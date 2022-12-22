Read full article on original website
Ski and Snowboard Club Vail: How the Valley’s on-snow educators make ski town life work
Chris Laske’s 6 a.m. coffee is interrupted by the faint cry of his five-week-old baby. Before hammering out morning emails, the Ski and Snowboard Club Vail freeski and snowboard program director settles into his parenting routine, feeding breakfast to his two kids, born just 16 months apart. Club coaches...
Vail Mountain opens new 6-seat chairlift in Game Creek Bowl for 2022-23 season
Vail Mountain on Monday opened its new, six-seat chairlift in Game Creek Bowl, opening the popular west-facing bowl to skiers and snowboarders for the 2022-23 season. The Game Creek Express six-seater is a project long envisioned for Game Creek Bowl, but is also a project that saw a delayed opening this season as crews worked to install several new chairlifts throughout the region.
Is Vail’s lodging occupancy dip for Christmas week affecting other businesses in town?
Lodging occupancy for the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day looks like it will be down from the record-setting numbers of 2021. But the impact is uncertain from that dip. Drew Riley is an owner of longtime Vail Village restaurants Russell’s and Los Amigos. Riley said Russell’s...
Living with the lions: In winter especially, mountain lions are all around us, even if we can’t see them
As snow blankets the Vail Valley, evidence of all four-legged residents is captured in soft footprints across the white landscape. Hooves of many shapes and sizes appear, sometimes in abundant swirls, indicating the presence of entire herds of deer and elk. Where such activity is visible, the proximity of another four-legged neighbor is inevitable. Mostly invisible, mountain lions are sometimes lurking just a couple dozen yards away. Most of the time, we never know it.
Mikhail Turovsky exhibition to benefit Limbs for Liberty
What: Mikhail Turovsky Exhibition to Benefit Limbs for Liberty. When: Tuesday Dec 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Where: Vail International Gallery, 100 E Meadow Drive Suite 17, Vail Village. More info: 970 476 2525, VailGallery.com. Vail International Gallery will host a benefit exhibition of works on paper by Mikhail Turovsky and select...
Vail Town Council, community advocate for harm reduction measures in town￼
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, members of Vail’s community as well as its Town Council advocated for more access to harm reduction measures as the fentanyl crisis continues to rise in the community and across the state. Council member Jen Mason asked during the afternoon session for majority support to...
Water tank designation caps off a year of wet work in Minturn
The Minturn Town Council on Wednesday made official the creation of its register of historic places by adding something to it. The silver water tank overlooking the downtown area, which bears the town’s name in bold font, became the first property added to the Town of Minturn Register of Historic Places after an application for designation received council approval on second reading. The first reading was approved Dec. 7.
VIDEO: It’s a Thresher Glade holiday at Beaver Creek: ON THE HILL 12.23.22
Join ON THE HILL host Sean Naylor for a run through Thresher Glade at Beaver Creek while spreading cheer and good news for those incoming visitors dreaming of a white Christmas.
Vail area ministers talk about how the old story of Christmas resonates in the world today
The Christmas story has been told by Christians for 2,000 years or so. But that story still resonates among believers. At Grace Lutheran Church in Edwards, Pastor Jason Haynes said this year’s theme is that Jesus came for the broken. “This should be a time of happiness,” Haynes said....
Romer: My Christmas list for the Vail Valley
Christmas lists are a holiday tradition. In the spirit of the season, here’s a list of things that I’d like to see under the Vail Valley Christmas tree this year:. The health of the business community and the health of the larger community in which it lives are inextricable. The continued success and resiliency of our community depend upon continued business success and the foundation of small businesses that make up our community.
Meghan Gallegos honored with Vail Health Elevate Award
Meghan Gallegos has been named the third recipient of the Vail Health Elevate Award. Vail Health created the Elevate Award in June 2022 to give patients and their families an opportunity to nominate and thank employees who have touched their lives in some way. Based at the Vail Health Hospital...
Sustainable Vail: Sustainable giving this holiday season
This holiday season, sustainable practices are just one gift you can give yourself, your community and your planet. When selecting and presenting the perfect gift, there are ways in which we can all reduce our impact on the environment. Following are a few sustainable giving tips to utilize this holiday season and throughout the year.
Q&A with Vail’s Elizabeth Basso
With more than 25 years of experience in interior design, Elizabeth Basso, owner of Basso Interiors, brings her clients’ dreams to life. She has inspired her clients with all types of projects, from a one room remodel to new luxury homes over 10,000 square feet. She excels at customizing spaces to the passions and sensibilities of each client, ushering in a warm, colorful and inviting feel — not just through design, but also through her personality.
Colorado Communities for Climate Action seeks support from Eagle
Colorado Communities for Climate Action, a coalition comprised of local governments working to fight climate change through legislation, is looking to Eagle for its membership. Within the valley, current local governments involved in Colorado Communities for Climate Action include Avon, Eagle County and Vail. Statewide, over a quarter of the Colorado population is represented by Colorado Communities for Climate Action. Eagle, knee-deep into its ambitious goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, was pitched by coalition membership during the Dec. 13 Town Council meeting.
Beaver Creek’s Alpine Kind provides ‘one-of-a-kind’ mountain-themed gifts and apparel
What goods or services do you provide? Alpine Kind is a mountain-themed gift and apparel boutique that provides a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, unique to Beaver Creek. What¹s new or exciting at your place of business? Alpine Kind is focused on providing well-sourced outdoor-themed apparel and gifts that promote an outdoor lifestyle for the entire family. We are making an effort to partner with local nonprofits, like the Gore Range Gravity Alliance and the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance, to promote an outdoor lifestyle not only in our shop and to the guests of Beaver Creek, but within the community.
Howard: A cheerful holiday season
We hope you enjoyed Vail Mountain’s 60th Anniversary Birthday Bash. It felt great to celebrate the mountain’s anniversary with champagne toasts, birthday cake, the launch of our first Ice Bar, live mountaintop music, and concerts in the village. Most importantly, it was outstanding to see our December storms...
Pitman: Is early season backcountry travel safe?
The snow is here and the backcountry beckons. Whether skiing, boarding, snowshoeing or boot packing, the lure is hard to resist. Is it safe out there early in the season? It certainly can be. Some people may think that until the snow builds up in prodigious amounts, it’s hard to...
Trust Our Land: Thinking about wildlife and community this holiday season
As our local elk herd descends into our valley, we’re reminded why we put all this effort, time and resources into conservation. These elk aren’t just setting up winter camp in any old lot or park — they’re returning to the winter habitats where they know they’ll find temporary solace.
