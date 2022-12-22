Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presentsEdy ZooWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWichita, KS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
Related
kfdi.com
Victims uncooperative after east Wichita shooting
Two people were hospitalized but are expected to be OK, after a shooting in east Wichita on Christmas morning. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Killarney Ct. around 4 a.m., and found an injured 18 and 20-year-old. They were transported with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.
fourstateshomepage.com
Two people killed after shooting in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in east Wichita has killed two people. Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms a shooting in the 900 block of S. Mission Rd. in Wichita. The call came in around 9:45 p.m. Friday. According to a spokesperson with the Wichita Police Department, a man and...
Two men shot in east Wichita Christmas morning
It happened just before 4 a.m. in the 500 block of N. Rock Road. The victims were an 18-year-old and 20-year-old, who were taken to a local hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
Body found under bridge in south Wichita
First responders are currently in south Wichita, where a body has been found.
KVOE
Federal case continues for Greenwood County man after alleged offender registry violation
Proceedings continue in federal court for a Greenwood County man accused in federal court of failing to register as a sex offender. Brandon Grulkowski, age 29 of Eureka, was indicted in October. The indictment accuses Grulkowski of failing to register between Feb. 1 and Aug. 24. Jury trial has been...
KAKE TV
Early morning shooting sends 2 to hospital on Christmas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An early morning shooting in Wichita sent two to the hospital on Sunday. The Wichita Police Department says the shooting took place around 4 a.m. and two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing. The identities of the victims and location...
Two dead in southeast Wichita shooting
The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Friday, at the Castle Heights Apartments. Officers found the bodies of a man and a woman, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita man sentenced to prison for fatal stabbing
A Wichita man was sentenced to over 12 years in prison for a fatal stabbing incident in an apartment complex parking lot in 2016. A jury found 44-year-old Seth Collins guilty of second degree murder and aggravated battery. He was arrested after the April, 2016 stabbing death of 22-year-old Kayla Brown and the wounding of Brown’s twin sister.
Wichita man sentenced for 2020 motel murder
Ricky Hollins, 42, of Wichita, was sentenced by a judge to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 50 years for the murder of Stephanie Duran in 2020.
KWCH.com
Missing El Dorado woman found
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: El Dorado police say Mary was found safe!. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- El Dorado police are searching for an 89-year-old woman. Police said she was last seen by family last night. Her family said they were unable to contact her today and her vehicle was missing from her...
kfdi.com
2 People Dead, 2 in Critical Condition After Shooting in S.E. Wichita
Two are dead and two are in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in a southeast Wichita neighborhood. Wichita Police were called to the Castle Heights Apartments in the 900 block of S. Mission Road around 10 p.m. and they found two men, ages 22 and 42, with several gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police said they have undergone surgery and they are in stable condition.
Restaurant inspections: Old milk, roaches in freezer, dirty linens, closure in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
‘Further along than I thought’: Family hopeful about recovery for Wichita boy hit by car
Nathan Veith has made a lot of progress since suffering a brain injury in September, but there still is a lot of work ahead.
Man dead in northeast Wichita crash
Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed the victim was not breathing when emergency personnel arrived and died a little later. The investigation continues in this fatal accident.
Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
Police release name and details in fatal NW Wichita accident involving a car and SUV
The collision happened in the intersection of 18th and Sheridan, where there is no stop sign.
Victim identified in fatal northwest Wichita crash
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened in northwest Wichita on Friday afternoon.
Police ID Kansas man who died in 2-vehicle crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as 50-year-old Nicky Ball of Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Just after 4:30p.m. Friday, a 1999 Toyota Avalon driven by Ball was southbound on Sheridan Ave at 18th Street North in Wichita. The Toyota entered the...
KAKE TV
Wichita man sentenced to over 12 years for the 2016 stabbing of twin sisters
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man has been convicted and sentenced to over 12 years for the 2016 stabbing of twin sisters. The Sedgwick County District Court says a jury found 44-year-old Seth Collins guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery for stabbing Kayla Brown to death and wounding her twin sister.
Silver Alert canceled, missing woman found safe in Derby
A woman suffering from dementia is missing from El Dorado.
Comments / 0