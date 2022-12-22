Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Independence County Senior Citizens Program office closed after plumbing burst
The Independence County Senior Citizens Program’s Batesville office experienced a “catastrophic plumbing burst” in their commercial kitchen and will be closed for all congregate, home-delivered meals, and socialization until Jan. 3, 2023, according to a release from the organization on Monday. The release said transportation routes for...
whiterivernow.com
White River Health: Dr. Allgood to retire, Dr. Ko welcomed
Dr. John Allgood (pictured above, left), radiation oncologist at White River Health, has announced his plans for retirement. As a radiation oncologist, he has dedicated his practice to specializing in treatment plans for patients based on their individual needs. He is currently in practice at White River Health Cancer Center, previously known as WRMC Cancer Care Center.
KATV
Jackson County firefighters called to fire at one of their own homes
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A fire crew in Jackson County was called to a fire at the house of one of their own firefighters on Friday night. The Diaz Fire Department responded to the house fire in the Erwin Volunteer Fire Department District, dispatched as mutual aid, our content partner Region 8 News reports.
KTLO
Woodell back in trouble for theft of property
A Baxter County man recently charged with domestic battery is back in trouble after allegedly using a woman’s debit card while she was in the hospital. According to the probable cause affidavit, a theft of property report was filed against 31-year-old Caleb Joshua Woodell after the victim noticed purchases made on the card while she was in the care of Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
whiterivernow.com
Independence County Senior Citizens Program locations to help during cold
The Independence County Senior Citizens Program will be available during regular business hours to be used as a warming center during Extreme Cold Advisory warnings. The locations and operation of business schedules are:. Batesville: 1590 E. College, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Newark: 130 14th St., Monday and...
Kait 8
Silver Alert canceled for Sharp County woman
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old woman from Cave City. According to the alert, Deborah Linthicum was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 149 Kathenda in Cave City. It is unclear what led ASP to cancel the alert, and Linthicum’s...
KTLO
Friday morning fire causes damage to MH residence
A fire Friday morning caused damage to nearly a quarter of a Mountain Home residence. No one was injured in the blaze, and the resident was believed to be out of the house at the time it started. According to a Mountain Home Fire Department spokesperson, 19 personnel responded to...
Kait 8
Crews respond to three fires in single day
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jonesboro Fire Department was kept busy Friday morning as three structure fires broke out inside of city limits. According to the fire department, the first fire happened just after 8 a.m. on Bradley Street. They reported a well—involved residential fire when they arrived and said that heavy smoke and fire were coming from both the home and from a camper nearby.
Kait 8
Highway back open following crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Highway 49 in Craighead County is back in operation after a crash had traffic at a standstill. According to ARDOT, the crash happened northwest of Brookland at 7:04 p.m. As of 7:38 p.m., all lanes are back open. No injuries were reported.
KTLO
Investigation finds Jonesboro officer participated in exercises leading up to his death, contradicting initial accounts
This still image taken from video released in an Arkansas State Police report shows Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks being attended to by medical personnel during a July 17 training at a state police academy. (Courtesy of Arkansas State Police via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) Arkansas State Police investigators were originally led to...
Authorities inactivate Silver Alert for missing Cave City woman
Update: She has now been located and the Silver Alert has been inactivated. Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding a missing 72-year-old. According to reports, she was last seen on December 22 in Cave City. She is described as being about 5'2" in height...
Kait 8
Finding shelter from the cold
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Jonesboro can find shelter from the cold in two locations. The Earl Bell Community Center and the Salvation Army are providing shelter for those trying to get away from the cold. “People could die, people could die out on the streets. I mean, it’s...
KTLO
Baxter County man arrested for stealing water
A Baxter County man has been arrested after tampering with a water meter. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Northeast Public Water Authority (NPWA) stating a water meter had been tampered with, causing a large water leak. Employees stated...
Kait 8
ARDOT faces challenges with road cleanup
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - ARDOT crews ran into problems trying to clear the roads on Friday. The winter weather system that came in on Thursday, Dec. 22 came rapidly, as temperatures plunged within hours, along with the snow and gusty winds. ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said it helped...
KYTV
Crews restore power to nearly 350 homes in Mountain Home, Ark.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Crews restored power to around 340 residents in Mountain Home on Friday night. According to a press release from Black Hills Energy - the supplier of natural gas to the area - high winds and extremely cold temperatures resulted in a disruption of natural gas services to their customers.
Kait 8
18-wheeler catches on fire in crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An 18-wheeler wrecked on Highway 63 in Hardy. A crash involving an 18-wheeler and a car took place at 11:33 a.m. on Dec. 22. The 18-wheeler leaked gas and caused the car to catch on fire. According to IDriveArkansas, Arkansas State Police were at the...
Kait 8
Power outages as winter storm moves out of Region 8
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Several communities are facing power issues as winter weather moves out of Northeast Arkansas. In Jonesboro, the stop light at the intersection of Race Street and Caraway Drive is currently out. Dispatch was made aware of the issue sometime after 8:30 p.m. The street...
KTLO
Tracy area structure total loss after early morning fire
A structure in Baxter County was a total loss after an early morning fire on Friday. No injuries were reported from the blaze. According to Tracy Area Assistant Fire Chief Cade Seal, the Tracy Area, Salesville and Buford fire departments were paged around 1:30 to the 3000 block of Sycamore Springs Road, also known as Arkansas Highway 342. Nearly 20 personnel were on the scene as eight additional departments were called in to help or to cover a station. Seal says the weather conditions increased the difficulty in fighting the fire.
whiterivernow.com
Newport man arrested in Batesville faces felony drug counts
A Newport man is facing five drug-related felonies after a traffic stop by an Independence County sheriff’s deputy this week. According to court information, Joshua D. Henry, 40, was stopped by Deputy Nick Ade in Batesville on Wednesday. The arrest affidavit said the deputy recognized Henry, knowing Henry had...
