Elderly neglect investigation reveals woman stole $33k from victim: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 42-year-old Natalie Belche of Fort Walton Beach with exploiting a disabled elderly woman.

OCSO said Belche allegedly stole $33,040.72 from an elderly woman between Jan. 2021 and Mar. 2022. This is Belche’s second arrest stemming from an elderly neglect charge on the same victim filed in Apr. 2022.

According to the arrest report, Belche become the victim’s power of attorney after she was diagnosed with an unnamed medical condition.

OCSO said in the report that the elderly woman at the time could not make financial decisions for herself. The victim brought in $3,200-$4,000 monthly from social security and her husband’s military retirement benefits.

The arrest report said Belche withdrew from the victim’s bank account 29 times totaling $13,780. COSO said Belche also made 288 purchases totaling $19,260.72 for liquor stores, hotel rooms, jail call payments and more.

Investigators confirmed the amounts from the victim’s bank account with transfers made to Belche’s Regions account as well as reservations at different hotels in Fort Walton Beach.

Belche told deputies she did make purchases from the victim’s account but only to feed the elderly woman. The elderly neglect investigation states “the Victim was considered underweight, according to Adult Protective Services and Home Nurse Aids.”

Deputies also arrested 20-year-old Cameron Haynes of Fort Walton Beach for elderly neglect in June.

According to the arrest report, Haynes told investigators Belche did have access to the victim’s financial accounts and used them for personal use such as Amazon packages, alcohol and tanning services.

Haynes is set to go to pre-trail on Feb. 13, 2023, facing neglect of a disabled elderly adult. He is out of jail on a $3,500 bond.

With the added charges, Belche is listed for a felony plea court hearing on Jan. 26, 2023. Belche is charged with possession of drugs, crimes against a disabled elderly adult, and exploitation. She is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.