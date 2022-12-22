Deadline approaching for high school seniors interested in becoming WV teachers to apply for $40,000 scholarship

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Current high school seniors who are interested in becoming teachers in West Virginia have until December 31 of this year to apply for the state’s newest and most prestigious scholarship, the Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program.

This scholarship, now entering its fourth year, provides up to $10,000 per year – or $40,000 total – for 25 new scholars each year from a national applicant pool.

“Teaching is one of the most important and rewarding careers a student can choose to pursue. Our Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars represent West Virginia’s most promising future teachers, and we’re ready to welcome even more to these impressive ranks,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education.

The Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program, the state’s only scholarship open to both in-state and out-of-state applicants, is designed to help West Virginia address ongoing teacher shortages in math, science, special education, and elementary education.

Recipients commit to teaching in one of these high-demand fields in West Virginia for at least five years after graduation.

The Underwood-Smith award is stackable with other forms of financial aid. West Virginia residents who receive the Promise Scholarship as well ($5,000 per year) receive $15,000 per year to help pay for college.

For more information on the Underwood-Smith Scholarship, please click here.