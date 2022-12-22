Two are dead and two are in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in a southeast Wichita neighborhood. Wichita Police were called to the Castle Heights Apartments in the 900 block of S. Mission Road around 10 p.m. and they found two men, ages 22 and 42, with several gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police said they have undergone surgery and they are in stable condition.

