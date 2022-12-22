Christian Bale has been making hit movies for most of his life, and he's mostly known for projects like The Dark Knight, The Fighter, and American Hustle. Bale has won an Academy Award for his supporting role in The Fighter, and he hasn't stopped delivering noteworthy performances since. The actor is getting ready to release his next big film on Netflix with The Pale Blue Eye, which is being directed by Scott Cooper (Antlers, Black Mass). The upcoming movie centers on an 1830s murder, in which one of the main characters is a young Edgar Allen Poe. The movie takes place at West Point in 1830, and touches on the code of silence still observed by many organizations now when criminal investigations come knocking, from police and military to corporate and fraternal organizations. Now, we finally know what critics think of the film. Reviews for The Pale Blue Eye have started to be released, and now the film has its initial Rotten Tomatoes score. The film has gotten a 66% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it seems that it's better than fans of Bale could have thought.

18 HOURS AGO