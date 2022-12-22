Read full article on original website
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsGreenville, NC
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
The year in photos: Views of Alabama in 2022
This is a curation of pictures taken throughout the year that shows the triumphs, tragedies, and everyday lives of Alabamians.
wbrc.com
Birmingham to close BJCC warming station for cleanup
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures expected to rise above freezing on Monday, December 26, the warming station in the South Exhibition Hall at the BJCC at will close 10 a.m. The City of Birmingham is closing the warming station for cleanup. The exhibition hall will reopen for anyone needing...
Bham Now
5 Birmingham-area tattoo shops to visit in the New Year
Planning for ways to spend your holiday money and gazing longingly at the tattoo you dreamed of ages ago? Look no further than these five spots in the Birmingham area that will help you finalize the perfect design. 1. Classic 13. With over 50 years of experience in the tattoo...
wbrc.com
BFRS: Water leak occurs at Birmingham City Hall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is on the scene of a water leak at Birmingham City Hall. BFRS says an elevator was filling with water. No one is trapped and no injuries have been reported. A Public Information Officer with the city says the leak was...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Stuffed Grouper is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
What started as a school project for a business idea has become a restaurant with a nearly 19-year track record of turning out tasty Creole and Cajun seafood. Jubilee Joe’s in Hoover started as a student project at UAB and was judged the most solid business model in a competition involving teams from multiple elite universities.
Bham Now
Authentic pizza comes to Inverness—Capella Pizzeria is now open
Italian lovers, get ready for true authentic wood-fired pizza in Birmingham! Capella Pizzeria is now open along U.S. 280, near Starbucks and Fresh Market. Keep reading to learn about the imported ingredients and delicious recipes that make this restaurant unique. From Italy to Birmingham. When you eat at Capella Pizzeria,...
wvtm13.com
Winter storm across nation affecting flights at Birmingham's airport Christmas Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Several flights arriving to the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport have been affected by the winter storm gripping much of the United States on Christmas Day. According to the airport's website, arriving flights on Southwest Airlines from Chicago, Dallas and Houston have been canceled or revised. Many other...
thisisalabama.org
Hanna Antiques has been selling treasures for 43 years
Birmingham’s Hanna Antiques Mall has served multiple generations of customers over its 43 years in business, and things don’t show any signs of slowing down. Children who were pulled through the store by their parents years ago often return as adults with their own kids in tow, hoping to inculcate an appreciation for wooden furniture and good deals.
thebamabuzz.com
7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays
According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
wbrc.com
Multiple reports of pipes bursting this Christmas weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas Eve is not turning out the way several people across Birmingham expected. Numerous calls came in to WBRC Saturday as people were frustrated because they say they have no running water due to their pipes bursting and flooding their homes. They said their water has been turned off as a result with no indication of when it’ll be back on.
Comeback Town: Is metro Birmingham ready for regional governance?
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Christopher Tyler Burks. It seems to me that David Sher has done us all a great service by publishing ComebackTown.com. While there is excellent coverage of regional issues across our media,...
wvtm13.com
Remaining cold today with snow flurries possible
The cold temperatures continue into Monday, but some warmer weather is not too far away! Check the video forecast for the latest. What a cold snap! Birmingham officially spent 60 hours below freezing, Tuscaloosa 59 hours and Anniston 58 hours. Since last Thursday, Huntsville has yet to make it above the freezing mark.
wvtm13.com
Extreme cold leaves extended stay motel without water
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — The blast of cold air has meant broken water lines for many people in Central Alabama throughout the holiday weekend. The water was off for much of the weekend at the Inn Town Suites on West Oxmoor Road in Homewood because of a frozen or ruptured water line. Russ Atchison has been a resident at the extended stay facility for about 10 months now. He says he returned to his room early Saturday afternoon to find the water off.
Alabama farmstead featured on ABC’s ‘Made In America’ series
An Alabama farmstead is getting some national recognition. Oprah’s Favorite Things and ABC World News Tonight recently featured Stone Hollow Farmstead in Harpersville as part of their Made in America series. The segment, which celebrates small businesses across America, put a spotlight on Stone Hollow’s movie night trio popcorn box―a gift box of heirloom variety popcorn, an infused olive oil, and infused sea salt.
wbrc.com
Ramsay-McCormack developer says they’re fighting through delays to deliver for Ensley neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In late 2019, when the city of Birmingham chose Ensley District Developers to redevelop the Ramsay-McCormack building, there was hope that within a couple of years, a 10-story symbol of blight could be transformed into a catalyst for change in the Ensley community. In 2020, the...
wbrc.com
Man shot and killed overnight in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning on Jefferson Ave. Around 1:44 a.m. Birmingham Police responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Jefferson Ave. They arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Slippery travel across north Alabama through Tuesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winter Weather Advisory has now expired for Cullman, Etowah, and Cherokee Counties this evening. Snow showers on the tail end of a clipper system moving from west to east across north Alabama earlier this evening managed to produce accumulating snow around 0.5-1″ north of I-20. However, First Alert AccuTrack shows precipitation is beginning to dry out, so only a few brief flurries and periods of drizzle will be possible over the next few hours. The main concern going into the overnight and morning hours will be slippery travel. We have a First Alert for slick roads across Cherokee, Cullman, and Etowah Counties, especially on bridges and overpasses. So, please be careful if you have to be out and about!
wvtm13.com
Protecting outdoor pets during winter blast in Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is urging pet owners to bring outdoor pets inside during the winter blast. Experts say when temperatures hit single digits, animals are at risk and their fur coats oftentimes aren't enough to keep them warm. Water dishes will freeze outside, leaving outdoor pets without water.
In 2023, a series of programs in Birmingham will commemorate 60 years since the city’s 1963 civil rights campaign
In 2023, the city of Birmingham will devote the year to commemorating the 60th anniversary of the 1963 Birmingham civil rights movement. The year of tribute will be a collaboration with area churches, arts organizations, activists, businesses and nonprofits. The tributes will include a series of programs, events, workshops, and entertainment that will be open to the entire community. The theme for the year is “Forging Justice,” a nod to Birmingham’s industrial beginnings.
Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Now, state officials, local fire departments and county commissions are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out, al.com reported. […]
