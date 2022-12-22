BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winter Weather Advisory has now expired for Cullman, Etowah, and Cherokee Counties this evening. Snow showers on the tail end of a clipper system moving from west to east across north Alabama earlier this evening managed to produce accumulating snow around 0.5-1″ north of I-20. However, First Alert AccuTrack shows precipitation is beginning to dry out, so only a few brief flurries and periods of drizzle will be possible over the next few hours. The main concern going into the overnight and morning hours will be slippery travel. We have a First Alert for slick roads across Cherokee, Cullman, and Etowah Counties, especially on bridges and overpasses. So, please be careful if you have to be out and about!

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO