nbc15.com
County P closed for Med flight after car crash in Columbia Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - County Rd. P is currently closed for a med flight landing following a one-vehicle car crash to the west of the village of Randolph on Sunday morning. Columbia Co. Dispatch says there may be multiple injuries but did not confirm how many. Police also say the...
wwisradio.com
Trooper Recuperates After Patrol Car Gets Slammed By A Truck
WEAU-TV 13
State Patrol trooper hurt after truck crashes into cruiser
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle hit, trooper injured
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 12-23-22 The Hopped Up Flunky Junkie of Fond Du Lac County
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…a still unidentified 40-year-old man from Hatley who, on Wednesday, led Fond du lac County Sheriff’s department on a nearly 23-mile chase. Here are some of the highlights…. -Police received a report...
radioplusinfo.com
12-27-22 garage fire
Nobody was injured in a fire that damaged a garage in Fond du Lac County. Shortly after noon Monday firefighters from four area departments were called to a residence on Marshvirew Road and quickly extinguished the fire to an attached garage. The fire is believed to have started from embers from burning materials outside. Damage was minor and isolated to the garage area.
Good samaritan seriously hurt in crash near I-894 at National Avenue identified
A good samaritan who was seriously injured after being struck while helping a crash victim on the side of I-894 near National Avenue on Friday has been identified as Mequon Firefighter Josh Lipp.
All northbound lanes of I-39/90/94 reopen after crash near Arlington
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all northbound lanes of I-39/90/94 are blocked in Columbia County after a crash Saturday afternoon.
Semi-truck on fire closes portion of US 151
All lanes are blocked on US 151 Northbound in Fond du Lac County due to a Semi-truck catching fire.
Driver, 79, killed in crash on I-94 in western Wisconsin
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac County drifting; drivers warned about rural road dangers
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers about serious drifting on rural roads amid our gusting winds. Officials in a Facebook post noted that they have seen heavy drifting on north-south rural roads. Highway and township road crews are doing the best they can to keep the roads clear.
79-year-old killed in Jackson County crash on I-94
WEAU-TV 13
Wis. man dies in crash in southeast Mo.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wisconsin man died in a crash on northbound U.S. 67 Thursday morning, December 22. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 10 a.m. about 4 miles north of Neelyville. They say a 2006 Volvo driven by a 63-year-old North...
northernnewsnow.com
Man dies in deadly crash near Black River Falls, WI
WBAY Green Bay
Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in armed robbery in Gilman
GILMAN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sherrif’s Office is investigating an armed robbery in Gilman. The incident occurred at the Cenex gas station. According to a press release, authorities are currently looking for the suspect. They say the public is not in danger. This is an active investigation....
wearegreenbay.com
Nearly 1 oz. of heroin recovered during Wisconsin traffic stop, two arrested after driver shows fake ID
DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southcentral Wisconsin arrested two people after a traffic stop revealed nearly one ounce of heroin, in which the driver had a warrant for his arrest. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop occurred on 139/90/94 in the Town of Dekorra...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin State Patrol warns of dangerous driving conditions
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking people to stay off the roads Thursday and Friday if you can. The Wisconsin State Patrol tells WEAU as of 6:00 a.m. Thursday, covering Hudson to Jackson County/Monroe County line, they have responded to 44 assists of vehicles (disabled/stalled, etc), 72 runoffs (into ditches, medians), 17 damaged vehicles/crashes, three injury crashes, and one fatality. More than five inches of light, fluffy snow fell overnight in Eau Claire which is making the roads including I-94 and I-90 in western Wisconsin treacherous in spots. With winds expected to increase throughout the day, ground blizzards can occur. If you do have to travel, officials have this advice.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead after single-vehicle rollover crash on I-94 near Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County Wednesday. 30-year-old Samantha Minks of Eau Claire died after a crash Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 5:10 p.m. on I-94. According to a media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol,...
Driver killed in Eau Claire County rollover crash
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver lost control and their vehicle rolled through the median onto the opposite lanes of traffic. The driver was ejected.
