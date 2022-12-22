ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Related
fox29.com

Bitter cold keeps last-minute shoppers away from stores in Camden County

HADDONFIELD, N.J. - Some people across the Delaware Valley braved the arctic cold to get out and grab final deals and last-minute gifts for under the tree, but most shoppers found the weather too frigid and didn't venture out, especially for normally busy Haddonfield. Restaurant manager Andrew Bodi observed, "Usually,...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Watch: Firefighters rescue dog that fell through frozen lake in Quakertown

First responders in Bucks County rescued a dog that fell through an icy pond while chasing after a flock of ducks on Christmas Day. Jack, a black lab, made it about 100 yards onto the mostly frozen lake when the ice gave way and plunged the dog into freezing cold water. Firefighters used a latter and a dinghy to bring Jack to safety.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Holiday give-away held for 200 families in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - The weather outside is frightfully frigid and all the more reason to warm bellies and hearts in Northeast Philadelphia as deserving families were greeted to their own personal toy store. "We’re giving away toys and allowing families to come in with children and shop. We’re handing out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Victim of crash involving Roxborough HS shooting suspect speaks out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the Roxborough High School shooting suspects is expected to be sentenced next month in connection with a separate deadly incident. The victim is only sharing her story with CBS3.Gina Campbell never got to meet her unborn baby after a driver crashed into her while she was on a work break in North Philadelphia."I heard my co-worker scream, 'Gina, are you OK, are you OK?'" Campbell said. "I'm like, what's going on?"The crash critically injured the woman and killed her baby.Eyewitness News was there along North Broad Street back in July 2020. That's when police said a man drag...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

