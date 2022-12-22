ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kfdi.com

Victims uncooperative after east Wichita shooting

Two people were hospitalized but are expected to be OK, after a shooting in east Wichita on Christmas morning. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Killarney Ct. around 4 a.m., and found an injured 18 and 20-year-old. They were transported with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.
WICHITA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Two people killed after shooting in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in east Wichita has killed two people. Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms a shooting in the 900 block of S. Mission Rd. in Wichita. The call came in around 9:45 p.m. Friday. According to a spokesperson with the Wichita Police Department, a man and...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

classiccountry1070.com

KWCH.com

Missing El Dorado woman found

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: El Dorado police say Mary was found safe!. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Dorado police are searching for an 89-year-old woman. Police said she was last seen by family last night. Her family said they were unable to contact her today and her vehicle was missing from her...
EL DORADO, KS
kfdi.com

2 People Dead, 2 in Critical Condition After Shooting in S.E. Wichita

Two are dead and two are in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in a southeast Wichita neighborhood. Wichita Police were called to the Castle Heights Apartments in the 900 block of S. Mission Road around 10 p.m. and they found two men, ages 22 and 42, with several gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police said they have undergone surgery and they are in stable condition.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police ID Kansas man who died in 2-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as 50-year-old Nicky Ball of Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Just after 4:30p.m. Friday, a 1999 Toyota Avalon driven by Ball was southbound on Sheridan Ave at 18th Street North in Wichita. The Toyota entered the...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita man sentenced to over 12 years for the 2016 stabbing of twin sisters

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man has been convicted and sentenced to over 12 years for the 2016 stabbing of twin sisters. The Sedgwick County District Court says a jury found 44-year-old Seth Collins guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery for stabbing Kayla Brown to death and wounding her twin sister.
WICHITA, KS

