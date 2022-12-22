ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel businesses rebuild dreams, look forward to successful new year

Sanibel businesses are still fighting hard to survive after Hurricane Ian and hoping 2023 will bring fewer twists and turns in the road to recovery. A massive 15-foot sinkhole mere steps away from Floral Artistry of Sanibel, owned by Frans Kox and his wife Jana Telecka, is the least of the store’s worries.
SANIBEL, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Farmer’s markets in Naples, Estero and Marco Island

From 7:30-11:30 a.m., Saturdays, through April 29, in the parking lot behind Tommy Bahamas, in Old Naples. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, music, dog treats, more. ANDSWFLA To Do List: ‘Hadestown,’ Vicki Barbolak at Off the Hook and more. ALSOBookworm:...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Different approaches to unusually cold weather from SWFL locals, visitors

Many moved to Southwest Florida for the warm weather, but Christmas weekend brought an unusual chill to the area, and residents had to cope in different ways. Most people from the area don’t like the cold weather one bit. Going outside, one can often pick out who is and isn’t a Southwest Florida based on their attire. The region may not have felt freezing temperatures, but lows in the 30s and highs just cracking the 50s are not what people signed up for.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Manatees look for warmer waters at Manatee Park

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee Park is a seasonal location for non-captive Florida manatees looking for a temporary shelter during winter. Temperatures across Southwest Florida reached the low 50s on Monday after a cold weekend with temperatures in the upper 30s. According to the Lee County government page, many...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New Year’s Eve events across SWFL

New Year’s Eve is around the corner, which means friends and loved ones will get together and celebrate through midnight to usher in 2023. Fireworks will light up the night sky, champagne will be toasted at midnight, and downtown Fort Myers will be filled with people ready to ring in the new year.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Tim Aten Knows: Local restaurants lost in 2022

The annual reflection on local restaurants that permanently closed in Southwest Florida was more difficult to compile this year because damage from Hurricane Ian left so many properties in limbo. Longtime Gulfshore favorites such as The Turtle Club in North Naples and Baleen at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort were...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL shoppers looking for post-Christmas deals

Historically, the week between Christmas and the new year is a big shopping week. People are going out to spend the money, gift cards, or returning gifts they got during the holidays. WINK News spoke with shoppers looking for after-Christmas deals at Miromar Outlets in Estero on Monday. Matt, who’s...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Multiple cars burglarized on Christmas in Cape Coral neighborhood

While Santa Claus was out delivering presents, a thief was busy breaking into cars in Cape Coral for Christmas, hitting multiple locations within five minutes of each other. ​Wayne Schult was one of the many victims whose cars were burglarized in southeast Cape Coral. “We’ve not had real issues along...
CAPE CORAL, FL

