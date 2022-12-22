ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Total enrollment at West Virginia’s public colleges and universities remains steady, dual enrollment rising

By Austin Simms
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bivzS_0jrqztal00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a release from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, student enrollment in West Virginia’s community and technical colleges and public four-year universities remained mostly steady for the fall 2022 semester compared to the year before.

For the state’s community and technical colleges, enrollment rose from 15,555 in 2021 to 15,770 in 2022, with public four-year enrollment declining slightly from 57,102 in 2021 to 56,303 in 2022 – representing a 1.4 percent decline.

First-time freshmen enrollment rose across both systems, increasing at community colleges from 2,441 in 2021 to 2,530 in 2022, and from 9,433 in 2021 to 9,802 for public universities – the first new freshmen enrollment increase at baccalaureate institutions in several years.

The number of high school students taking dual enrollment courses from public colleges and universities increased across the board in 2022.

Those taking courses through the community and technical colleges rose from 2,859 in 2021 to 3,212 in 2022 while those taking courses through the state’s universities rose from 5,290 in 2021 to 5,908 in 2022.

In total, more than 900 students took dual enrollment courses over the year before.

Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education, emphasized the positive impact of dual enrollment courses for high school students.

“Nearly 67 percent of students in the class of 2021 who took dual enrollment courses went to a community college or a four-year institution after graduation, while only 23 percent of students who didn’t take any college-level courses in high school continued on,” Chancellor Tucker said.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Former Supreme Court Justice Larry Starcher Dies

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) Larry V. Starcher, a retired Supreme Court Justice and Monongalia County Circuit Judge, passed away Saturday, December 24. He was 80. “Justice Starcher devoted his life to public service, as a circuit judge, Supreme Court justice, and law professor,” said Chief Justice John Hutchison. “He was a mentor to many young lawyers, law students, and law clerks. His love for the law school was known to all. His monetary gifts were important, but his gift of teaching was the most important of all. He had an incredible work ethic and was a champion of many causes. He was a loyal friend to many and will be sorely missed. On behalf of my fellow justices, I send sincere condolences to his family.”
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia to receive up to $4.8M for livestock project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding.In a news release, the senators said the funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide financial and technical help for Appalachian farmers and agricultural producers to support the adoption of climate-smart practices and improve marketing for grass-fed beef products.The university is partnering with Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, West Virginia State University, the West Virginia Conservation Agency, the Soil and Water Conservation Division of Virginia's Department of Conservation and Recreation, and Hickory Nut Gap on the project.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Grid operator talks energy strain during ‘historic’ winter storm

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Paul McGlynn calls last week’s winter storm “historic.”. McGlynn, Executive Director of System Operations at PJM, has been working in the energy transmission industry for more than 35 years. He says the energy load experienced during the weekend was among the highest he’s ever...
TEXAS STATE
bicmagazine.com

Form Energy to build long-duration battery plant in West Virginia

(Reuters) Form Energy Inc, a startup hoping to make long-duration storage batteries from materials including iron to store power from renewable energy, will partner with West Virginia to build a manufacturing plant in the state, the company and politicians said. The plant is slated to be built starting next year...
WEIRTON, WV
Metro News

Guard helps with Community in Schools gift distribution

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — When First Lady Cathy Justice and the Communities In Schools program needed help in distributing 8,000 gifts for schoolkids in 36 counties they reached out to the West Virginia National Guard to handle the logistics. State Adjutant General Bill Crane said they were happing to help.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
bowhuntingmag.com

West Virginia 20-Point Buck Scores 174 5/8

David Miller first identified his 2021 target buck, which was aged at 7.5 years old, way back in 2017. As we get ready to break into 2023, this kill is our final look back into the fall of 2021. If you missed the other monster bucks we've already covered, be sure to check them out — including the Dustin Huff buck (Indiana), the Mike Callas buck (Iowa), the Zach Meadows buck (Oklahoma), and the David Souza buck (Ohio).
IOWA STATE
DC News Now

Counties with the longest life expectancy in West Virginia

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces Form Energy will site first American battery manufacturing plant in Weirton, creating hundreds of jobs

Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Form Energy, Inc. (Form Energy) will partner with the State of West Virginia to build its first iron-air battery manufacturing facility on 55 acres of property in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, along the Ohio River, in the city of Weirton. The new battery manufacturing plant is expected to create a minimum of 750 new full-time jobs and will represent a total investment of up to $760 million.
WEIRTON, WV
Mount Vernon News

Ohio jobless numbers continue to tell different stories

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio’s unemployment numbers continue to tell two different stories for the second consecutive month. Unemployment remained steady at 4.2%, but the labor force participation rate fell, and the monthly household survey showed weakness. All that means, The Buckeye Institute says, is that more people...
OHIO STATE
Lootpress

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for all 55 counties in WV ahead of winter storm; declares Friday a full-day holiday for state employees

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state in the coming days. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning today, Thursday, December 22, 2022, continuing throughout the week and into the coming holiday weekend.
wfirnews.com

Map of outages also shows warming shelters

See the latest update from AEP Below. This is the final update regarding this storm. Monday, December 26, 2022 – 11:45 a.m. More than 1,100 workers remain committed to restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging winds and bitterly cold temperatures.
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

20 facts you didn’t know about West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is a state of natural beauty and rich history. The mountains many call home also hold many interesting facts and records you may not have known about. Did you know West Virginia’s forest covers nearly 80 percent of the state or that the youngest and oldest governor are the […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Status of Justice's Next COVID-19 Press Conference

As of the end of the work day, Thursday, Dec. 22, there was no word on when Gov. Jim Justice's next statewide COVID-19 press conference would take place. Visit the governor's Web site by clicking HERE to see updates. As of yesterday at 5 p.m., it was showing Tuesday's press conference and time.
Government Technology

West Virginia Governor Wants TikTok Off State Devices

(TNS) — A TikTok ban on state-issued devices is already in place in most areas of state government, and Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he will introduce a bill next month to include the ban for all entities related to the state. Justice was responding to an effort by...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy