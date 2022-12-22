Emergency officials say to prepare for power outages

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Directors with emergency management in the area are urging residents to prepare themselves and their homes on the chance this week’s winter storms leave them without electricity for a long period of time.

Mahoning County Emergency Management Director Andy Frost says it’s a good idea to make sure there’s enough gas in your car or truck. Have enough groceries on hand to last for several days, And be sure your cell phones and other devices are fully charged.

“God forbid, we have these extended outages. We’ll be putting through the media and through our social media sites at the county EMA as to updates or anything that would need done at this time,” Frost said.

Frost says it’s also a good idea to check on family and neighbors if service is disrupted for any length of time.

