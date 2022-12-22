ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Elderly neglect investigation reveals woman stole $33k from victim: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGdJG_0jrqzFj300

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 42-year-old Natalie Belche of Fort Walton Beach with exploiting a disabled elderly woman.

OCSO said Belche allegedly stole $33,040.72 from an elderly woman between Jan. 2021 and Mar. 2022. This is Belche’s second arrest stemming from an elderly neglect charge on the same victim filed in Apr. 2022.

Hard Freeze ahead starting tonight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wj1yR_0jrqzFj300

According to the arrest report, Belche become the victim’s power of attorney after she was diagnosed with an unnamed medical condition.

OCSO said in the report that the elderly woman at the time could not make financial decisions for herself. The victim brought in $3,200-$4,000 monthly from social security and her husband’s military retirement benefits.

The arrest report said Belche withdrew from the victim’s bank account 29 times totaling $13,780. COSO said Belche also made 288 purchases totaling $19,260.72 for liquor stores, hotel rooms, jail call payments and more.

Investigators confirmed the amounts from the victim’s bank account with transfers made to Belche’s Regions account as well as reservations at different hotels in Fort Walton Beach.

Belche told deputies she did make purchases from the victim’s account but only to feed the elderly woman. The elderly neglect investigation states “the Victim was considered underweight, according to Adult Protective Services and Home Nurse Aids.”

Deputies also arrested 20-year-old Cameron Haynes of Fort Walton Beach for elderly neglect in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BqYUG_0jrqzFj300

According to the arrest report, Haynes told investigators Belche did have access to the victim’s financial accounts and used them for personal use such as Amazon packages, alcohol and tanning services.

Haynes is set to go to pre-trail on Feb. 13, 2023, facing neglect of a disabled elderly adult. He is out of jail on a $3,500 bond.

With the added charges, Belche is listed for a felony plea court hearing on Jan. 26, 2023. Belche is charged with possession of drugs, crimes against a disabled elderly adult, and exploitation. She is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

How to help family of fallen Okaloosa Co. Deputy Ray Hamilton

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have been flooded with questions on how to help the family of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Hamilton was shot and killed Christmas Eve when responding to a domestic violence battery call on North Park Blvd in Fort Walton Beach. The suspect remains in OCSO custody […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Suspect charged with premeditated murder of Okaloosa County deputy

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Timothy Price-Williams, 43, faces a 1st-degree premeditated murder charge. He’s accused of shooting and killing Corporal Ray Hamilton on Christmas Eve after deputies responded to a domestic violence call. According to Price-Williams’ arrest report, the night before the shooting, he slapped a woman in the face and shoved her […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

2 hospitalized after stabbing on Fairfield Drive in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people are hospitalized after a stabbing on Fairfield Drive in Escambia County Monday night, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. The incident took place around 4:34 p.m. on the 3100 block of Fairfield Drive. According to the sheriff's office, one male and one female...
navarrenewspaper.com

OSCO escort returning Corporal Ray Hamilton to Okaloosa County today

This afternoon an official OCSO escort will be returning fallen Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Ray Hamilton to Okaloosa County from Pensacola.This procession, limited to the official escort vehicles, is expected to leave Pensacola around 2 p.m. and take Highway 98 into Mary Esther. From there it will travel from Doolittle to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hurlburt Field Road to the ultimate destination of Emerald Coast Funeral Home on Racetrack Road.Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies have remained with Corporal Hamilton since the tragic event and will continue to stand vigil up to and through his memorial service.OSCO respectfully ask for the public’s patience and understanding as to any potential temporary traffic impacts from today’s journey from Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Florida deputy fatally shot during Christmas Eve standoff

SHALIMAR, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in the Florida Panhandle was fatally shot Christmas Eve during a standoff with a suspect who was being served a warrant. Timothy Price-Williams has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the killing Saturday of Cpl. Ray Hamilton in Fort Walton Beach. Hamilton was setting up a perimeter […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

OCSO family is grieving and heartbroken.

A member of OSCO Special Response Team has just succumbed to injuries after being shot during a response to a domestic violence situation on North Park Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach. The SRT team had been called out to the residence after the suspect in a domestic violence battery refused...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pine Forest Rd. in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Escambia County Monday night. Escambia County EMS was dispatched to Pine Forest Rd. and Longleaf Dr. around 6:25 p.m. According to officials, the pedestrian was conscious when they were transported to the...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Trial date set for Pensacola man charged with raping teenage girl

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A trial date is set for a Pensacola man charged with raping a teenage girl. 59-year-old Sandor Bozsar's trial is scheduled for late March. Escambia County deputies arrested him last month. The sheriff's office says a teenage girl had missed her bus on Nov. 10. She told...
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Panama City woman facing attempted murder charge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman is behind bars facing an attempted murder charge. Panama City police said Kristi Lee McCaffery was arrested after allegedly shooting her husband in the face on Christmas Eve. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. McCaffery is booked in the Bay County Jail […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Convicted Pensacola felon turns himself in after high-speed vehicle chase, shooting in Santa Rosa Co.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit and shooting in a Navarre Publix parking lot turned himself into the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night. Grayson Zachary Eagan, 29, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, trafficking amphetamine […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy