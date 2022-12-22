Read full article on original website
Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Higlights The Sinister Sawatari
Chainsaw Man saw a number of devils impeding Denji's dreams of getting a girlfriend, earning three square meals per day, and having a roof over his head, with one of the most terrifying emerging thanks to the sinister Sawatari, a close ally to the Katana Man. Harboring the power of the Snake Devil thanks to a bargain she struck off-screen, one cosplayer has brought the villain back to the forefront, which might not happen in the future of the anime season considering Chainsaw Man's first season finale.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Proves Denji and Pochita Are BFFs
Chainsaw Man brought season one to a close this week, and the fandom is already missing Denji. The character has become an underdog for the anime community since coming on screen, and his squad has grown since Chainsaw Man's premiere. Of course, no one can top Pochita's place with Denji as the devil dog reigns supreme in all of our hearts. And now, a cosplay is going viral for proving just how close Denji is with his pup.
National Treasure Star Reveals They Were Reluctant to Appear in Edge of History
Reports of a National Treasure TV series for Disney+ initially excited fans of the franchise, though when it was revealed that it would focus on an all-new group of characters from those featured in the movies, viewers were a bit hesitant about the project, with even franchise star Justin Bartha reluctant about the prospect. When the opportunity came for Bartha himself to deliver a cameo in National Treasure: Edge of History, he was even reluctant about getting involved, though he overcame that reluctance and reprised his role of Riley for the latest episode of the series, with him now able to enjoy the series with his family, which he can't say about all of the projects he takes part in. New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.
Chainsaw Man: Did Season One Live Up to Expectations?
Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation hit the ground floor running in 2022, easily topping the charts and arguably gaining the title of best new anime of the year. With the season finale recently landing on the small screen, fans are pondering if the first outing in the world of Denji by Studio MAPPA was able to reach the high levels of hype that manga readers had when it came to bringing the events of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga to life.
Former The Flash Star Jesse L. Martin's New Series The Irrational Gets Picked Up by NBC
NBC is picking up The Irrational featuring The Flash star Jesse L. Martin. The Law & Order actor was cast way earlier this year in April, but things have begun to crystallize with the series according to The Hollywood Reporter. As of right now, NBC is determining whether or not to air The Irrational at the tail end of this season or to hold until mid 2023. It will be interesting to see how people take to the professor's character and a look into how so many individuals make decisions. Add in a dash of high-stakes cases and you have the recipe for quite a "case of the week" program for the network. Travina Springer is also along with Maahra Hill. Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi are also set to star In the show. The Irrational joins Quantum Leap and Found as the dramas to make it through the 2022 development cycle. Check out the synopsis for executive producer Arika Mittman's show right here.
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Lights Up Super Saiyan Rose Goku
Dragon Ball has been dominating the anime fandom for decades now, and of course, its place at the top comes with perks. For one, the franchise has millions of fans under its thumb, and quite a few of them have dedicated cosplays to Dragon Ball. And now, one such fan is going viral for their electrifying take on Super Saiyan Rose.
Chainsaw Man Fans Hyped But Pained Over Wait For Season 2 After Finale
Chainsaw Man Season 1 is now over. While a thrilling finale episode left fans of the anime more hyped than ever, those same fans are also preparing for a possibly long, and definitely aggravating, wait for Chainsaw Man Season 2 to arrive. As of writing this, MAPPA has yet to...
The Batman Prequel Comic Reveals Key Moment From Riddler's Past
The Batman prequel comic The Riddler: Year One has revealed yet another key moment from the life of Edward Nashton, aka The Riddler (Paul Dano). That moment was the day that Edward got to meet one of Gotham City's most prominent figures: Thomas Wayne. (WARNING SPOILERS FOLLOW!) The story of...
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Highlights Old And Young Gon
Hunter x Hunter made a shocking return this year, with creator Yoshihiro Togashi returning to the world of hunters via new chapters of the manga that fans had been waiting to read for years. Unfortunately, due to Togashi's continued health issues, the series is once again going on hiatus, but that fact isn't stopping hunter fans from taking the opportunity to praise the series via their own unique works of art. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to unite both Gon's young and ultimate forms in one breathtaking video.
Marvel Teases New Avengers Series
A new Avengers series is coming to the House of Ideas. As Jason Aaron puts the finishing touches on his years-long run with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Marvel is preparing to launch its next iteration of the team. Wednesday, the publisher teased its plans for the group in the closing moments of Timeless #1.
Star Wars: Diego Luna Reveals Why He "Wanted To Understand Everything" About Cassian
The first season of Andor has come to an end, and Star Wars fans are eager to find out what will happen in the second season. Of course, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so everyone already knows Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) fate, but that doesn't mean there's not a lot to learn about the character. In fact, the first season was a huge eye-opener for fans of Rogue One and Cassian. Recently, Luna spoke to Collider and explained why it was important for him to "understand everything" about his character.
Soul Eater Should Be Anime's Next Big Reboot
It is hard to believe, but Soul Eater? It has been more than 13 years since the anime ended. After going live in April 2008, the Studio Bones anime was a quick hit with fans, but it was gone far too soon. The series ended well before series creator Atsushi Ohkubo could finish the manga. And at this point, the anime industry owes Soul Eater the anime it always deserved.
Pokemon Shades Ash's Dad in Special New Episode
Pokemon is gearing up to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum once and for all after 25 years of watching him working his way through the regions, and the newest episode really made sure to highlight a missing piece of the puzzle by taking a shot at Ash's dad in a new anime special! Although Ash has been traveling through the Pokemon world across many different kinds of series in the past 25 years, there are some big aspects of his life that don't really change. Ash never ages, he travels with Pikachu, and his father's always been absent.
The Pale Blue Eye: Christian Bale's New Movie Gets Surprising Rotten Tomatoes Score
Christian Bale has been making hit movies for most of his life, and he's mostly known for projects like The Dark Knight, The Fighter, and American Hustle. Bale has won an Academy Award for his supporting role in The Fighter, and he hasn't stopped delivering noteworthy performances since. The actor is getting ready to release his next big film on Netflix with The Pale Blue Eye, which is being directed by Scott Cooper (Antlers, Black Mass). The upcoming movie centers on an 1830s murder, in which one of the main characters is a young Edgar Allen Poe. The movie takes place at West Point in 1830, and touches on the code of silence still observed by many organizations now when criminal investigations come knocking, from police and military to corporate and fraternal organizations. Now, we finally know what critics think of the film. Reviews for The Pale Blue Eye have started to be released, and now the film has its initial Rotten Tomatoes score. The film has gotten a 66% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it seems that it's better than fans of Bale could have thought.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals the Real Reason Ichigo's Mom Died
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ended the first cour of its new anime run with some big reveals about the past to help fill in some unknown gaps, and the final episodes revealed the real reason Ichigo Kurosaki's mother Masaki died! One of the biggest reveals of the final arc of Tite Kubo's manga series was the fact that Ichigo had Quincy powers in his blood, and when returning to Karakura Town to learn more about his past, it was revealed that his mother was actually a pretty strong Quincy herself. This led to more questions about why she was ultimately killed by a Hollow.
Uncle From Another World Struck by Another COVID Delay
Uncle From Another World is a fresh take on the Isekai genre, hilariously taking a Sega-obsessed Otaku and placing him in a magical world where he discovers some wild supernatural abilities in the process. The series has, unfortunately, seen some major delays thanks to COVID-19 and it seems that the virus is once again throwing a monkey wrench into the Isekai completing its first season. Hopefully, there are more hilarious hijinks for uncle and his nephew in the not-too-distant future.
Daredevil: Born Again Star Shoots Down Theories of Adapting Titular Comics Storyline
With some comic book projects, borrowing the name from a popular storyline can imply that such a storyline is being adapted into another medium, but in the case of Daredevil: Born Again, star Charlie Cox doesn't want fans to think the upcoming Disney+ series will be adapting the Frank Miller storyline directly. Instead, Cox claims that the title was chosen for its notoriety among comics fans, and with this new series set to serve somewhat as both a revival and a reboot of Cox's tenure as the character, it does serve as a new beginning for The Man Without Fear.
Yellowstone Star Goes Viral Because Thirsty Fans Have No Chill
Country music and Yellowstone star Lainey Wilson has become a sensation for both her own music and her portrayal of singer Abby in Season 5 of the hit Paramount Network series, but Wilson has recently gone viral on social media for a completely different reason. On social media, videos of Wilson's performance quickly went viral and while the artist is no doubt talented, a good chunk of the attention wasn't on Wilson's music. Instead, thirsty fans have been focused on the performer's physique.
The Witcher Gets Worst Rotten Tomatoes Score in Franchise History
The Witcher: Blood Origin is now streaming on Netflix, but the prequel to the streamer's popular The Witcher, while it is currently Netflix's #1 show, isn't exactly winning over fans or critics. The series currently has a pretty rotten critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, sitting at just 38 percent out of 24 critics raitings at the time of this article's writing while the audience score is even worse at just 8 percent out of more than 1500 user ratings. It's a rating that is the lowest for the franchise overall. The general consensus about Blood Origin is that it's a "shallow" excavation of the series' lore that share DNA with the series, but doesn't have much to make it memorable.
