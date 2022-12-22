Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Monday to remain cold with frigid wind chill before temps rise for rest of year
PHILADELPHIA - Cold weather continues to blast parts of the country with bitterly cold temperatures after a winter storm brought precipitation and an arctic blast going, making it the coldest Christmas the Delaware Valley has seen in years. Monday morning temperatures across the Delaware Valley are in the teens and...
fox29.com
Santa Claus brings coldest Christmas across the Delaware Valley since 2000
PHILADELPHIA - Jack Frost has most certainly been nipping at noses all around the Delaware Valley as temperature reached a high of just 20 degrees to bring the coldest Christmas in more than two decades!. Of course, there is a benefit to this weekend's cold weather: a little White Christmas!...
fox29.com
Bitter cold keeps last-minute shoppers away from stores in Camden County
HADDONFIELD, N.J. - Some people across the Delaware Valley braved the arctic cold to get out and grab final deals and last-minute gifts for under the tree, but most shoppers found the weather too frigid and didn't venture out, especially for normally busy Haddonfield. Restaurant manager Andrew Bodi observed, "Usually,...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Rain expected on New Year's Eve with unseasonably warm temps
PHILADELPHIA - Frigid temperatures will become less intense over the last few days of 2022, but forecasters say showers could impact your New Year's Eve plans. Uninterrupted sunshine will continue on Tuesday and last through Friday, with temperature steadily rising into the 50s by mid-week. Cloud cover will become denser...
fox29.com
Lost luggage, flight disruptions, bad weather create hectic holiday travel
A hectic season of holiday travel for some at Philadelphia International Airport has been marred by lost luggage and flight disruptions. Even when some cold weather weary travelers got to their destinations, an artic blast that swept across the east coast tamped down normally warmer winter temperatures.
Power problem forces evacuation of Lennox Apartments Germantown
SEPTA buses were used to keep people warm on Saturday after they were evacuated from their apartments in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.
Philly man struck and killed; Del. man charged with DUI after driving through crash site
A Philadelphia man is dead after being struck by a vehicle and a Delaware man is under arrest after driving through the crash scene.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Christmas Eve brings coldest weather in 3 years with single-digit temperatures
PHILADELPHIA - It may not be a white Christmas this year, but it will certainly be a freezing one!. The holiday begins with bitter temperatures on Christmas Eve as highs reach just 19 degrees and lows dip into single digits with some areas experiencing a 9-degree night. Wind chill will...
Philadelphia Man Arrested for Christmas Eve Homicide in Trenton
December 25, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton,…
Suspect in custody following murder at Center City hotel on Christmas Day
According to sources, the suspect found out his ex-boyfriend was meeting up with the 37-year-old male victim at the hotel.
morethanthecurve.com
Numerous power outages across the region including three significant ones locally
PECO’s Outage Map shows numerous power outages, mostly small ones, popping up across the region including in the area MoreThanTheCurve.com focuses on. According to PECO, there are 106 accounts without power in Conshohocken, 161 in Plymouth Township, and 47 in Whitemarsh Township. There are no outages in West Conshohocken.
fox29.com
Watch: Firefighters rescue dog that fell through frozen lake in Quakertown
First responders in Bucks County rescued a dog that fell through an icy pond while chasing after a flock of ducks on Christmas Day. Jack, a black lab, made it about 100 yards onto the mostly frozen lake when the ice gave way and plunged the dog into freezing cold water. Firefighters used a latter and a dinghy to bring Jack to safety.
Water main break on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philly causes lane closures
The Roosevelt Boulevard was the scene of another water main break.
fox29.com
5 displaced after fire completely destroys Delaware County home on Christmas Day, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - A fire ripped through a home in Delaware County, leaving several people without a home on Christmas Day. Fire crews responded to the blaze at a home on the 1100 block of Cedar Grove Road in Broomall around 1 a.m. It took over two hours to bring the fire under control.
fox29.com
Holiday give-away held for 200 families in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - The weather outside is frightfully frigid and all the more reason to warm bellies and hearts in Northeast Philadelphia as deserving families were greeted to their own personal toy store. "We’re giving away toys and allowing families to come in with children and shop. We’re handing out...
This Bucks County High School Choir Group Received a Standing Ovation at the Kimmel Center
The ensemble received as standing ovation for their concert.Photo byCorey Axler/ Youtube. A Bucks County high school’s choir group recently performed at a major Philadelphia venue after winning a popular radio contest. Jeff Werner wrote about the concert for the Newtown, PA Patch.
fox29.com
Mummers Parade 2023: Philadelphia releases parking restrictions, street closures
PHILADELPHIA - It is that time of year to strut your stuff on Broad Street as the Mummers march in Philadelphia’s most unique parade. Are you heading to the Mummers Parade on January 1st? Philadelphia has announced street closures and parking restrictions to make getting to the parade easier for everyone.
fox29.com
Delaware County family loses everything in Christmas Eve house fire
BROOMALL, Pa. - A Delaware County family lost everything in a devastating house fire on Christmas Eve. Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Cedar Grove Road in Broomall around 1 a.m. for reports of a house fire. "The flames were just unbelievable, and it was above the roof...
fox29.com
Prosecutors: Woman's body found along Mercer County highway on Christmas Day
WEST WINDSOR, N.J. - A woman's body was found along a busy stretch of highway through Mercer County on Christmas Day, prosecutors said. Officers from the West Windsor Police Department were called to 3466 U.S. Route 1 around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a possible dead body in the road.
Exclusive: Victim of crash involving Roxborough HS shooting suspect speaks out
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the Roxborough High School shooting suspects is expected to be sentenced next month in connection with a separate deadly incident. The victim is only sharing her story with CBS3.Gina Campbell never got to meet her unborn baby after a driver crashed into her while she was on a work break in North Philadelphia."I heard my co-worker scream, 'Gina, are you OK, are you OK?'" Campbell said. "I'm like, what's going on?"The crash critically injured the woman and killed her baby.Eyewitness News was there along North Broad Street back in July 2020. That's when police said a man drag...
