, and one fatality. More than five inches of light, fluffy snow fell overnight in Eau Claire which is making the roads including I-94 and I-90 in western Wisconsin treacherous in spots. With winds expected to increase throughout the day, ground blizzards can occur. If you do have to travel, officials have this advice.
WISCONSIN STATE

