Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
Related
Clam Pass Beach reopens to visitors as some remain wary of post Ian water
It’s one of the first beaches in Southwest Florida to open after Hurricane Ian, as many were washed away or left devastated by debris. A recovery that may still require a little more time.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel businesses rebuild dreams, look forward to successful new year
Sanibel businesses are still fighting hard to survive after Hurricane Ian and hoping 2023 will bring fewer twists and turns in the road to recovery. A massive 15-foot sinkhole mere steps away from Floral Artistry of Sanibel, owned by Frans Kox and his wife Jana Telecka, is the least of the store’s worries.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Farmer’s markets in Naples, Estero and Marco Island
From 7:30-11:30 a.m., Saturdays, through April 29, in the parking lot behind Tommy Bahamas, in Old Naples. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, music, dog treats, more. ANDSWFLA To Do List: ‘Hadestown,’ Vicki Barbolak at Off the Hook and more. ALSOBookworm:...
WINKNEWS.com
Different approaches to unusually cold weather from SWFL locals, visitors
Many moved to Southwest Florida for the warm weather, but Christmas weekend brought an unusual chill to the area, and residents had to cope in different ways. Most people from the area don’t like the cold weather one bit. Going outside, one can often pick out who is and isn’t a Southwest Florida based on their attire. The region may not have felt freezing temperatures, but lows in the 30s and highs just cracking the 50s are not what people signed up for.
Manatees look for warmer waters at Manatee Park
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee Park is a seasonal location for non-captive Florida manatees looking for a temporary shelter during winter. Temperatures across Southwest Florida reached the low 50s on Monday after a cold weekend with temperatures in the upper 30s. According to the Lee County government page, many...
Forecast: Cool weather remains though the night
Cloud cover will be tough to budge for the rest of today and a few showers linger in Collier County. It’s possible this disturbance could move farther north later today, but rain totals would likely be low. Tonight, cool weather remains though it won’t be quite as cold. Instead...
WINKNEWS.com
New Year’s Eve events across SWFL
New Year’s Eve is around the corner, which means friends and loved ones will get together and celebrate through midnight to usher in 2023. Fireworks will light up the night sky, champagne will be toasted at midnight, and downtown Fort Myers will be filled with people ready to ring in the new year.
WINKNEWS.com
Repairing couple’s south Fort Myers home costing nearly $150K after Ian
After the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian, many in Southwest Florida were faced with the difficult decision of packing up and leaving, or staying behind to rebuild. It was a dramatic fork in the road from a simple this-or-that choice, no matter how old you are. When WINK News...
Two Fort Myers Beach residents lose more than $32K in roofing repair scam
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — It’s a $32,500 mistake two Fort Myers Beach residents said cost them more than just money from their pockets. Giving a contractor money to fix their roof after Hurricane Ian… only to find out it was one big scam. “This for sure...
Port Charlotte man receives temporary trailer after living without roof & power since Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man is sleeping in safer conditions after getting help from across Southwest Florida. 82-year-old George Goins has lived in his home for seven years, but has been living without a roof and power since Hurricane Ian tore through. Amber Harris told ABC7...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: Local restaurants lost in 2022
The annual reflection on local restaurants that permanently closed in Southwest Florida was more difficult to compile this year because damage from Hurricane Ian left so many properties in limbo. Longtime Gulfshore favorites such as The Turtle Club in North Naples and Baleen at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort were...
WINKNEWS.com
Lighting up Times Square showcasing Fort Myers Beach rebuilding process after Ian
Lighting up Times Square bringing the focus of the town back to the community, fun, and a uniquely special environment, which is what it’s known for best. Santa Claus is coming to the town of Fort Myers Beach which is a welcomed sight. Especially for people who love the town that was decimated by Hurricane Ian.
WSVN-TV
Good Samaritan in Cape Coral celebrates Christmas with people he saved during Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — A group of people in Southwest Florida who met in a time of adversity came together to celebrate Christmas. These families may have different last names, but they came together as one in Cape Coral to celebrate Christmas. Friday night’s gathering was hosted by...
Cape Coral Publix sells winning ticket of $41 Million
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — One person won $41 Million on Christmas day. The prize from the Florida Lotto was sold at Publix on 3015 Pine Island Road SW. The winning number was 5-13-17-20-27-53. The next drawing will be on Wednesday with an estimated $1 Million prize.
Holiday waste collection schedules around Southwest Florida
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Wondering when to recycle all the Christmas wrapping or take out the holiday trash? Here you will find the schedules for trash and recycling pick up in your area. Towns and cities in the area have different rules when it comes to trash collection on the...
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL shoppers looking for post-Christmas deals
Historically, the week between Christmas and the new year is a big shopping week. People are going out to spend the money, gift cards, or returning gifts they got during the holidays. WINK News spoke with shoppers looking for after-Christmas deals at Miromar Outlets in Estero on Monday. Matt, who’s...
$41M lottery ticket sold at Florida Publix on Christmas Eve
A $41 million lottery ticket was sold at a Florida Publix on Christmas Eve, according to the Florida Lottery's website.
WINKNEWS.com
Multiple cars burglarized on Christmas in Cape Coral neighborhood
While Santa Claus was out delivering presents, a thief was busy breaking into cars in Cape Coral for Christmas, hitting multiple locations within five minutes of each other. Wayne Schult was one of the many victims whose cars were burglarized in southeast Cape Coral. “We’ve not had real issues along...
Downtown Fort Myers embraces last minute Christmas shoppers
Every little section at the Franklin Shops in Downtown Fort Myers is filled with merchandise from about 80 vendors.
Fort Myers Beach expects about half of the island's businesses to return
Business owners like Anita Cereceda said high property prices are a reason why many businesses may not return.
Comments / 1